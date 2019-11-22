CLASS 3A
■ DAINGERFIELD 36, BLUE RIDGE 7: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Zaylon Jeter tossed three touchdown passes, and the Daingerfield Tigers overcame a slow start to earn a 39-7 win over Blue Ridge in a Class 3A Division II area playoff game at Prim Stadium.
The Tigers advance to next week’s regional quarterfinals and will meet defending state champion Newton at a site, date and time to be announced later.
Blue Ridge ends the year at 7-5.
After a scoreless first period, Jeter hit Coby Wright on a 19-yard touchdown pass just nine seconds into the second quarter to give Dainerfield (10-2) the lead for good.
Six minutes later, Jeter hooked up with Martez Allen on a 60-yard pitch and catch for a 14-0 lead after a two-point conversion.
A snap over the punter’s head and out of the end zone gave Daingerfield a safety and a 16-0 lead at the 1:27 mark of the second quarter, and the Tigers completed a big second frame with a 43-yard TD pass from Jeter to Zavien Parker with 1:09 to play.
Blue Ridge got on the board late in the third quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass form Tyson Walker to Kayden Walker, but Daingerfield put things away in the fourth with a 3-yard touchdown run by Dee Lewis. Lewis later went in from 38 yards out at the 4:05 mark to cap the scoring.
■ NEWTON 48, TROUP 14: JACKSONVILLE — Troup scored touchdowns in the first and second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Newton’s rushing onslaught as the Eagles rolled up 485 yards on the ground and six rushing scores in a 48-14 victory over the Tigers Friday in their Class 3A Division II area playoff game at the Tomato Bowl.
The Newton defense produced 10 negative yardage plays as Troup struggled to handle the Eagles relentless pass rush.
Tigers quarterback Jordan Elliott was able to evade that rush enough to finish with 127 yards through the air with two touchdowns (29, 8). He also carried 18 times for 59 yards.
Newton’s Zach Gulley led all players totaling 209 yards on just eight carries, highlighted by a 71-yard TD run. He also had runs of 21, 21, 24 and 53. DeAnthony Gatson finished with 170 yards on 18 attempts with two TDs (27, 7).
The Eagles (11-1) advance to the next round as the two-time defending state champions aim for a Three-Peat. Troup completes its season at 7-5.
CLASS 5A
■ BARBERS HILL 47, WHITEHOUSE 24: HOUSTON — Whitehouse took the ball on the opening possession of the third quarter and marched right down the field to tie the score on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Casey to Skyler Trevino.
That was the last time the Wildcats scored as Barbers Hill closed the game with 23 unanswered points in the final 19:50 to take a 47-24 win in Class 5A Division II Region III area round action Friday night at NRG Stadium — home of the Houston Texans.
Barbers Hill (11-1) will take on Manvel, which defeated Lamar Consolidated on Friday.
There were more than 700 yards of offense in the contest, which picked up steam after both teams punted on their opening possession.
Christian Kaopua rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He also threw for 156 yards and a score for Barbers Hill.
Carter Adams had 96 yards on 15 carries for Whitehouse (8-4). Kaden Casey was 16 of 24 for 179 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Skyler Trevino had six catches for 91 yards, and Ken’Della Wood had seven grabs for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
CLASS 2A
■ DAWSON 34, MT. ENTERPRISE 22: PALESTINE — Dawson put an end to Mount Enterprise’s season with a 34-22 victory Thursday night at Westwood Panther Stadium.
Dawson (10-2) will play either Lovelady or Muenster in the regional semifinals.
Dawson ran for 282 yards, led by 104 yards on 22 carries by the quarterback Brendan Horner, who attempted just two passes in the contest.
Kendre Miller, who has Division I FBS offers from Southern Mississippi and Wyoming, rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in his final high school game for Mount Enterprise (10-2). He also threw for 84 yards and a score and had an 18-yard reception on fourth down.
From Staff Reports