NEWTON 16, DAINGERFIELD 12: NACOGDOCHES - The Newton Eagles built a 10-point halftime lead and held on for a 16-12 win over the Daingerfield Tigers on Friday in a Class 3A Division II Region III playoff game at SFA's Homer Bryce Stadium.
Newton improves to 12-1 on the season and will take on Harmony next week. Daingerfield ends the season with a 10-3 record.
Newton took an 8-0 lead later in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Leighton Foster and a 2-point conversion run by Railyn Adams.
The Tigers answered quickly when Jakevian Rodgers returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. The try for 2 failed, and the Tigers trailed 8-6 after one quarter.
Newton scored the only points of the second quarter on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Maliek Wood to Adams. Foster ran it in for two points, and the Eagles led 16-6 at halftime.
The Tigers got to within four points at the 9:07 mark of the third quarter on a 42-yard touchdown run by quarterback Chase Johnson, but that was all of the scoring for either team as the Eagles advanced with the 16-12 win.
The teams were meeting in the playoffs for the sixth time, and the series is now tied 3-3. It was the first meeting since Daingerfield edged the Eagles 30-26 in a third-round 3A Division II game in 2019.
P. GROVE 37, AUBREY 14: PARIS - The Pleasant Grove Hawks rolled into the fourth round of the Class 4A Division II playoffs with a 37-14 win over Aubrey on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
The Hawks (11-2) used a balanced attack to rack up 385 yards compared to 269 for the Chaparrals (10-3).
Pleasant Grove built a commanding 30-point lead before Aubrey scored with only 1:41 remaining in the game. On that final touchdown, Jett Runion hauled in a Blayne Polan pass for the Chaparrals’ touchdown, making the final score, 37-14.
Aubrey threatened late in the third quarter, but X’Zavion Johnson outjumped a would-be receiver for an interception in the end zone, giving the ball back to the Hawks to begin the final period.
After trading punts to start the second half, Pleasant Grove put together an 80-yard campaign, capped off by quarterback Ahkhari Johnson’s second 1-yard touchdown dive of the game. The score gave the Hawks a 37-7 advantage with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. The junior signal caller accounted for five touchdowns and 252 combined yards in the game.
Pleasant Grove’s special teams came up big several times in the first half. A high, pooch kick by Caleb Jones was mishandled by an Aubrey return man and the Hawks recovered at the Chaparral 28. Two plays later, Johnson hit a wide open RJ Collins in the middle of the end zone. The 22-yard strike swelled the lead to 30-7 as both teams retired to the halftime locker room.
Johnson broke free on a 65-yard keeper around the left side of the Aubrey defense, sparking the Hawk offense in the waning minutes of the second stanza. Pleasant Grove led 23-7 with 1:41 left in the first half.
After a Hawk fumble, Aubrey set up shop at their 22-yard line. Kai Bagley broke free and sprinted 78 yards to paydirt, putting the Chaparrals on the board with 7:16 remaining in the first half, cutting PG’s lead to 16-7.
Vic Shaw hauled in an 8-yard Johnson touchdown strike with just under 2 minutes left in the opening period. The Hawks’ lead grew to 16-0 after three drives.
A 69-yard Cade Martin punt pinned Aubrey at its 1. The Hawks special team unit blocked a Chaparral punt three plays later for a safety. Pleasant Grove led 9-0 with just under 5 minutes showing on the clock in the opening quarter.
The Hawk defense forced a three-and-out on Aubrey’s first possession. A 6-yard punt gave Pleasant Grove a short field at the Chaparral 42. Five plays later Johnson scored on a sneak from the 1 for the early 7-0 lead.