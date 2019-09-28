NON-DISTRICT
■ HENDERSON 38, RUSK 32: RUSK — With the starting quarterback and top two running backs out of the game and the lead finally in hand, Henderson turned to its running game to fend off upset-minded Rusk.
The Lions took the lead for good early in the second half and ran for 279 yards in the final two quarters, and they beat the Eagles 38-32 Friday in a non-district game.
All but one of Henderson’s snaps in the third and fourth quarters was a running play, and the Lions finished with 403 yards on the ground in the contest.
Cameron Walker led Henderson (4-1) with 184 yards and two touchdowns, and Kevin Fields chipped in 108 yards and a score and also recovered a fumble on defense before leaving early in the third with an injury.
Jaylon Hall had 273 yards and a touchdown passing and also ran for 91 yards and another score for Rusk (0-5), and Alex Jones also ran for two scores.
Both the Eagles and Henderson are off Friday.
8-3A DI
■ WEST RUSK 26, MINEOLA 21: MINEOLA — After spotting Mineola a couple of quick scores, the West Rusk Raiders rallied to earn a 26-21 win — staying unbeaten on the season in the district opener for both teams.
Mineola opened the scoring with a 90-yard kickoff return by Dalton Rogers, and then used a 22-yard touchdown run by Dawson Pendergrass five minutes later to build a 14-0 lead.
The Raiders (5-0, 1-0) got on the board with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Jaylan Shelton to Andon Mata with under a minute remaining in the opening quarter, and then used a 65-yard touchdown run by Gavin Smith late in the second to tie things at 14-14 heading into the break.
Peyton Lyon’s 52-yard TD pass to Carson Martin on a fourth-down, fake punt play early in the third pushed West Rusk’s lead to 20-14.
Mineola regained the lead with a 6-yard TD run by Thomas Hooten with 3:47 remaining, but the Raiders weren’t done.
On fourth-and-9 from the 47, Shelton hit Talon Winings for a 47-yard TD pitch and catch for what proved to be the game-winner.
Smith later picked off a pass at the 9-yard line with 27 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
Smith rushed for 88 yards and also caught seven passes for 62 yards. Shelton rushed for 44 yards and completed 12 of 23 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Winings had four catches for 73 yards.
West Rusk will host Gladewater on Friday. Mineola has an open date.
■ GLADEWATER 16, WINNSBORO 12: GLADEWATER — D.J. Allen scored late and added a two-point conversion for the Bears, and Gladewater mounded a late defensive stand en route to a 16-12 win over Winnsboro on Friday in the district opener for both teams at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
With the Bears (3-2, 1-0) leading by four, the defense came up wit ha stop on fourth-and-4 from the Gladewater 24 with 1:48 left. Winnsboro (3-2, 0-1) was out of timeouts, and the Bears were able to kill the clock.
Winnsboro took the lead midway through the first quarter on a 4-yard run by Luke Miller, but the Bears answered late in the second with a 3-yard run by Malachi Gordon and a two-point conversion pass from Allen to Robert Hodges to lead 8-6 at halftime.
Miller’s second TD run of the night, a 3-yarder, came midway through the third, but the Bears got a 20-yard scoring jaunt by Allen and his subsequent 2-pointer to build a 16-12 lead.
Allen finished with 80 yards on seven carries. Gordon finished with 15 carries for 60 yards.
Miller finished with 77 yards on 14 attempts.
Gladewater will visit West Rusk, and Winnsboro hosts White Oak next week.
■ NEW DIANA 21, WASKOM 14: WASKOM — New Diana spotted Waskom an early lead, but scored 1 unanswered points and held on for a 21-14 win in the district opener for both teams on Friday.
Josh Reeves put Waskom (1-4) on the board early in the second quarter with a 3-yard TD run, but the Eagles answered with a 20-yard TD pass from Gage Shields to Darren Maines with just 48 seconds left in the half.
Shields hit Zane Freeman on a 75-yard TD pass with 7:25 left in the third period, and Terry Simon later raced 75 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 21-6 lead with 2:32 left in the third.
Reeves capped the scoring for Waskom with a 1-yard run in the final seconds.
New Diana (4-1) and Waskom are both idle next week.
7-3A DI
■ JEFFERSON 42, NEW BOSTON 24: JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs remained unbeaten and kept New Boston out of the win column for another week with a 42-24 victory on Friday.
The Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0) left little doubt in this one, scoring the game’s first 28 points and leading 28-8 at halftime.
Kenneth Bell scored on a 3-yard run to open the scoring, and Kylan Thomas did the rest in the first half with TD runs of 7, 30 and 51 yards. Landon Fuquay booted all four extra points.
New Boston’s lone TD in the first half came on a 3-yard run by Kevon Thompson with 2:16 left.
Dee Black got into the scoring act for Jefferson early in the third with a 72-yard TD run. After Kyle Atkinson tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Cadan Blass for the Lions, Travon Johnson bolted 39 yards for the Bulldogs to make it a 42-16 contest.
Matt Dunn capped the scoring for the Lions with a 2-yard run with 1:40 left in the game.
Jefferson visits Hughes Springs on Friday. New Boston hosts Atlanta.
11-3A DII
■ PAUL PEWITT 42, ORE CITY 14: ORE CITY — Ore City scored on its first and last drives of the game, but in between it was all Paul Pewitt as the Brahmas rolled to a 42-14 win over the Rebels.
After both teams scored quickly to make it a 7-7 contest early in the first, Paul Pewitt scored the next 35 point to turn things into a rout quickly.
