HENDERSON 63, CENTER 7: HENDERSON - Kevin Fields ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, Caleb Medford and D'Cameron Walker chipped in two rushing touchdowns apiece and Henderson blew out Center 63-7 Friday.
The Lions turned the game into a rout by scoring 28 points in the second quarter and 21 more in the third, and they are now 3-1 on the season.
Medford got the scoring started on Henderson's first drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Pedro Garza's first of six straight PATs made it 7-0 after one quarter.
Center drove to the Lions four late in the first but fumbled, and Fields scored from eight yards out one drive later to double Henderson's lead to 14-0.
The Roughriders (1-3) got their only points when Zace Smith jumped over a Henderson defender to catch a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jake Hanson with 9:14 remaining in the opening half.
Eli Jones dashed in from two yards out after teammate Lamarcus Hall blocked a Center punt to make it 21-7 with four minutes to go in the first half, and Fields threw a 19-yard halfback pass to Jy Fuller with 1:55 left.
Garza pounced on a Center fumble on the opening play of the ensuing drive, and Medford capped the first half scoring when he eluded two Roughrider defenders and ran in a 22-yard touchdon run for a 35-7 lead.
Fields ran for 91 yards in addition to the touchdown pass, and Medford added 80 yards on the ground and 107 through the air.
Walker found paydirt in the third on a 1-yard touchdown run, Fields (27 yards) and Collin Everitt (13 yards) also ran for scores in the frame and Walker finished off the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
Hanson threw for 172 yards in the loss for Center.
Henderson travels to Rusk Friday.
RAINS 32, WHITE OAK 29: EMORY - The White Oak Roughnecks mounted a furious fourth-quarter rally to pull to within a field goal late, but Rains recovered an onside kick with under a minute remaining to hold on for a 32-29 win over the Roughnecks on Friday.
White Oak trailed 26-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Wildcats 22-6 in the final stanza.
The Roughnecks drop to 0-4 with the loss, while Rains moves to 2-2 with the win.
Rains scored first on a 31-yard run by quarterback Luke Sheppard, and the Wildcats added to their lead on a 68-yard TD run by Mason Songer with 6:37 left in the opening quarter.
Blake Barlow got the Roughnecks on the board with a 1-yard TD run to cap a 6-play, 51-yard drive that was highlighted by a 30-yard Barlow run on third-and-6 to keep things alive.
Songer's 1-yard run in the third and a 3-yard TD run by Sheppard two mintues later boosted the Wildcat lead to 26-7, and after White Oak kept things close with a 71-yard TD strike from Barlow to Micah Gibson 13 seconds into the final quarter, the Wildcats extended the lead with a 4-yard TD run by Songer with just 2:17 left.
But the Roughnecks weren't done.
Barlow's 15-yard TD pass to Brian Williams kept the Roughnecks int he game with 1:42 to play, and after the Roughnecks held on downs and forced a punt that traveled only four yards, Barlow hooked up with Tanner McKinney on a 50-yard pitch and catch. After the try for two, the Roughnecks trailed by just three points with 47 seconds remaining but could not recover the ensuing onside kick.
The Roughnecks will host Tatum on Friday.
JEFFERSON 35, NORTH LAMAR 7: JEFFERSON - Dee Black rushed for 124 yards on just 12 carries, scoring a couple of times, and Jefferson spotted North Lamar an early touchdown before rolling to a 35-7 win at W.F. Lockett Stadium.
The win moves Jefferson to 4-0 on the year and drops North Lamar to 0-4.
North Lamar got on the board first with a 10-yard run by Trenton Smith at the 5:24 mark of the opening quarter, but the Bulldogs answered with a 60-yard TD run by Black and Landon Fuquay's extra point just 16 seconds later to tie thing contest.
Kylan Thomas tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Christian Shepard early in the second, and Black added a 3-yard TD run late in the quarter to give the Bulldogs a 21-7 halftime cushion.
Dameon Warren's 25-yard interception return for a score added to the lead for the Bulldogs, and Travon Johnson raced 95 yards for a touchdown with just 1:06 remaining to ice the victory.
The Bulldogs open district play at home next week against New Boston.
HUGHES SPRINGS 50, TATUM 13: HUGHES SPRINGS - Hughes Springs spotted Tatum an early touchdown and held a slim halftime lead before exploding for 29 second-half points en route to a 50-13 win over the Eagles at Mustang Stadium.
The Mustangs move to 4-0 on the year, while Tatum drops to 1-3.
Tatum opened the scoring with a Kendric Malone touchdown pass to Decartiyay Allison with 9:14 left in the opening quarter.
Trayvon Kennedy scored on a 2-yard run for Hughes Springs, but Tatum came right back with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Laone to Jayden Boyd just 14 second into the second quarter as Tatum enjoyed a brief 13-6 lead.
The rest of the half, and the game, belonged to Hughes Springs.
Kennedy scored on a 12-yard run two minutes later, and then went in from 2 yards out with 1:56 to play in the half as the Mustangs took a 21-13 lead in at the half.
Midway through the third, Andrew Gaul got into the scoring act and then Kennedy scored again on a 9-yard run late in the third before adding a 3-yard TD run early in the fourth.
Cooper Perry capped the scoring for the Mustangs with a 30-yard interception return for a score.
The Mustangs will visit Mount Vernon and Tatum visits White Oak next Friday.
PAUL PEWITT 60, WASKOM 25: OMAHA - Cross Holder scored four times on the ground, and Paul Pewitt used a big third quarter to pull away here Friday en route to a 60-25 win over the Waskom Wildcats.
