6-4A DII
■ GILMER 44, LIBERTY-EYLAU 0: TEXARKANA — The Gilmer Buckeyes scored early and often en route to a 44-0 shutout of Liberty-Eylau, giving the Buckeyes a 7-3 overall record and a 3-1 mark in district play — and the second seed in the league heading into next week’s playoffs.
Davion Smith added to the Buckeyes’ cushion with his 4-yard dive for a score in the fourth quarter with five minutes remaining.
Eddie Ray caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Mason Hurt in the third quarter to give the Buckeyes a 37-0 edge.
Dylan Fluellen caught his second touchdown of the half, on a 25-yard strike from Hurt with 0:30 left in the second period.
With under a minute before halftime, Gilmer blocked a L-E punt for a safety, giving the Buckeyes a 23-0 advantage before heading into the locker rooms.
Keyvuntae Featherson snatched a interception for the Leopards defense, halting a Buckeye drive in scoring territory, but Fluellen gave the Buckeyes a three-score advantage on his 13-yard catch from Hurt with with less than a minute left in the opener.
Darrell Bush scorned for Gilmer on a 6-yard dive through the middle to put the Buckeyes up two scores after Jose Hernandez’s kick, 14-0, with 3:21 left in the first.
Jaydon Griffin opened the scoring in the first quarter, after he caught a 24-yard bomb in the corner of the end zone from Hurt for the Buckeyes first touchdown with 10:00 left in the first quarter.
10-4A DI
■ HENDERSON 35, VAN 20: HENDERSON — Caleb Medford ran for a pair of touchdowns, Kevin Fields added two scores and Henderson locked in a playoff berth with a 35-20 victory over Van Friday in the District 10-4A Division I finale for both teams.
The Lions finish the regular season with a 7-3 overall record (3-2 in district), and they will face Midlothian Heritage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rose Stadium in Tyler in the opening round of the postseason.
Medford had 191 yards passing to go with 62 on the ground. Fields chipped in 70 yards, while Jy Fuller caught five passes for 130 yards.
Jayton Moffatt paced Van with 208 yards through the air, including 124 on seven connections to Hunter Hutchins.
Eli Jones’ 3-yard touchdown run with 6:54 to go in the opening quarter put Henderson up 7-0 after a Pedro Garza PAT.
Moffatt and Hutchins connected on an 18-yard touchdown pass later in the quarter, however, the PAT was missed.
Medford found Fields for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 1:41 remaining in the first to put Henderson up 14-6 going into the second.
Marcus Orozco ran in a 5-yard touchdown for Van, but Medford answered with his own 4-yard carry to push the Lions’ lead to 21-13 at the break.
He had a 1-yard run with three minutes left in the third to stretch the lead, and Garza picked off Moffatt and returned it inside the 20 on Van’s next possession.
Fields cashed in the turnover when he dashed eight yards for a score and a 35-13 lead.
Van’s final tally came with five seconds left in the third quarter on a 37-yard halfback pass from Javonta Thomas to Hutchins.
The Vandals drove to Henderson’s 1 in the fourth before turning the ball over on downs, and a last ditch effort resulted in another turnover on downs as Van will miss the postseason despite going 6-4.
8-3A DII
■ GLADEWATER 28, TATUM 14: TATUM — Gladewater spotted Tatum an early touchdown, but the Bears roared back with 28 straight points to earn a 28-14 win and capture the district championship on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Kendric Maone scored for Tatum to cap a 6-play, 60-yard drive and give the Eagles a 7-0 lead after one quarter.
The Bears, blanked in the opening quarter, got on the board when Malachi Gordon scored on a 1-yard run. Tristan Holmes tossed a two-point conversion pass to Eligia Carter with 11 seconds left as the Bears took an 8-7 halftime lead.
Carter’s 34-yard touchdown run with 4:11 in the third and a 3-yard TD run by Gordon in the fourth helped the Bears put things away.
