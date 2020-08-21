NEW LONDON — West Rusk’s Nick Harrison and White Oak’s Kris Iske left with favorable impressions from Thursday evening’s controlled scrimmage at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
Not even stifling 90-plus degree temperatures could cool the excitement of a return to football in East Texas. This would be the lone dress rehearsal for each school as the 2020 regular season kicks off next week.
“The big thing we wanted to see more than anything else was attitude and effort,” said Harrison in his second year in charge with the Raiders. “We had questions going in on our physicality. I felt overall we were physical in the areas we needed to be. Not perfect, but working toward getting better each week.”
“I was very pleased with our kids and thought we performed well. Of course we had a few mistakes here and there. But just coming out against a good West Rusk team I thought we did really well,” said Iske in seventh-year with the Roughnecks.
Each team was allotted 35 plays during the controlled portion and closed by playing two live 15-minute quarters. The Raiders managed three scores in the controlled segment and added a touchdown during live action.
“When you’re young like we are, it’s important to show you’re not timid. It’s not so much being young as it’s inexperience,” Harrison explained. “We want to get them as many reps as possible and see them cut loose and play free.”
Sophomore quarterback Andon Mata perked up the home crowd when he connected with freshman Ty Harper on a 60-yard slant route when the Raiders faced a third and 16. West Rusk’s second score came with the twos when sophomore James Greenalch rumbled 53-yards to the house on a second and short.
Junior signal-caller Peyton Lyons got in on the act for the Raiders with a 75-yard pitch-and-catch to fleet-footed Geremiah Smith as the controlled portion of play came to a close.
The only score during live action came when sophomore Tate Winings went 22 yards up the gut to complete a 5-play, 62-yard drive that used 3:01 of the play clock.
“It was great to see our young guys relax and just start being playmakers. This was a good opportunity to have our kids show what they’re made of. That’s what we’re looking for going into week one,” Harrison said.
The Roughnecks are busy breaking into a couple new quarterbacks of their own. Juniors Cayson Siegley and Dylan Creager took turns running the offense.
“Neither one of those guys have ever been a quarterback. I thought they played pretty well against a good West Rusk defense. Siegley moved around good in the pocket and made some good throws,” Iske said. “Being it was the first time going up against competition other than ourselves, I thought they handled things real well.”
Senior tailback Jackson Frazier had several good runs for the Roughnecks including a 15-yard dash to open the scrimmage. Siegley connected on a 24-yard pass to Colton Cobb that would be nullified by a White Oak holding call.
Creager, who paired with sophomore Noah Carter in the controlled session, went 12 yards on a keeper that carried to the West Rusk 34.
White Oak’s best bid in the live portion came when Siegley converted a third down on a well-timed slant to Carter to push the ball across midfield.
“I think we improved and we’re just going to get better every single week. The more experience we get the better we’ll be,” said Iske.
West Rusk opens Friday against East Chambers in a neutral site game at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium, while White Oak will kick off the 2020 season at home to Harleton.