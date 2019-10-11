9-5A DII
■ WHITEHOUSE 19, NACOGDOCHES 14: WHITEHOUSE – On an unusually cold evening in early October, Skyler Trevino showed he had ice in his veins.
The senior tossed a 51-yard touchdown off a fake punt to give Whitehouse a 19-14 win over Nacogdoches and keep the Wildcats undefeated in District 9-5A. Whitehouse moves to 4-2 and 3-0 while Nacogdoches drops to 1-5 and 1-2.
The game was on the line when Trevino was called into action.
Whitehouse faced a fourth-and-12 from near midfield. The Wildcats had two timeouts remaining and there was a little over two minutes remaining in the game.
Head coach Marcus Gold had a decision to make and quickly sent on his punt team to try and pin the Dragons back.
Only one of the receivers from the previous play – Austin Barron – did not exit the field and instead nonchalantly walked to line up wide for the punt. Before Nacogdoches could react, the ball was already snapped to Trevino instead of kicker Cooper Clemons.
Trevino, who is normally the holder on field goals/extra point and the personal protector on punts, lofted a perfect pass down the right sideline to a streaking Barron, who was completely uncovered and ran the rest of the way for a 51-yard touchdown.
This gave Whitehouse a 19-14 lead with 1:33 remaining.
7-5A DI
■ JOHN TYLER 39, W. MESQUITE 36: TYLER — On the night when offense ruled, it was free safety Travion Ates who came up with the biggest play.
John Tyler’s Ates intercepted West Mesquite quarterback Kevin Jennings in the end zone with 14 seconds remaining to help the Lions stave off the Wranglers 39-36 on a cool night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
With the 1994 John Tyler state football championship football team being honored on Earl Campbell Field, the two District 7-5A Division I squads put on an offensive shootout, combining for 960 yard (487 for JT, 473 for West Mesquite).
JT improves to 3-4 on the season and 3-0 in district play, while West Mesquite falls to 1-5 and 1-1.
Kitan Crawford, the Texas commit, had to sit out the first quarter because he was late to a meeting earlier this week. But once he got playing time he put on a show both offensively and at cornerback. He rushed for 174 yards and and scored on two runs (32, 21) where he appeared to glide and then bulldoze through the Wranglers. Crawford had 15 carries. He also caught a pass for 19 yards.
JT quarterback Cameron Ford, who led the Lions to victory last week against Wylie East with his passing, used his legs this week, rushing for 155 yards and a 21-yard TD on 18 attempts.
10-4A DI
■ PALESTINE 41, HENDERSON 19: PALESTINE — Palestine had four touchdowns of more than 40 yards, and the Wildcats beat Henderson 41-19 Friday.
Jeremiah Davis score four touchdowns in the win. He caught two and ran for two more, and teammate Keshawn Nonette added another touchdown run for the Wildcats (1-0).
Kevin Fields finished with all three touchdowns for Henderson.
Davis got the scoring started with a 46-yard touchdown reception from Christian Hutchinson to make it 7-0, and Fields answered with a 5-yard carry to get the Lions within a point going into the second quarter after the PAT failed.
Davis came back with a 59-yard run in the second stanza, Fields countered with a 4-yard dash and the Wildcats led 14-13 at the break.
The second half, though, belonged to Davis and Palestine.
He scored from 79 yards out to make it 21-13, and Nonette added a 67-yard scamper later in the frame for a 28-13 advantage.
Fields had a 20-yard touchdown run on his only carry of the second half, but Davis caught another touchdown pass from Hutchinson, a 43-yarder, to finish out the third-quarter scoring and make it 35-19 going into the fourth.
Henderson (4-1, 0-1) returns home Friday to host Kilgore. Palestine (3-3, 1-0) will visit Van.
7-4A DII
■ BULLARD 21, WILLS POINT 16: WILLS POINT — Tristen Shewmake rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bullard defense came up with a stand late as the Panthers held off Wills Point, 21-16.
Shewmake scored on runs of 13 and 29 yards and also passed for 70 yards on the night. Bryson Luscombe added a 2-yard run for the Panthers.
Wills Point scored with 9:56 to play on a Connor Brownrigg 1-yard fumble return, and the Tigers were driving with less than 30 seconds remaining when the Panthers stopped Wills Point short on a fourth-and-four from the Bullard 32-yard line to ice the win.
7-3A DI
■ JEFFERSON 47, MOUNT VERNON 16: JEFFERSON — Dee Black carried 17 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns, Kylan Thomas did damage on the ground and through the air and Jefferson rebounded from a disheartening loss a week ago to rout Mount Vernon, 47-16.
Black put the Bulldogs (6-1, 2-1) on the board less than a minute into the game with a 37-yard TD run, and later went in from 23 yards out before Thomas made it 20-0 after one quarter with a 56-yard jolt.
The Bulldogs added to the lead with 7:44 left in the second quarter when Thomas went up top and hit Malik Brasher for a 26-yard TD pass. Black then raced 77 yards for a score two minutes later, and the Bulldogs enjoyed a 33-0 lead before Mount Vernon finally got on the board.
Jackson Floyd scored from 16 yards out for Mount Vernon (5-1, 1-1), but the Bulldogs answered with a 9-yard TD run by Thomas and a 28-yarder by Black in the third to give Jefferson a commanding 47-8 lead heading into the final stanza.
Joshua Freeman’s 1-yard run capped the scoring for Mount Vernon.
Jefferson is open this coming week. Mount Vernon hosts Atlanta.
8-3A DI
■ WEST RUSK 30, WHITE OAK 6: WHITE OAK — Jaylon Shelton rushed for one touchdown and passed for 134 yards and another score, leading the West Rusk Raiders to a 30-6 win over the White Oak Roughnecks at Roughneck Stadium.
