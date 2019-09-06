■ ATLANTA 35, GLADEWATER 28: ATLANTA -The Atlanta Rabbits used a couple of big plays early to stay in the game, and completed a rally with a 10-yard touchdown pass late before securing the win with a fumble recovery in a 35-28 win over the Gladewater Bears.
Eligia Carter gave Gladewater the early lead with a 10-yard run midway through the opening quarter, and after Atlanta tied things with a touchdown run by Caleb Hamilton following a Bear fumble, Carter raced 20 yards for hissecond TD of the night.
The Bears led 15-7 at that point, but Atlanta countered with a 70-yard TD run to trail 15-14 with 10:01 left in the half.
A 23-yard TD pass from D.J. Allen to Zo Campbell with just 23 seconds left in the half gave the Bears a 22-14 cushion, but Atlanta stormed back with TD runs of 10 and 75 yards in the third quarter to move in front 27-22.
Another Allen-to-Campbell TD hookup — this time from 30 yards out — pushed the Bears back in front 28-27 after a failed try for two, but the Rabbits later took the lead on a 10-yard TD run and two-point conversion before sealing the win with a fumble recovery at the 3:32 mark of the fourth period.
■ PLEASANT GROVE 40, HENDERSON 7: HENDERSON — Pleasant Grove pulled away with three late touchdowns and topped Henderson 40-7 Friday.
The teams were tied at 7-all after one quarter, and the Hawks went ahead 20-7 at the break. The score remained the same heading into the fourth before Pleasant Grove put things away with a pair of long touchdown passes.
Nine players totaled 60 carries and 281 yards for the Hawks (2-0).
Bruce Garrett led the way with 91 yards, K.J. Hicks added 45 and Shayne Nelson and Ben Harmon chipped in 39 yards apiece. Antonio Watkins finished with 38, and Harmon completed three passes for 100 yards.
Hicks got the scoring started on Pleasant Grove’s first drive when he carried in from eight yards out.
Henderson (1-1) answered with a 3-yard run by Caleb Medford that was set up by passes of 22 and 30 yards, respectively, from Medford to Saul Quintanilla and Jy Fuller.
Enrique Garza’s PAT tied things at 7-all with 6:17 left in the first quarter.
Harmon had touchdown runs of one and three yards that came 32 seconds apart in the second quarter to make it 20-7 at the break.
Nick Martin scored from seven yards out five seconds into the fourth to push the advantage to 27-7, and the Hawks added a pair of long touchdown passes in the waning moments of the game for the final margin.
Medford completed 11 of 16 passes for 126 yards in the loss for Henderson. Fuller caught five of the passes for 75 yards.
The Lions travel to Jacksonville Friday. Pleasant Grove meets Atlanta.
■ SABINE 47, SHELBYVILLE 7: LIBERTY CITY — Landon McKinney passed for 215 yards and had a hand in five touchdowns, leading the Sabine Cardinals to a 47-7 win over the Shelbyville Dragons on Friday.
McKinney rushed for three touchdowns and passed for a couple. A.J. Gresham hauled in two touchdown grabs and also passed for a TD, and B.J. Stidham rushed for 124 yards.
Shelbyville took an early 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by Jaylon Brinson after L.D. Coleman had blocked a Sabine field goal attempt and A.J. Cartwright recovered for the Dragons.
That would be all of the good news for the visitors as the Cardinals (2-0) scored 20 points in the second quarter, added 14 in the third and capped things with a 13-point fourth quarter.
McKinney scored on a 1-yard run just four seconds into the second quarter to get the Cardinals on the board. Stidham kept the drive alive with a 22-yard run on third down.
Cayden Fortson picked off a Dragon pass and raced 69 yards for a touchdown five minutes later for a 14-7 Sabine lead, and the rout was on.
McKinney’s 75-yard TD pass to Gresham sent the Cardinals to the lockerroom with a 20-7 lead, and less than two minutes into the second half McKinney scored on a 1-yard run after L.J. Mitchell recovered an onside kick attempt by the Dragons to open the half.
McKinney’s 13-yard run late in the third stretched the lead to 34-7, and a minute into the fourth quarter McKinney went up top to Gresham for another TD pass.
Gresham later tossed a 6-yard TD pass to Kile Stripland to cap the scoring.
■ JEFFERSON 51, CENTER 28: CENTER — Dee Black rushed for 187 yards, Kylan Thomas added 116 yards on the ground and the Jefferson Bulldogs pulled away late for a 51-28 win over the Center Roughriders.
Jefferson led 14-7 at the half and 27-14 heading into the final stanza before erupting for 24 points in the final 12 minutes.
Thomas tossed a 29-yard TD pass to Christian Shepard to get Jefferson on the board, and after Keamodre Horace scored to get Center in the game the Bulldogs scored the next three TDs to take control on a 17-yard run by Thomas, a 3-yard run by Black and a 44-yard fumble return by Black.
