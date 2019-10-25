DISTRICT 10-4A I
■ HENDERSON 63, C. HILL 35: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Caleb Medford, Kevin Fields, Cameron Walker and Eli Jones combined for 556 yards and seven touchdowns rushing, and Henderson routed Chapel Hill 63-35 Friday.
Fields led the way with 175 yards and a score, and Medford chipped in 157 yards and touchdown runs of 34 and 24 yards.
Walker finished with 153 yards and three touchdowns (53, 27 and nine yards), while Jones ran for 71 yards and an additional score.
Jy Fuller caught a pair of touchdown passes from Medford and Collin Everitt to round out the scoring for Henderson (6-2, 2-1), which racked up 310 yards on the ground in the second half.
Tanner Rudd threw for 184 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score in the loss for Chapel Hill.
Kobe Coker had 113 yards and a touchdown pass as the Bulldogs countered with 425 yards of total offense.
Tyson Berry caught six passes for 144 yards and ran for 47 yards, while Elijah Demus added 65 yards on the ground and Keyjun Thomas accounted for three touchdowns.
DISTRICT 8-3A I
■ GLADEWATER 44, WHITE OAK 0: WHITE OAK — Tristan Holmes threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another, and the Gladewater defense held White Oak to just over 100 yards while coming away with five interceptions en route to a 44-0 victory at Roughneck Stadium.
The Bears move to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in district play with the win. White Oak drops to 0-9 and 0-5.
Holmes hit Robert Hodges on a 25-yard fade route late in the first quarter to give the Bears a 6-0 lead. The short drive was set up by a Zach Polonco interception.
With 7:55 to play in the second, Eligia Carter scored on a 4-yard run to cap a 7-play, 74-yard drive.
Just three minutes later, Holmes scored on a 20-yard run and Malachi Gordon added the two-pointer to extend the Gladewater lead. Gordon had a 35-yard run on the drive.
Landon Ellis picked off a Roughneck pass and returned it 19 yards to set up the next score for the Bears, and that came on the first play when Holmes tossed a 36-yard TD strike to D.J. Allen with 4:13 left in the half.
Allen then intercepted a pass to set up the final score of the half as the Bears moved 86 yards in 11 plays and added to the lead with a 1-yard run by Gordon.
The final score came after another interception, with Marcos Roacha scoring on a 44-yard run to close out the rout.
■ TATUM 29, WEST RUSK 24: TATUM — The Tatum Eagles used a pair of 13-point quarters and touchdowns from its defense and special teams to earn a 29-24 win over the West Rusk Raiders.
West Rusk (5-3, 2-3) got on the board first when Gavin Smith ran it in from 38 yards out to cap a 4-play, 65-yard drive.
A 20-yard field goal by Omar Rodriguez put Tatum (3-5, 2-2) on the board with 6:32 to play, but the Raiders countered with a 20-yard field goal by Alexis Magallanes to take a 10-3 lead after one quarter.
A 72-yard punt return by KaVontae Bradley-Starling kept Tatum close, but the Raiders used a 13-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Smith to Travis Graham to stay in front.
Tatum scored just before the half, and then used a 54-yard touchdown run by Decartiyay Allison and a 60-yard interception return for a TD by Delon Fuller to take a 29-17 lead into the final stanza.
DISTRICT 11-3A II
■ ORE CITY 49, QUEEN CITY 21: ORE CITY — Ty Freeman tossed four touchdown passes, Jose Lopez rushed for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the Ore City Rebels broke into the win column in district play with a 49-21 victory over Queen City.
Freeman completed 15 of 25 passes for 223 yards, and Lopez carried 15 times for the Rebels, who moved to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the district. Queen City drops to 0-8 and 0-5.
Allen Nigreville scored once on the ground and caught five passes for 47 yards and two more scores for Ore City. Freeman added 43 rushing yards. Ryan Shastid picked up 41 yards on just three carries and caught five passes for 79 yards.
David Andrews chipped in with two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown, an Aaron Nigreville had three catches for 79 yards and a TD.
■ DAINGERFIELD 56, WASKOM 35: DAINGERFIELD — Jakobie Craver caught one touchdown pass and rushed for four scores, leading the Daingerfield Tigers to a 56-35 win over the Waskom Wildcats.
Waskom took the early lead on a 3-yard run by Josh Reeves, and later added a 1-yard run by D.J. Feaster and a 35-yard pass from Reeves to Cayden Head in the second quarter. Daingerfield, meanwhile, scored twice in the second quarter on a 25-yard pass from Zaylon Jeter to Craver and a 16-yard run by Dee Lewis to make it a 21-14 contest at halftime.
Craver cscored on runs of 67, 55 and 33 yards in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 34-21 lead. The Wildcats got a 1-yard TD run by Tesean Hamilton early in the fourth, but T.J. Williams returned a fumble 68 yards for a Tiger touchdown.
■ P. PEWITT 45, E. FIELDS 33: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The unbeaten Paul Pewitt Brahmas used a 16-point fourth quarter to rally past Elysian Fields on Friday.
