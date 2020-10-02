JEFFERSON — Jackson Frazier and Gavin Bzdil scored two rushing touchdowns apiece, the the White Oak Roughnecks moved to 3-0 on the year and 2-0 in District 6-3A Division I play with a 34-33 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs at W.F. Lockett Stadium.
Frazier carried 18 times for 70 yards, and Bzdil added 67 yards on 14 carries. Cayson Siegley passed for 56 yards, and Michael Stevens caught five passes for 52 yards for the Roughnecks.
Jefferson (2-3, 0-1) was led by Josh Thomas, who completed 10 of 22 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown and Malik Brasher, who carried 18 times for 135 yards and found the end zone three times.
White Oak took a 7-0 lead with 7:36 to play in the opening quarter on a 1-yard run by Bzdil and an extra point by Brian Smith.
Jefferson countered wit ha 9-yard run by Brasher with 8:30 left in the second quarter to tie things, but the Roughnecks took a 14-7 lead in at halftime after Siegley broke off a 25-yard touchdown run with 4:56 left in the second quarter.
Frazier scored on runs of 6 and 1 yards in the span of a little more than three minutes in the third quarter to give White Oak what seemed to be a comfortable 27-7 lead, but the Bulldogs stormed back with a 1-yard run by Dameon Warren and a 22-yarder by Brasher in the third followed by a 77-yard scoring pass form Tomas to Don Gardner with 8:11 to play in the final quarter to knot things at 27 apiece.
Bzdil’s 3-yard run and Smith’s PAT with 3:52 remaining in the game put White Oak in front 34-27, but Jefferson’s Brasher raced in from 18 yards out with 2:29 to play to make it a one-point game — and it stayed that way when the extra point sailed wide right to leave the final 34-33.
White Oak is open next week. Jefferson will visit Sabine.