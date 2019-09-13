■ HENDERSON 67, JACKSONVILLE 40: JACKSONVILLE — Henderson rushers had a field day on Friday night at the Tomato Bowl, where the visiting Lions came away with a 67-40 win over Jacksonville.
The Lions (2-1) had 534 total rushing yards, with three players running for more than 100 yards. Quarterback Caleb Medford led the way with 11 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown, Kevin Fields had 11 totes for 129 yards and two scores and Jakobie Bussey tacked on 101 yards on just five carries and scored one touchdown.
The Jacksonville defense was no match for the Lions, as Henderson averaged 13.1 yards per carry on the ground.
The Indians (1-2) trailed 30-20 at halftime, but were able to pull within three points early in the third quarter.
Things went south for the Lions early in the second half when Medford fumbled on the third play of the opening drive of the half. The ball was recovered by Jacksonville’s Kasey Canady, giving the Tribe a short fieldto work with.
Jacksonville scored on a 19-yard pass from Patrick Clater to Jaylon Freeney, and following the Alejandro Pina-Sanchez point after touchdown, the Indians had trimmed the Lion lead to three, 30-27.
The teams traded touchdowns on their respective ensuing possessions before the Lions continued to wear down the Indian defenders — Henderson closed the game out by outscoring the Tribe, 30-6.
Jacksonville’s Chris Carpenter, Colorado commit, was held to five grabs for 78 yards and one touchdown, after having catches totaling 275 in last week’s win over Palestine.
Henderson will return home to host Center on Sept. 20, while the Indians will look to use their bye week to make some adjustments before opening district play in Nacogdoches on Sept. 27.
■ GLADEWATER 48, CENTER 28: CENTER — Three Bears topped the century mark on the ground and combined to score seven rushing touchdowns, the defense came away with four turnovers and Gladewater improved to 2-1 on the season with a 48-28 win over Center.
Eligia Carter carried 19 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears. Marcos Roacha added 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 10 carries, and Malachi Gordon picked up 114 yards and scored twice on 23 attempts.
The Bears’ defense came away with three interceptions — two by Nickalus Lincoln — and a fumble recovery.
Jake Hanson passed for 217 yards anda touchdown in the loss for Center. Keamodre Horace rushed for 84 yards and two scores, and Jakerrian Watson caught five passes for 122 yards and a TD.
Center built a quick 14-0 lead on a 20-yard TD run by Horace and a 20-yard TD pass from Hanson to Zacc Smith, but the Bears answered with six straight rushing touchdowns to take control.
Carter and Gordon had 1-yard TD runs in the first quarter to give the Bears a 15-14 lead, and then Carter scored on runs of 20 and 2 yards and Roacha added a 3-yard TD run in the second for a 35-14 Bear cushion at the break.
Roacha’s second TD run of the night, a 5-yarder, boosted the Bear lead, and Gordon later scored on a 1-yard run for Gladewater with 6:09 left. Center got a pair of TDs in the fourth, but it was too little, too late.
■ JEFFERSON 38, ARP 8: ARP — Kylan Thomas passed for 194 yards and a couple of touchdowns and added a pair of rushing touchdowns as Jefferson moved to 3-0 on the year with a 38-8 win over Arp.
Thomas scored on runs of 50 and 4 yards, and Dee Black scored on a 57-yard run and hauled in a touchdown pass for the Bulldogs.
■ TATUM 31, PITTSBURG 16: PITTSBURG — In a wild one that featured five points in the final stanza — three by Tatum and two by Pittsburg — the Tatum Eagles broke into the win column on Friday with a 31-16 win over the Pirates.
Tatum led 14-7 after one quarter, using a 16-yard pass from Kendrick Malone to Jayden Boyd and an Omar Rodriguez PAT to take the early lead.
Pittsburg answered quickly on a 74-yard pass from Jaxson Ramsey to Jamarion Hill, but Tatum’s Kavonte Bradley-Starling returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards for the TD with 8:02 left in the initial quarter.
Late in the second, Malone hit Boyd on a 29-yard TD strike, and Tatum led 21-7 at halftime.
Pittsburg kept it close when Cade Busch scored on a 2-yard run to cap a 61-yard, 9-play drive for the Pirates, but a 7-yard TD run by Ty Hollins and a 30-yard field goal by Rodriguez gave Tatum a 31-14 cushion.
Pittsburg blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety for the final two points of the game, and Tatum ran the final five minutes off the clock.
■ SABINE 48, HARLETON 14: HARLETON — Landon McKinney tossed touchdown passes to three different receivers, Sabine’s defense got into the scoring act and the Cardinals improved to 3-0 on the season with a 48-14 win over previously unbeaten Harleton at Wildcat Field.
Sabine (3-0) built a 14-0 lead after one quarter, led 24-0 at the half and took a 34-7 cushion into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals got on the board less than a minute into the game when B.J. Stidham scored on a 1-yard run to cap a three-play, 59-yard drive that was highlighted by a McKinney-to-Clayton Simmons 40-yard pass on first down.
McKinney later connected with A.J. Gresham on a 5-yard TD pass for a 14-0 Cardinal lead with 3:42 left in the opening quarter. McKinney hooked up with Weston Pritchard on a 37-yard completion to highlight the drive.
In the second quarter, McKinney and Pritchard hooked up again, this time for a 38-yard scoring toss and a 21-0 lead. That drive was set up when freshman Cayden Fortson intercepted a pass for the Cardinals.
Fernando Jaimes, who was good on all six extra point attempts, booted a 35-yard field goal as time expired in the half to give the Cardinals a 24-0 lead at intermission.