West Rusk (6-1, 2-1) built an 18-0 halftime lead, with Shelton scoring on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and then tossing a 33-yard TD pass to Talon Winings early in the second before Tyrell Moore capped the first-half scoring with a 28-yard TD run.
Moore finished with 17 carries for 64 yards. Winings had four catches for 68 yards.
Gavin Smith, who rushed for 64 yards on the night, scored on runs of 22 and 20 yards in the second half. He also caught two passes for 31 yards.
White Oak (0-7, 0-3) got its only score on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Blake Barlow to Sam Dusek late in the third quarter.
West Rusk will host Sabine and White Oak visits Mineola on Friday.
10-3A II
■ HARMONY 22, WINONA 6: HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles continued their winning ways, moving to 3-0 in district play (3-3 overall) with a 22-6 win over Winona on Friday.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles got on the board at the 9:10 mark of the second quarter with a 3-yard run by Isaac Edwards.
Winona answered at the 5:40 mark with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Nick Garrett to Julio Zuniga, but the Eagles used a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to put things away.
Hunter McNeel returned a fumble 45 yards to break a 6-6 deadlock with 8:58 to play, and Edwards went in for the two-point conversion. Edwards then ended the scoring with a 7-yard run and another two-pointer four minutes later to make the final 22-6.
Harmony will visit Quitman and Winona is at Arp next week.
11-3A II
■ WASKOM 22, DEKALB 13: DEKALB — The Waskom Wildcats got back in the district race and handed DeKalb its first loss of the season on Friday, using a big night from Josh Reeves to earn a 22-13 win over the Bears.
Waskom moves to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the district. DeKalb drops to 5-1 and 2-1.
DeKalb got on the board first with a 6-yard TD run by Kole Dooley at the 3:30 mark of the first quarter, but Reeves scored on a 3-yard run early in the second stanza and later hit Caden Head on a 29-yard TD strike with 1:11 to play to put Waskom on top to stay. Reeves tacked on the two-pointer after his run, and Hugo Tapia booted the PAT after Head’s TD reception.
Dolley’s 12-yard run with 5:14 left kept DeKalb close, but Reeves put things away for the Wildcats with a 3-yard run with 1:37 showing on the clock.
The Wildcats will host Elysian Fields and DeKalb visits Paul Pewitt next week.
10-2A I
■ ALTO 41, BIG SANDY 14: BIG SANDY — Vi’Dareous High rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, Harmon West passed for 151 yards and two scores and the Alto Yellowjackets rolled to a 41-14 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats.
Aaron Skinner added 88 yards and two rushing touchdowns for the Yellowjackets (6-0, 1-0), who held Big Sandy (1-5, 0-1) to 75 total yards.
Big Sandy’s touchdowns came on a 5-yard run by Cain Martinez and a 60-yard punt return by Kedron Brown. Brown and Carter Oswalt had interceptions in the loss for the Wildcats.
Skinner scored on runs of 2 and 8 yards. High scored on a 4-yard run and caught a 52-yard TD pass from West, and West also hooked up with Todd Duplichain on an 18-yard scoring strike.
Big Sandy visits Union Grove on Thursday. Alto hosts Carlisle on Friday.
11-2A DI
■ HARLETON 42, BECKVILLE 14: BECKVILLE — Hunter Wallace found the end zone five times, leading the Harleton Wildcats to a 42-14 win over Beckville on Friday.
The Wildcats move to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in district play with the win, while Beckville drops to 2-4 and 1-1.
Wallace opened the scoring with a 27-yard run at the 7:25 mark of the opening quarter, and the Wildcats took a 6-0 lead into the second stanza before using TD runs of four yards by Cole Ring and 37 and 3 yards by Wallace to build a 27-0 halftime cushion.
Ring’s TD was set up by his own 57-yard run the play before. Wallace’s 3-yard TD jaunt came after a 35-yard interception return from Blake Weaver.
Beckville got on the board with a 6-yard touchdown run by Ryan Harris after a 38-yard rn from Milo Morrison, but Wallace added scoring runs of 2 and 79 yards to put things away for the Wildcats.
Karter Jones scored on a 61-yard run for Beckville to end the scoring.
Harris passed for 66 yardsand rushed for 71. Morrison finished with 69 rushing yards. Harris also recorded 10 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense. Jeremiah Steph had nine tackles, Carlos Campos eight, Landon Dixon seven and Adam Gregory six.
Beckville will visit Garrison and Harleton hosts Tenaha on Friday.
■ JOAQUIN 60, L-KILDARE 15: LINDEN — Tawin Patterson opened the game with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to put Linden-Kildare on the board, but Joaquin turned things over to Connor Bragg and a punishing ground attack to earn a 60-15 win over the Tigers.
Bragg finished with 200 yards and three touchdowns, and Gunner Nelson added 110 yards and two scores for the Rams, who finished with 498 rushing yards.
Bragg scored on runs of 5, 22 and 34 yards, and Nelson added scoring runs of 9 and 53 yards after Patterson’s jolt to start the game. Lorenzo Lane, Malik Stotts and Cayden Adkinson all found the end zone for the Rams before the Tigers’ LaDavion Johnson scored on a 5-yard run for the Tigers to end the scoring.
Linden-Kildare (2-5, 1-2) is open on Friday. Joaquin (5-1, 2-0) will host Timpson.
SIX MAN
■ UNION HILL 52, TRINIDAD 7: TRINIDAD — Brantley Murray, Michael Colbert and Cristian Aguillon all found the end zone twice for Union Hill as the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 on the season with a 52-7 win over Trinidad.
Ryan Brown also scored a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs. Randy Griffith (forced fumble), Clay Joyner (fumble recovery) and Lawton Flinn (sack) paced the defense.