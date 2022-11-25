Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.