Paul Pewitt moves to 4-0 with the win, while Waskom drops to 1-3.
Holder scored on runs of 55, 3 and 1 yards in the first half, while Waskom countered with scoring runs of 3 yards by Tesean Hamilton and 47 yards by Zay Thomas as the Bulls took a 23-16 halftime lead.
A 2-yard run by Holder just 20 seconds into the second quarter spread Paul Pewitt's lead, and four minutes later Dylan Coffey found the end zone from 21 yards out.
After D.J. Feaster scored on a 7-yard TD run for Waskom with 2:35 left in the third, Kadrien Johnson raced 53 yards for a TD with 2:25 left in the third and La-Jathan Allen added scoring runs of 81 and 38 yards in the fourth stanza for Paul Pewitt.
Jalynn Washington scored on a 6-yard run for Waskom with 4:07 remaining to cap the scoring.
Waskom hosts New Diana and Paul Pewitt visits Ore City next week.
L. CHAPEL 45, TST 16: LEVERETT'S CHAPEL - Dawson Blear tossed a pair of touchdown passes, De'Quincy Brown and Jonah Sheperd rushed for a pair of scores apiece and Leverett's Chapel remained unbeaten on the year with a 45-16 win over Trinity School of Texas.
The Lions (4-0) built a 12-0 lead after one quarter, led 24-16 at the half and then outscored the Titans (2-2) 21-0 after the break.
Sheperd opened the scoring with a 6-yard run with 4:39 left in the first quarter, and the Lions added to the lead with just 1:09 left in the frame on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Blear to Michael Dennis.
The Titans answered with a 22-yard touchdown run by Garrett Bussey with 7:44 left in the second quarter, but Brown raced 12 yards for a Leverett's Chapel touchdown to keep the Lions in front.
A 59-yard TD run by Marlin Reeves capped the scoring for the Titans with 3:25 remaining, and Sheperd scored on a 1-yard run for the Lions with just one second remaining to make it a 24-16 lead at intermission.
De'Quincy Brown's 6-yard run stretched the lead to 30-16 for the Lions heading into the fourth quarter, and Leverett's Chapel used a 45-yard interception return by Darren Brown, a 5-yard touchdown pass from Blear to Dylan Harris and a late safety to make the final 45-16.
Trinity School will host ETCA Tyler and Leverett's Chapel will host Trinidad next week.
TRINITY 27, JOHN TYLER 10: TYLER - With the bright lights of East Texas State Fair in the background, John Tyler was hoping to brighten up the scoreboard Friday night.
While JT did get put points on the board early and late, it was Euless Trinity that controlled the score in between.
The Trojans remained unbeaten with a 27-10 win over JT on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Lions finished a brutal non-district slate on Earl Campbell Field at 0-4. Now, JT will try to get things on track as District 7-5A Division I football play begins next Friday when the Lions play host to Texas High.
Euless Trinity is now 4-0 and will play rival Hurst L.D. Bell on Thursday in Bedford.
The Lions got on the scoreboard first as Victor Leon nailed a 40-yard field goal with 1:59 left in the first quarter.
However, the Trojans, who were playing without their usual starting QB Marcus Ervin, scored the next 27 points.
The Lions then scored with 1:54 left in the game when quarterback Cameron Ford connected with Frank Turner for a 32-yard TD pass in the left corner of the end zone. Leon made the PAT for the final score of 27-10.
Ford played the whole game at quarterback, instead of rotating with Isaiah Johnson. Ford hit on 16 of 37 passing attempts for 166 yards. He had two interceptions -- on each by John Shead on the first pass attempt of the game and Isaiah Smith on the final pass attempt of the contest.
Turner had three catches for 82 yards.
Ford led in rushing for JT with eight carries for 38 yards.
AJ Barnett led the Trojans with 94 yards on 14 carries with Jason Vaomotou adding 79 yards and two touchdowns on five attempts.
After the first quarter, JT led 3-0. Trinity scored 14 points in the second quarter -- a 35-yard TD pass to Ollie Gordon from Valentino Foni and a 1-yard run by Vaomotou. Asim Ljuso added both PATs.
In the third quarter, the Trojans scored 13 points -- 66-yard run by Vaomotou and a 12-yard run by Barnett. JT blocked the extra point attempt after the run by Vaomotou.
CHAPEL HILL 64, BULLARD 23: NEW CHAPEL HILL – Kobe Coker passed for 316 yards and six touchdowns in three quarters to lead Chapel Hill past Bullard 64-23 Friday in their home opener at Bulldog Stadium.
Coker connected on scoring passes of 70, 4, 54, 3, 42 and 62 yards to help Chapel Hill (2-2) turn what was a close 27-23 score late in the second quarter into a runaway victory.
Chapel Hill senior Keyjun Thomas did the most with his four catches, finishing with 190 yards and three TDs (70, 54, 62). Tyson Berry led the Bulldogs with six grabs for 69 yards, highlighted by a 42-yard TD, and Ilonzo McGregor tallied 45 yards on four catches – one of those a 45-yard score to go along with 61 yards rushing and a touchdown.
All told, Chapel Hill racked up 718 yards of offense. On the ground the Bulldogs were led by Elijah Demus’ 131 yards on 10 carries. Samari Willis finished with 94 yards on 13 carries.
Bullard quarterback Tristen Shewmake kept the Panthers (1-3) close for two quarters, thanks to the senior passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns (63, 56) in the first half.
Chapel Hill blanked the Panthers in the second half, intercepting Shewmake twice forcing a fumble.