Harleton got on the board late in the third quarter on a 16-yard TD pass from grayson Handlin to Hunter Wallace, but the Cardinals answered with a 59-yard TD pass from McKinney to Jace Burns and a 42-yard field goal by Jaimes.
In the fourth, Handlin hit Jojo Clark on a 28-yard TD pass to keep Harleton in the game, but the Cardianls put things away two minutes later when Stidham raced in from 12 yards out. The drive started when Ty Francisco recovered an onside kick attempt for the Cardinals.
Sabine capped the scoring with a 46-yard interception return by Clayton Simmons.
■ WEST RUSK 48, HARMONY 22: NEW LONDON — The West Rusk Raiders overcame an early 16-0 deficit, scoring 34 unanswered points and rolling to a 48-22 win over the Harmony Eagles on Friday at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
Harmony (0-3) built an 8-0 lead with 7:53 to play in the opening quarter on a 2-yard run by Isaac Edwards and a 2-point conversion by Sam Ross.
With 6:35 to play in the half, Edwards scored again from 1-yard out and tacked on the two-pointer, and the Eagles led 16-0 before the Raiders mounted their comeback.
Jimmy Harper scored on a 2-yard run with 5:26 to play in the second quarter, with a 52-yard run by Gavin Smith keeping the drive alive.
Then, with 33 seconds to play in the half, Jaylon Shelton tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Talon Winings — who set up the drive with an interception.
The Raiders took the lead in the third on a 1-yard run by Shelton to cap a 71-yard, 7-play drive, and added to the lead with a 29-yard run by Gavin Smith after Jacob Drive partially blocked a punt to set the Raiders up in good field position.
Winings later returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown, and the Raiders led 34-16 with 5:50 left in the third period.
Harmony answered with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Gage Goddard to Jayden McAbee, but the Raiders put things away late.
Winings finished with three catches for 63 yards. Shelton rushed for 113 yards and three scores and passed for 71 yards. Smith finished with 13 carries for 176 yards.
■ CARLISLE 76, OVERTON 0: PRICE — Carlisle scored on 10 of its 11 possessions, earning its first win of the season and keeping Overton winless with a 76-0 blowout.
Carlisle’s defense held Overton to one first down and minus 10 total yards in the first half — and two first downs in the game.
Indiana quarterback Carlos DeLeon threw TD passes to three different receivers, and he also rushed for 127 yards. Jamion Turner had 152 all-purpose yards, including a 78-yard kickoff return for a TD.
Louie Garza scored on a fumble return and also caught a TD pass for the Indians.
■ CHCS 76, DALLAS ACADEMY 50: Cason Owens rushed for five touchdowns, Seth Stone scored three times in a decisive third quarter and the Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels remained unbeaten on the year with a 76-50 win over Dallas Academy.
The Sentinels (3-0) led 42-34 at halftime, but Stone scored on runs of 36, 18 and 11 yards in the third quarter to put CHCS on top comfortably.
Christian Heritage’s defense got into the scoring act to open the game when Boaz Dyess returned a fumble six yards for a touchdown at the 9:52 mark of the first quarter.
The teams then traded touchdowns the rest of the quarter with Asher Duckworth returning an interception for a score, Cameron Stauffer scoring on a 15-yard run and Jude Blair tossing touchdown pass to Preston Waller for Dallas Academy.
The Sentinels countered with a 22-yard pass from Luke Land to Corvin Withrow and a 41-yard run by Owens as CHCS led 23-20 after one period.
Blair and Ashworth hooked up again for a TD pass early in the second stanza to move Dallas Academy back in front, but Owens scored on a 6-yard run for the Sentinels. After Blair ran one in from 13 yards out for Dallas Academy, the Sentinels scored twice in the span of 36 seconds to take control of things.
Owens scored on a 9-yard run with 1:59 left in the half after a 24-yard pass from Nathan Long to Withrow set things up, and after a fumble recovery by Nathan Long, Owens raced in from 28 yards out with 1:23 to play to give CHCS a 42-34 halftime lead.
Stone’s three TD runs in the third period put the Sentinels in front 62-34, and the teams again traded touchdowns in the fourth.
Dallas Academy scored on a couple of TD passes from Blair to Duckworth, and Owens scored on a 34-yard run and Stone added a 17-yard TD run for the Sentinels.
Dyess finished with 11 tackles, and Withrow intercepted two passes for Christian Heritage, which will visit Garland Christian next week.
■ VAN 34, LINDALE 7: LINDALE — Jayton Moffatt passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns, and Van spoiled the opening of renovated Eagle Stadium with a 34-7 win over Lindale.
Jordan Jenkins rushed for 43 yards in the loss for Lindale (2-1). Van moves to 2-1 on the year.
Van took the early lead on a 22-yard TD pass from Moffatt to Javonta Thomas, but Lindale answered with an 18-yard pass from Brayson Campbell to Dylan Worrell to knot things at 7-7.
The rest of the game belonged to Van, which built a 20-7 halftime lead.
■ ELKHART 42, TROUP 14: TROUP — Cade Starr tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Elkhart Elks past the Troup Tigers on Friday.
Starr was held to 27 yards and an interception on his first nine attempts, but then threw TD passes of 22, 36, 51 and 54 yards on his next six tries. Two of the scores went to 6-4, 250-pound senior Ty Williams. The other two scores went to Messiah Birdow, who had 102 receiving yards on three catches.
Starr finished with 190 yards through the air and 54 on the ground. R.J. Moore carried 17 times for 110 yards and a TD.
Troup quarterback Jordan Elliott carried 21 times for 196 yards and passed for 96 yards and a TD in the loss.
