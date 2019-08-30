■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 34, WHITE OAK 9: WHITE OAK – Ryan Wilkerson threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a couple, leading the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets to 34-9 a win over the White Oak Roughnecks in the season opener for both teams on Friday at Roughneck Stadium.
Elysian Fields never trailed, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after a 22-yard touchdown pass from Wilkerson to Hayden Parker and a 4-yard run by Wilkerson. Both touchdowns came after the Yellowjackets stopped the Roughnecks on fourth-down conversion attempts.
White Oak got on the board midway through the third quarter when Brian Smith booted a 28-yard field goal. The play was set up by a 33-yard pass from Blake Barlow to Micah Gibson.
Elysian Fields answered with an 11-play, 60-yard drive that saw a couple of touchdowns called back due to penalties before Wilkerson connected with Chris Smith on a 20-yard scoring strike and Logan Presley booted the PAT.
White Oak stayed in the game when Steven Thomas hit Gibson on a 20-yard TD pass to cap a 7-play, 61-yard drive for the Roughnecks early in the fourth, but the Yellowjackets used a 36-yard touchdown run by Wilkerson and a 13-yard touchdown pass from Wilkerson to Ty Kirkland with just 3:01 remaining to put things away.
White Oak will host New Diana, and Elysian Fields will visit Harmony next week.
■ SABINE 34, CARLISLE 3: LIBERTY CITY — B.J. Stidham piled up big numbers before leaving in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand, and the Sabine Cardinals notched a 34-3 win over the Carlisle Indians on Friday at James Bamburg Stadium.
The Cardinals opened up a 10-0 lead after one quarter on a 38-yard run by Stidham and a 34-yard field goal by Fernando Jaimes. The field goal was set up after Carlisle turned the ball over on downs and Stidham rambled 42 yards on the opening play of the series.
Stidham finished with an unofficial 304 yards on the ground.
Carlisle got on the board midway through the second quarter on a 41-yard field goal by Aaron Gallegos, but the Cardinals added to the lead with an 89-yard scoring drive — capped by a 65-yard touchdown pass from Landon McKinney to Brannigan Willige.
The Cardinals scored twice in he third to put things away, using a 47-yard TD run by Stidham, who rambled 30 yards on the first play of the drive, to build a 24-3 lead and then adding a 19-yard scoring run by McKinney.
Jaimes booted a 34-yard field goal with 5:16 left in the contest to make the final 34-3.
■ WEST RUSK 35, ARP 6: ARP — Jaylon Shelton rushed for a couple of touchdowns and passed for two more, leading the West Rusk Raiders past Arp, 35-6, on Friday at Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium.
The Raiders opened the scoring late in the first on a 31-yard pass from Shelton to Gavin Smith. After Arp cut the deficit to 7-6 on a 3-yard run by Kadaylon Williams in the second stanza, the Raiders erupted for 28 unanswered points to make first-year Raider coach Nick Harrison a winner in his first game at West Rusk.
Shelton’s 6-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left in the half was followed by a 3-yard touchdown run by Smith, a 32-yard Shelton-to-Travis Graham hookup and an 11-yard run by Shelton to cap the scoring.
■ CHCS 40, CHESTER 0: Christian Heritage Classical School opened the Griff Mauldin era with a crushing 40-0 win over Chester at Sentinel Field in a game stopped at halftime due to inclement weather.
Mark Mitchell came up big on both sides of the ball for the Sentinels, rushing for three touchdowns and scoring once on a fumble recovery. He finished the night with five tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback pressures and two passes defended.
Corvin Withrow hauled in a pair of touchdown receptions, and Trey Stone finished the night 3 of 5 passing for 59 yards — all three completions going the distance.
The Sentinels will visit Fruitvale next week.
■ UNION HILL 53, OVILLA 6: BETTIE — Cristian Aguillon rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Randy Griffith, Clay Joyner, Tre’ Venters, Ryan Brown and Michael Colbert all got in the scoring act and Union Hill opened the season with a convincing 53-6 win over Red Oak Ovilla Christian.
Brown scored once on offense and once on defense for the Bulldogs, who opened the Josh Bragdon era in style with the huge win. Brown rushed for one TD and returned an interception for another score.
Griffith caught a touchdown pass. Venters tossed one TD pass, and Colbert and Joyner scored on the ground for the Bulldogs.
Union Hill will visit Dallas Lutheran next week.
■ TENAHA 15, TROUP 7: TROUP — After a scoreless first half, Tenaha built a slim lead in the third quarter and added a TD in the fourth to earn a 15-7 win over Troup.
Troup opened the scoring on a 21-yard TD pass from Jordan Elliott to Anthony Salgado, but Tenaha answered with a 5-play, 45-yard drive that was capped by a Jeremy Patton touchdown run and a Michael Hogg two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.
With just 1:01 remaining, Patton scored on a 20-yard run to put the game on ice for Tenaha.
■ HORN 39, JOHN TYLER 17: TYLER — For the second straight year, big plays doomed John Tyler hopes of beginning the season 1-0 against a Metroplex team.
N’Kowsi Emory scored on a 96-yard kickoff return and Charles Crawford dashed 92 on run as Mesquite Horn upset No. 6 John Tyler 39-17 before about 7,000 fans on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Last year it was Cedar Hill that dropped the Lions to 0-1. JT hopes for a turnaround like last season when the Lions went four rounds deeo into the playoffs.
JT had some bright moments with Kitan Crawford rushing for 123 yards, but two interceptions and a fumbled snap on a field goal try and an untimely personal foul penalty thwarted the Lions’ efforts.
JT tried to rebound next week when the Lions take on rival Tyler Lee at CTMF Rose Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Horn is scheduled to host Highland Park next Friday.
■ LINDALE 45, KAUFMAN 10: TYLER — Jordan Jenkins rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, Brayson Campbell rushed for 78 yards and passed for 138 yards and a score and Lindale opened the season with a 45-10 rout of Kaufman at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Conner Boyett finished with six catches for 94 yards for the Eagles, who also got a couple of interceptions and a touchdown reception by by Airk Williams.
Lindale will visit Forney on Friday.
