DISTRICT 8-3A DI
■ MINEOLA 34, TATUM 0: MINEOLA — Thomas Hooten threw a pair of touchdown passes, Dawson Pendergrass scored on offense and defense and the Mineola Yellowjackets rolled to a 34-0 win over the Tatum Eagles on Friday.
Hooten threw touchdown strikes of 28 yards to Dalton Rogers and 47 yards to Pendergrass in the first quarter to give Mineola (5-4, 3-2) a 14-0 lead.
After Trevion Sneed scored on a 4-yard run early in the second, Pendergrass returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown to give the Yellowjackets a commanding 27-0 halftime lead.
Pendergrass closed out the scoring early in the fourth with a 15-yard touchdown run.
Tatum drops to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the district with the loss and will host Gladewater next week. Mineola will visit Winnsboro.
DISTRICT 11-3A DII
■ WASKOM 44, QUEEN CITY 2: WASKOM — Six Wildcats got into the scoring act as Wskom rolled to a 44-2 win over Queen City on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
Waskom (4-5, 3-3) raced out to a 22-0 lead after one quarter and led 28-0 at the half.
Josh Reeves opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run with 9:17 to play in the first period, and Jayvis Jones (2 yards) and Tesean Hamilton (44 yards) adding scoring runs in the quarter.
D.J. Feaster’s 71-yard run with 4:29 to play in the half boosted the lead to 28-0 at the break.
Zay Thomas extended the Waskom lead with a 54-yard run early in the third, and after Queen City got on the board with a safety two minutes later the Wildcats ended the scoring with a 2-yard run by Camon Phillips.
The Wildcats will visit Ore City on Friday. Queen City (0-9, 0-6) visits Paul Pewitt.
DISTRICT 10-2A DI
■ CARLISLE 35, BIG SANDY 28: BIG SANDY — Jamion Turner’s 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter proved to be the difference, and the Carlisle Indians used a huge night from quarterback Carlos DeLeon to hold off Big Sandy, 35-28, at Wildcat Stadium on Friday.
DeLeon finished with 400 total yards offensively, passing for 103 yards and adding 197 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Turner added 95 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Caden Minter passed for 117 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Big Sandy. Kedron Brown added 102 rushing yards. Dakarai Menefee rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, and Cain Martinez picked up a couple of rushing TDs.
Big Sandy (2-7, 1-3) opened the scoring on a 4-yard run by Martinez early in the first, but Turner scored on a 12-yard run and DeLeon added a 2-yarder to give Carlisle (6-3, 3-1) a 14-6 lead after one.
Menefee’s 45-yard run cut the deficit to 14-13, but DeLeon added scoring jaunts of 46 and 3 yards in the second quarter as the Indians took a 28-13 lead in at the break.
Martinez dived in from the 5 for Big Sandy late in the third, but Turner added his 2-yard TD run for the Indians to keep Carlisle on top 35-21 heading to the fourth.
Minter hit Menefee on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 3:30 left to end the scoring.
Big Sandy visits Cushing and Carlisle visits Hawkins on Friday.
DISTRICT 11-2A DI
■ L-KILDARE 28, BECKVILLE 24: Mason Johnson tossed four touchdown passes, and the Linden-Kildare Tigers overcame Beckville’s potent rushing attack to earn a 28-24 win on Friday at Jack Heatherington Tiger Stadium.
Johnson threw touchdown passes of six yards to Nate Holloway, five yards to Ashton Harper, 28 yards to Red Tyson and 47 yards to Trey Schuler as the Tigers improved to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in district play.
Beckville, which fell to 2-7 and 1-4, got 240 yards on the ground from Milo Morrison. Ryan Harris added 172 and three rushing touchdowns for the Bearcats.
Beckville hosts Timpson and Linden-Kildare visits Tenaha next week.
SIX MAN
■ FAUSTINA 46, TRINITY SCHOOL 20: The Trinity School of Texas Titans struck first on Friday, but Faustina scored the next 40 points en route to a 46-20 win over the Titans.
Marlin Reeves scored on a 26-yard run and Garrett Bussey added the kick with 8:47 left in the opening quarter to give the Titans an 8-0 lead, but Faustina answered with an 11-yard TD pass from Greg Halisky to Joey Sipe and a 9-yard run by Jack Nelson to end the quarter leading 16-8.
