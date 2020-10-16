WHITE OAK – The White Oak Roughnecks built a 12-point halftime lead and came up with a big play on defense late en route to a 30-11 win over the Sabine Cardinals in District 6-3A Division I action on Friday at Roughneck Stadium.
White Oak moves to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in district play with the win. Sabine drops to 3-5 and 1-3.
The Roughnecks outscored the Cardinals 10-3 in the third period to build on a 20-8 halftime lead, and then blanked Sabine in the final stanza. Sam Dusek intercepted a pass in the end zone to end the third quarter, and the Roughnecks played keep away for most of the fourth period with a 12-play drive.
The Roughnecks built a 20-8 lead at halftime thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from Cayson Siegley.
White Oak got on the board first, forcing a three-and-out on Sabine’s first drive of the contest and then converting and scoring on a third-and-12 when Siegley went up top to Dalton Mortan for a 46-yard scoring toss with 9:57 to play in the first period.
Jackson Frazier’s 3-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left in the opening frame gave the Roughnecks a 13-0 lead. The touchdown was set up by a one-handed interception by Colton Cobb. Frazier also had a 20-yard run on the drive.
Sabine blocked the ensuing extra point, and Kaden Manning returned the loose ball for two points to make it a 13-2 contest.
Siegley’s second TD pass of the half came with 9:456 left in the second stanza, this one covering 20 yards and going to Cobb. The scoring drive took five plays and covered 53 yards after Sabine was stopped on downs.
The Cardinals tacked on a score a minute later when Daylon Branham crashed in from 1-yard out to end a 3-play, 42-yard drive. The key play in the march was a 41-yard pass from Jace Burns to Cayden Fortson.
In the third, Gavin Bzdil scord on a 17-yard run to cap an 8-play, 65-yard drive with 9:29 left that moved White Oak in front 27-8.
Sabine answered with an Eduardo Jaimes 37-yard field goal to end a 9-play, 63-yard march for the cardinals. The drive was highlighted by a 17-yard run from Branham and a pass interference penalty.
The Roughnecks put the game away with a 35-yard field goal by Brian Smith with 3:05 left in the third to end an 11-play, 56-yard scoring drive.
White Oak will visit Gladewater on Friday. Sabine has an open date.