Tatum scored late on a 77-yard pass from J.P. Blanton to Kavontae Bradley-Starling.
Gladewater moves to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the district with the win. Tatum dropped to 3-7 and 2-4.
7-3A I
■ JEFFERSON 41, REDWATER 7: REDWATER — Dee Black rushed or 132 yards and a touchdown, and the Jefferson Bulldogs scored on offense and defense to earn a 41-7 win over Redwater.
The win gives the Bulldogs (8-2, 4-2) the second seed in the district heading into the upcoming playoffs. Redwater ends the year at 1-9 and 0-6.
Jefferson took control early with 14 points in the opening quarter and 13 in the second stanza for a 27-0 halftime lead.
Josh Thomas threw a 15-yard TD strike to Christian Shepard to open the scoring for Jefferson, which added to the lead with a 19-yard interception return for a score by Carlos Jackson late in the first period.
Travon Johnson added a 6-yard TD run and Black scored from 36 yards out in the second stanza. Kylan Thomas had a 20-yard TD run in the third, and Johnson scored form 17 yards out in the fourth for the Bulldogs.
Nick Fernandez scored on a 6-yard run for Redwater with 32 seconds left to help the Dragons avoid a shutout.
10-3A DII■ HARMONY 51, GRAND SALINE 15: HARMONY — Gage Goddard passed for a couple of touchdowns, Isaac Edwards rushed for 125 yards on 13 carries and the Harmony Eagles completed a perfect run through district play with a 51-15 thrashing of Grand Saline.
The win gives Harmony (7-3, 7-0) the district championship after the Eagles had started the season with three straight losses. Grand Saline drops to 7-3 and 5-2.
Grand Saline scored first on a 3-yard run by Eric Jimenez, but the Eagles responded with 30 unanswered points to end the competitive portion of the game early.
Jayden McAbee hauled in a 67-yard scoring strike from Goddard with 8:59 left in the opening quarter to start the scoring spree for the Eagles, who got a 13-yard run by Louis Lozano in the first quarter, a 1-yard run by Goddard and a 22-yard run by Michael Everett in the second stanza to lead 30-7 at halftime.
After Grand Saline made it 30-15 with a 6-yard run by Bryce Smith, the Eagles put things away with a 3-yard TD run by Lozano, a 40-yard pass from Goddard to Trent Hart and a 2-yard run by Jarrett Langford.
11-3A DII
■ WASKOM 66, ORE CITY 21: ORE CITY — D.J. Feaster and Josh Reeves combined for five rushing touchdowns, and the Waskom Wildcats overcame a big night from Ore City’s Ty Freeman and Ryan Shastid to notched a 66-33 win.
Waskom moves to 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the district with the win. Ore City ends the year at 2-8 and 1-6.
Feaster scored on runs of 23 and 2 yards and Reeves had an 18-yard run for the Wildcats in the first quarter as Waskom built a 21-7 lead.
The Wildcats got touchdown runs of 5 yards by Reeves and 1 yard by Zay Thomas in the second, TD runs of 7 yards by Tsean Hamilton and 38 yards by Jayvis Jones to go along with a 27-yard interception return by nose tackle Deitrich Byrd in the third and a 1-yard run by Reeves to go along with a 35-yard field goal by Jose Mesa in the fourth period.
Ore City, meanwhile, stayed in the game thanks to the pitch-and-catch duo of QB Freeman and receiver Shastid. They hooked up on TD passes of 54, 23 and 47 yards, and Freeman also scored on an 8-yard run for the Rebels. Freeman later hit Aaron Nigreville on a 9-yard TD pass to end the scoring for Ore City.
Freeman finished the night 20 of 26 for 373 yards. Jose Lopez rushed for 63 yards on 16 carries. Shastid hauled in four passes for 130 yards, and Nigreville finished with six catches for 122 yards.