Elysian Fields (4-4, 2-3) led 12-7 after one quarter on a pair of touchdown runs by Chris Smith (6 and 64 yards). Paul Pewitt’s TD came on a 6-yard run by Deiontray Hill.
The Brahmas (8-0, 5-0) put 22 on the board in the second stanza, with Keiuntray Hawkins scoring on runs of 8 and 38 yards and Cross Holder adding a 5-yard TD run as the Bulls pulled in front 29-12 at halftime.
Elysian Fields battled back in the third on touchdown runs by Smith of 23, 16 and 4 yards to lead 33-29 heading to the fourth, but Hill scored on a 5-yard run in the opening minute of the fourth and then put the game away with 4:22 left with a 7-yard run. That TD was set up by an Eric Morris interception.
DISTRICT 10-3A II
■ HARMONY 42, ARP 0: HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles erupted for 24 points in the opening quarter and coasted from there, rolling to a 42-0 win over Arp at Eagle Stadium.
Jayden McAbee hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Gage Goddard to get the scoring started for Harmony, and Michael Everett tacked on the two-point conversion.
Everett’s 4-yard run four minutes later and a Trent Hart 5-yard TD blast with 25 seconds left in the opener gave the Eagles a comfortable lead.
Louis Lonzano raced in from the 8-yard lien with 5:42 left in the second quarter as the Eagles built a 30-0 halftime lead.
In the third, the defense got into the scoring act when Hart picked off a pass and returned it 48 yards for the pick six.
Dakota Bean capped the scoring with 5:49 left in the third quarter on an 11-yard run.
DISTRICT 7-3A I
■ ATLANTA 28, JEFFERSON 24: ATLANTA — Keith Kinney rushed for 138 yards and scored on a 39-yard run with 2:20 remaining to lift the Atlanta Rabbits to a 28-24 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs on Friday.
Atlanta moves to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the district with the win. Jefferson drops to 6-2 and 2-2.
Dra Nelson added 87 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries for the Rabbits.
Dee Black carried 20 times for 166 yards and Kylan Thomas passed for 132 yards.
Kenneth Bell put Jefferson on top 7-0 in the first with a 2-yard run, but Atlanta got a 1-yard TD run from Nelson in the second and the teams went into the lockerroom tied at 7-7 at halftime.
Landon Fuquay’s 28-yard field goal gave Jefferson the lead with 8:12 left in the second, but Nelson scored on a 21-yard run for Atlanta.
DISTRICT 10-2A I
■ HAWKINS 18, BIG SANDY 6: HAWKINS — Zach Conde rushed for one touchdown and passed for another, and the Hawkins Hawks moved to 3-0 in district play (3-5 overall) with an 18-6 win over Big Sandy.
Big Sandy drops to 2-6, 1-2 with the loss.
Kayden Upchurch rushed for 135 yards and added a touchdown reception, and Braden Adams picked up 82 yards and scored once on the ground for the Hawks.
Kedron Brown scored the lone touchdown for Big Sandy.
Conde hit Upchurch on a 12-yard TD pass late in the first, and then scored on a 1-yard run late in the second quarter to give the Hawks a 12-0 halftime lead.
DISTRICT 11-2A I
■ JOAQUIN 27, BECKVILLE 10: BECKVILLE — The Joaquin Rams remained unbeaten in district play with a 27-10 win over the Beckville Bearcats, moving to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in league play while dropping Beckville to 2-6 and 1-3.
Ryan Harris rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Beckville. Milo Morrison added 32 rushing yards, and Carlos Campos caught three passes for 21 yards.
Colter Klingler and Aaron Jones had 12 tackles apiece, with Morrison and Landon Dixon adding seven stops each. Campos recovered a fumble, and Klingler forced a fumble.
Beckville will visit Linden-Kildare on Friday. Joaquin hosts Tenaha.
■ TIMPSON 35, L-KILDARE 0: TIMPSON — Trey Davis rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Braden Courtney added 100 rushing yards and a TD and the Timpson Bears blanked the Linden-Kildare Tigers, 35-0.
K.T. Washington added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Bears, who improved to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in district play. Linden-Kildare drops to 2-6 and 1-3 with the setback.
LaDavion Johnson rushed for 61 yards in the loss for Linden-Kildare, which fell behind 14-0 after one quarter.
DISTRICT 9-5 DII
■ LINDALE 41, MOUNT PLEASANT 28: LINDALE — The Lindale Eagles overcame an opening kickoff return for a touchdown, rallying for a 41-28 win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers.
Ed Wilder opened the game with a 75-yard return for a score, but the Eagles stromed back on a Jordan Jenkins touchdown run of 2 yards.
Jenkins finished the night with 149 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go along with a receiving TD.
The Eagles added a 14-yard TD pass from Sam Peterson to Colton Beeler and a 20-yard run by Jenkins in the second quarter to lead 20-7, and Peterson hit Conner Boyette on a 45-yard scoring toss in the third as Lindale took a 27-7 lead into the final stanza.
Jamarian Brown’s 71-yard interception return for a TD kept Mount Pleasant close.
From Staff Reports