The Brahmas got on the board at the 9:04 mark of the opening quarter on a 1-yard run by Cross Holder. Kadrien Johnson and Holder had back-to-back runs of more than 20 yards on the drive.
Ore City countered with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Ty Freeman to Donovyn Black. The key play in the drive was a 19-yard pass from Freeman to Allen Nibreville.
It was all Paul Pewitt from there, with Deiontray Hill scoring on a 1-yard run late in the first followed by a 95-yard run by Johnson at the 8:42 mark of the second after the Brahmas had forced the Rebels to turn it over on downs at the 5-yard line.
Three minutes later, La-Jathan Allen scored on a 14-yard run, and Allen later scored from 3 yards out to make it 35-7 at halftime.
Allen’s first TD was set up after a strip sack by Keiuntray Hawkins, with Kendrell Webster recovering. Hawkins finished the night with three sacks and a forced fumble.
Holder scored on a 3-yard run late in the third after an interception by Colby Frost set the Bulls up in good field position to make it 42-7.
Ore City capped the scoring with just 56 seconds remaining on a 31-yard TD pass from Freeman to Nigreville. Freshman Juan Garcia had a 19-yard reception on the drive.
11-2A DI■ LINDEN-KILDARE 29, HARLETON 21: LINDEN — LaDavion Johnson put the finishing touches on a big night with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown as time expired, lifting the Linden-Kildare Tigers to a 28-21 win over Harleton.
The win moves Linden-Kildare to 2-3 while Harleton drops to 3-2.
Linden-Kildare took a 22-21 lead with 33 seconds left in the third quarter on a 5-yard TD run by Nate Holloway, and then sealed the win with Johnson’s pick six.
The Tigers led 6-0 early after a 51-yard TD pass from Trey Schuler to Red Tyson, but Harleton countered with a 32-yard TD run by Cole Ring and a 7-yard TD run by Hunter Wallace to lead 14-6.
Johnson scored on a 32-yard run for the Tigers, but again Wallace found the end zone — this time from 20 yards out — as the Wildcats built a 21-1 cushion.
Holloway’s touchdown run and a 2-pointer by Johnson gave the Tigers the 22-21 lead.
Linden-Kildare will visit Garrison and Harleton hosts Timpson next week.
SIX-MAN
■ UNION HILL 54, CAMPBELL 6: BETTIE — Michael Colbert rushed for 123 yard and a pair of touchdowns, Brantley Murray scored on all four of his carries and the Union Hill Bulldogs rolled to a 54-6 win over Campbell on Friday.
Murray rushed for 62 yards and four TDs while also passing for 32 yards. Jakobe Griffis rushed for 25 yards and caught one pass for 32 yards.
Cristian Aguillon booted five extra points and also recorded six tackles on defense. Clay Joyner had 14 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. Murray finished with five tackles, a forced fumble and an interception return for a score. Zak Hatcher recovered a fumble. Randy Griffith had six tackles. Daniel Roberts had three sacks and a safety, and Lonnie Venters picked off a pass.
The Bulldogs (4-1) will visit Oakwood next week.
11-6A■ REL 39, HEATH 34: ROCKWALL — Tyler Lee head football coach Kurt Traylor said earlier in the week that he wanted to see consistency out of the quarterback position.
The Red Raiders appeared to find a successful formula in Friday night’s District 11-6A opener against Rockwall-Heath.
Trent Adams threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns, and Mark Patton had two rushing touchdowns, including the go-ahead run with 4:01 remaining to give Lee a 39-34 victory over the Hawks at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium.
Lee entered Friday night’s contest with 260 total passing yards in the first four games of the season — 144 from Patton and 116 from Adams.
Adams nearly doubled his total in the first half on Friday as he was 10 of 20 for 228 yards in the first 24 minutes.
Jeremiah Turner had six grabs for 135 yards and a touchdown for the Red Raiders.
Lee (4-1, 1-0) will host North Mesquite (2-2), which was idle on Friday, on Oct. 4.
7-5A DI
■ JOHN TYLER 16, T. HIGH 0: TYLER — John Tyler football coach Ricklan Holmes said the tough preseason games would prepare his team for district play.
The formula was right for the District 7-5A Division I opener on Friday night as the Lions scored a 16-0 victory over Texas High on Earl Campbell Field.
The Cujo defense pitched a shutout at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, limiting the Tigers to 210 totals yards of which 36 was passing. Texas High started backup quarterback Brayson McHenry in the place of regular starter Ryan Cellers, who Tigers coach Gerry Stanford said was not eligible for the game.
McHenry connected on 4 of 10 passing attempts for 36 yards with two interceptions (Kitan Crawford, Travion Ates).
JT quarterback Cameron Ford looked comfortable in control of the Lions offense, hitting on 12 of 18 passing attempts for 171 yards. He connected with Frank Turner with two long passes of 53 and 41 to set up scores for the Lions.
The Lions improve to 1-4 overall and 1-0 in district and will have their first road game next Friday at Wylie East. JT had faced four preseason opponents with a combined record of 13-3.
Texas High falls to 3-2 and 0-1. The Tigers will play host to McKinney North next Friday.
NON-DISTRICT
■ P. GROVE 63, C. HILL 21: NEW CHAPEL HILL – Pleasant Grove, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A-2, relished its homecoming spoiler role Friday, routing the Chapel Hill Bulldogs 63-21 before a packed house at Bulldog Stadium.
Eleven different Pleasant Grove rushers combined for 602 yards with six different rushers taking it in for touchdowns. Hawks Quarterback Ben Harmon was just as effective in the air, connecting on four TD strikes.
Garret Bruce scored four touchdowns for the Hawks, three on the ground and one from a Harmon pass.