Jake Hanson’s 12-yard TD pass to Jakerrian Watson kept Center in the game, but Black added a 4-yard TD run for the Bulldogs early in the fourth and later put things on ice with a 100-yard kickoff return following a 1-yard TD run by Horace.
Thomas later went 47 yards on a clinching TD run, and Landon Fuquay capped the scoring with a 37-yard field goal.
■ HARLETON 40, JAMES BOWIE 8: SIMMS — Hunter Wallace carried just 10 times, but rolled up 131 yards and scored twice for Harleton as the Wildcats rolled to a 40-8 win over James Bowie.
Cole Ring added 84 yards and a touchdown on five carries, and Cameron Postins and Luke Wright also scored rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats, who piled up 324 yards on the ground.
Harleton broke open a scoreless game with a 20-point second quarter to lead 20-8 at halftime.
■ WEST RUSK 35, WASKOM 19: NEW LONDON — Tyrell Moore and Jaylon Shelton combined for 285 yards and four touchdown on the ground, leading the West Rusk Raiders to a 35-19 win over the Waskom Wildcats.
West Rusk moves to 2-0 with the win, while Waskom drops to 1-1 with the loss.
Moore carried 17 times for 135 yards, and Shelton added 150 yards on 12 carries. Both Raiders scored twice on the ground, and Shelton also went 3-for-4 through the air for 36 yards.
Josh Reeves scored on a pair of runs for Waskom.
■ TST 70, CHESTER 25: Marlin Reeves continued to cause havoc in the early part of the season, scoring five touchdowns on Friday at Titan Field and leading the Trinity School of Texas Titans to a 70-25 win over the Chester Yellowjackets.
The Titans (2-0) scored quickly when Garrett Bussey returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and TST never trailed.
Reeves, who scored three times a week ago in the Titans’ opener and found the end zone five times on Friday, scored 40 seconds later on a 60-yard run.
Chester answered with a 41-yard touchdown run by Jake Pitre, but the Titans scored three straight times to take control of things. Malik Page scored on a 1-yard run, Bussey added a 6-yard jaunt and Reeves dashed in from seven yards out.
Jared Young’s 17-yard touchdown reception from Carson Thomson kept the Yellowjackets in the game, but Reeves rambled in for TDs of 32 and 2 yards before the half.
A 42-yard kickoff return for a TD by Chester’s Young made it a 48-19 contest at the break.
Chester scored early in the third on a 45-yard TD pass from Levi Barnhart, but Bussey added scores of 50 yards off a TD strike from Jayden Ayala to go along with a 17-yard touchdown run before Reeves capped the scoring with a 19-yard run.
The Titans will visit the Tyler HEAT next Friday.
■ ATHENS 28, RUSK 16: ATHENS — Nathan Sims ran by, around and sometimes over Rusk on the way to 178 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Hornets to a 28-16 win Friday at Bruce Field.
Athens (2-0) took control for good midway through the fourth quarter when senior quarterback Chase Friedrich fired a quick pass to Dre Thompson, who followed his blockers for a 20-yard catch and run score. Joahan Mendez booted his fourth PAT to give the Hornets a 28-16 lead with 6:35 to play.
Rusk quarterback Jaylon Hall tried to lead a response by the Eagles, but his third and fourth-down passes fell incomplete.
Sims and Jecorey Roberts ground out the remaining minutes and seconds off the clock to secure victory.
Sims finished with 26 carries highlighted by scoring runs of 20, 18 and 13 yards. Even more impressive is what Sims accomplished on fourth down for the Hornets. With Athens trailing 8-7 in the second quarter and facing fourth-and-two from the Rusk 18, Sims took a handoff from Friedrich and picked his way through the center of Rusk’s defense for an 18-yard touchdown.
In the third quarter, Sims converted on fourth and short to keep a drive alive before punching it in with a 13-yard TD rumble.
His most impressive run occurred early in the fourth quarter. Athens held a 21-16 lead and faced a fourth-and-one from its own 47. Rusk loaded up to stop Sims and soon as the Hornet back received the ball he was hit in the backfield. But Sims did not go down, fighting out of that tackle, spinning out of another and dragging Rusk players for an eventual nine-yard gain. This led to the eventual game-capping touchdown pass by Friedrich.
■ WHITEHOUSE 46, CHAPEL HILL 39: TYLER — A sloppy start by both teams turned into a thrilling finish in the Battle of Lake Tyler Friday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
There were four turnovers in the first five minutes of the contest. There were five touchdowns and a field goal in the fourth quarter, including Carter Adams’ 1-yard run with 1:22 remaining to give Whitehouse a 46-39 victory over Chapel Hill.
Whitehouse led the game 29-10 at halftime.
Chapel Hill scored the only points of the third quarter with a 45-yard pass from Kobe Coker to Ilonzo “Deuce” McGregor with 2:12 on the clock to cut the score to 29-17.
The Bulldogs struck first in the fourth quarter with a 2-yard run by Khalan Griffin with 10:47 to play, making the score 29-24.
Exactly two minutes later, Carter Adams broke free for a 67-yard run to push the Whitehouse lead back to 12 points, 36-24.