A 6-yard run by Nelson late in the second quarter gave Faustina a 24-8 halftime lead, and the visitors put things away with a 16-point third period when Nelson hit Carl Dodd on a 15-yard TD pass and Sipe scored on an 8-yard run.
Jayden Ayala threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Bussey with 6:30 left in the contest to keep the Titans in the game, but three minutes later Noah Dreisbach found the end zone for Faustina.
Kyle Long’s 2-yard touchdown run for the Titans with nine seconds remaining capped the scoring.
The Titans (4-5, 2-3) will visit Greenville Christian next week.
■ UNION HILL 68, FRUITVALE 0: BETTIE — Brantley Murray rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns and passed for two touchdowns as the Union Hill Bulldogs cruised to a 68-0 win over Fruitvale on Friday.
Michael Colbert added 48 rushing yards and scored on both of his carries. Cristian Aguillon carried five times for 87 yards and a touchdown, and Tre Venters and Trevor Tidball hauled in touchdown passes for the Bulldogs.
Defensively, JaKobie Griffis had a 60-yard fumble return for a touchdown, Murray intercepted two passes, Aguillon recovered a fumble and Keith Powell intercepted a pass.
DISTRICT 7-5A DI
■ POTEET 37, JOHN TYLER 14: TYLER — Special teams and turnovers hurt John Tyler as the Lions dropped a 37-14 decision to Mesquite Poteet on Friday in a District 7-5A Division I football game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Lions drop to 3-6 on the season and 3-2 in league play, while Poteet improves to 5-4 and 4-1.
Poteet will play at McKinney North with a chance to the district championship. JT, which has clinched a playoff berth, will conclude the regular season at Sherman.
Oklahoma commit and standout running back Seth McCowan did not play his second straight game, but junior Xzaveon Jeans more than made up for his absence with 209 yards and a 42-yard TD dash on 29 carries.
Kitan Crawford scored both of JT’s TDs, a 15-yard run in first half and a 26-yard run in the third. Victor Leon booted both extra points. Crawford rushed for 84 yards on 11 attempts.
DISTRICT 7-4A DII
■ BROWNSBORO 35, BULLARD 34: BROWNSBORO — Jorge Vicente’ kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Brownsboro Bears to a 35-34 win over the Bullard Panthers.
Tristen Shewmake threw touchdowns passes of 50 yards to Landon Wheeler22 yards to Nic Hooley and 24 yards to Jaxson Elliott in the loss for Bullard.
DISTRICT 10-4A DI
■ VAN 55, CHAPEL HILL 27: VAN — Jayton Moffatt passed for 188 yards and five touchdowns — connecting with four different receivers — as the Van Vandals rolled to a 55-27 win over Chapel Hill.
Moffatt threw touchdown passes to Javonta Thomas, Hunter Hutchins (2), Marcus Orozco and Nick Dorner, and Zion Dunn rushed for 181 yards for the Vandals.
Kejun Thomas had 10 catches for 194 yards in the loss for Chapel Hill.
Van moves to 6-3 and 2-2 with the win. Chapel Hill drops to 2-7 and 0-4.
DISTRICT 6-3A DI
■ MALAKOFF 72, EUSTACE 0: MALAKOFF — Malakoff scored on its first seven possessions and improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in district play with a 72-0 win over Eustace (2-7, 1-3).
Darion Peace passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another in the blowout. He had TD passes of 24, 29, 80 and 60 and scored on a 1-yard run.
Malakoff has scored 70 or more points four times this season.
LATE THURSDAY
■ PINE TREE JV 29, LINDALE14: LINDALE — Jeremiah Bailey returned on of Pine Tree’s four interceptions 80 yards for a touchdown, and the Pirates rolled to a 29-14 win over Lindale on Thursday.
Jeremi Cooper, Cody Janner and Camron Turner all added interceptions for the Pirates.
Ethan Morgan (72 yards) and Damarion Morris (45 yards) scored rushing touchdowns, and Hunter Gleason tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Hall.
Korbin Craig knocked in a 29-yard field goal for the Pirates, who will host Marshall next week to close out the season.
