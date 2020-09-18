DIANA – Cayson Siegley tossed three touchdown passes, and the White Oak Roughnecks made the long wait to open the season worth it with a 35-10 win over the New Diana Eagles on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Siegley tossed TD strikes to three different Roughnecks, and Gavin Bzdil and Jackson Frazier added rushing touchdowns for White Oak.
New Diana, which drops to 0-4 with the setback, scored with just 13 seconds to play.
The Roughnecks took a 6-3 lead after one quarter, but outscored the Eagles 15-0 in the second frame to build a 21-3 halftime cushion.
New Diana got on the board first when Valdo Gomez booted a 21-yard field goal with 4:36 left in the opening quarter. The field goal was set up by a 32-yard run from Carson Willeford.
The Roughnecks answered five minutes later, overcome a touchdown-erasing penalty to take a 6-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Bzdil with 1:15 to play in the quarter.
Siegley hit Michael Stevens on a 35-yard scoring strike that was called back due to a block in the back. Siegley also had a 14-yard run on third-and-12 to keep the drive alive.
Early in the second stanza, Frazier scored from six yards out and Siegley tacked on the 2-point conversion for a 14-3 Roughneck lead. The touchdown came after an interception by Rylan Fridell.
Siegley hit Dylan Creager for 25 yards to keep the chains moving during the drive.
With 4:38 to play in the half, Siegley connected with Dalton Morgan on a 31-yard scoring pass to cap a nine-play, 94-yard drive. The key play on the march was a 36-yard screen pass from Siegley to Bzdil.
The Roughnecks extended the lead at the 8”09 mark of the third quarter on a 9-yard TD pass from Siegley to Creager. That capped a six-play, 84-yard drive that was highlighted by a 51-yard completion from Siegley to Colton Cobb.
Three minutes later, Siegley connected with Holden Hodges on a 30-yard pitch-and-catch after the Roughneck defense forced a three-and-out on the Eagles, who had to punt from their own end zone.
New Diana’s Tailor Rosales scored on a 1-yard run with 13 seconds remaining to make the final 35-10. The drive covered 67 yards in 16 plays, with Willeford doing most of the damage on the ground.
White Oak will host Atlanta, and New Diana will host Hughes Springs on Friday.