10-2A DI
■ BIG SANDY 33, CUSHING 0: CUSHING — Big Sandy rushed for more than 300 yards and the defense forced six turnovers, leading the Wildcats to a 33-0 shutout of Cushing on Friday.
Big Sandy moves to 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the district, while Cushing drops to 1-9 and 0-5.
Kedron Brown rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats. Dakarai Menefee added 89 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and Cain Martinez scored twice and rushed for 58 yards. Quarterback Caden Minter passed for 74 yards.
Big Sandy put this one away early with a 26-point first quarter on touchdown runs of 33 and 4 yards by Martinez, 13 yards by Menefee and 5 yards by Brown. Menefee capped the scoring with a 28-yard run in the third period.
11-2A DI■ HARLETON 22, JOAQUIN 13: HARLETON — Hunter Wallace scored a pair of touchdowns, including a late 1-yard run to seal thedeal for the Wildcats as Harleton earned a 22-13 win over Joaquin to earn the District 11-2A Division I title.
Harleton, 1-9 a year ago, ends the regular season at 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the district under first-year head coach Kyle Little. Joaquin drops to 8-2 and 5-1 with the loss.
Joaquin got on the board first with a 14-yard touchdown run by Gunner Nelson at the 5:40 mark of the first quarter.
The Wildcats answered with a 23-yard field goal by Jojo Clark with just two seconds remaining in the opening period, and then took the lead late in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Wallace. That TD capped a 77-yard touchdown drive for Harleton, but Joaquin used a 51-yard touchdown run by Lorenzo Lane with just two seconds remaining in the half to lead 13-9 at the break.
After a scoreless third, the Wildcats took the lead for good when Drew Stafford intercepted a pass and took it back 65 yards for a touchdown with 10:22 left in the contest.
On the ensuing kickoff, Joaquin fumbled the ball away, and Wallace made the Rams pay when he crashed in from the 1-yard line with 6:36 to play to make it a 22-13 game.
Blake Weaver later killed a Ram drive with an interception.
■ TENAHA 39, LINDEN-KILDARE 6: TENAHA — Devon Wiley rushed for 61 yards and three touchdowns, and Tenaha closed out the regular season with a 39-6 win over Linden-Kildare.
Markee Rasberry also scored once on the ground for the Tigers (5-5, 2-4), who led 14-0 at halftime and 20-0 heading to the fourth before outscoring Linden-Kildare (3-7, 2-4) 19-6 in the final stanza.
Wiley scored on runs of 2, 10 and 11 yards for Tenaha.
Linden-Kildare’s lone scored came on a 22-yard pass from Mason Johnson to Red Tyson in the fourth period.
■ TIMPSON 46, BECKVILLE 20: BECKVILLE — Braden Courtney rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a couple of touchdown passes as the Timpson Bears earned a 46-20 win over the Beckville Bearcats.
Timpson (5-5, 3-3) held a slim 6-0 lead after one quarter, but built a 19-0 cushion at the half before outscoring the Bearcats 20-6 in the third to take control.
Beckville (2-8, 1-5) got a couple of touchdown passes from Ryan Harris in the fourth quarter — both to Carlos Campos. Milo Morrison rushed for 78 yards, and Harris added 54 yards on the ground to go along with 56 through the air.
Courtney’s touchdowns came on runs of 1 and 10 yards and passes of 49 and 11 yards. He tossed TD passes to Trey Davis and Semaj Kelley, and Davis, Camden Foster and Katerious Washington all scored on the ground for the Bears.
6-3A DI■ MALAKOFF 82, KEMP 0: KEMP — Dedric Davis rushed for 115 yards and four touchdowns, Duce Hart added 125 yards and a pair of scores and Darion Peace threw four touchdown passes for Malakoff in an 82-0 win over Kemp.
Peace threw for 225 yards, with Riggin Smith catching two TD passes. Keevie Rose added a pair of rushing touchdowns and also caught a TD pass for the Tigers.