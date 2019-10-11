9-5A DII
WHITEHOUSE 19, NACOGDOCHES 14: WHITEHOUSE – On an unusually cold evening in early October, Skyler Trevino showed he had ice in his veins.
The senior tossed a 51-yard touchdown off a fake punt to give Whitehouse a 19-14 win over Nacogdoches and keep the Wildcats undefeated in District 9-5A. Whitehouse moves to 4-2 and 3-0 while Nacogdoches drops to 1-5 and 1-2.
The game was on the line when Trevino was called into action.
Whitehouse faced a fourth-and-12 from near midfield. The Wildcats had two timeouts remaining and there was a little over two minutes remaining in the game.
Head coach Marcus Gold had a decision to make and quickly sent on his punt team to try and pin the Dragons back.
Only one of the receivers from the previous play – Austin Barron – did not exit the field and instead nonchalantly walked to line up wide for the punt. Before Nacogdoches could react, the ball was already snapped to Trevino instead of kicker Cooper Clemons.
Trevino, who is normally the holder on field goals/extra point and the personal protector on punts, lofted a perfect pass down the right sideline to a streaking Barron, who was completely uncovered and ran the rest of the way for a 51-yard touchdown.
This gave Whitehouse a 19-14 lead with 1:33 remaining.
Nacogdoches had a chance to spoil it late thanks to Jake Smith hooking up on fourth down with Jatavious Deckard for a 4-yard gain and then a 40-yard bomb to the Wildcats 14.
With only one timeout remaining and time running out, Nacogdoches tried to get it in the end zone, but Whitehouse senior Ty Ward brought down Smith for a sack on third down and his fourth down pass in the end zone was incomplete.
7-5A DI
JOHN TYLER 39, W. MESQUITE 36: TYLER - On the night when offense ruled, it was free safety Travion Ates who came up with the biggest play.
John Tyler's Ates intercepted West Mesquite quarterback Kevin Jennings in the end zone with 14 seconds remaining to help the Lions stave off the Wranglers 39-36 on a cool night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
With the 1994 John Tyler state football championship football team being honored on Earl Campbell Field, the two District 7-5A Division I squads put on an offensive shootout, combining for 960 yard (487 for JT, 473 for West Mesquite).
JT improves to 3-4 on the season and 3-0 in district play, while West Mesquite falls to 1-5 and 1-1.
Kitan Crawford, the Texas commit, had to sit out the first quarter because he was late to a meeting earlier this week. But once he got playing time he put on a show both offensively and at cornerback. He rushed for 174 yards and and scored on two runs (32, 21) where he appeared to glide and then bulldoze through the Wranglers. Crawford had 15 carries. He also caught a pass for 19 yards.
JT quarterback Cameron Ford, who led the Lions to victory last week against Wylie East with his passing, used his legs this week, rushing for 155 yards and a 21-yard TD on 18 attempts.
10-4A DI
PALESTINE 41, HENDERSON 19: PALESTINE - Palestine had four touchdowns of more than 40 yards, and the Wildcats beat Henderson 41-19 Friday.
Jeremiah Davis score four touchdowns in the win. He caught two and ran for two more, and teammate Keshawn Nonette added another touchdown run for the Wildcats (1-0).
Kevin Fields finished with all three touchdowns for Henderson.
Davis got the scoring started with a 46-yard touchdown reception from Christian Hutchinson to make it 7-0, and Fields answered with a 5-yard carry to get the Lions within a point going into the second quarter after the PAT failed.
Davis came back with a 59-yard run in the second stanza, Fields countered with a 4-yard dash and the Wildcats led 14-13 at the break.
The second half, though, belonged to Davis and Palestine.
He scored from 79 yards out to make it 21-13, and Nonette added a 67-yard scamper later in the frame for a 28-13 advantage.
Fields had a 20-yard touchdown run on his only carry of the second half, but Davis caught another touchdown pass from Hutchinson, a 43-yarder, to finish out the third-quarter scoring and make it 35-19 going into the fourth.
Henderson (4-1, 0-1) returns home Friday to host Kilgore. Palestine (3-3, 1-0) will visit Van.
7-3A DI
JEFFERSON 47, MOUNT VERNON 16: JEFFERSON - Dee Black carried 17 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns, Kylan Thomas did damage on the ground and through the air and Jefferson rebounded from a disheartening loss a week ago to rout Mount Vernon, 47-16.
Black put the Bulldogs (6-1, 2-1) on the board less than a minute into the game with a 37-yard TD run, and later went in from 23 yards out before Thomas made it 20-0 after one quarter with a 56-yard jolt.
The Bulldogs added to the lead with 7:44 left in the second quarter when Thomas went up top and hit Malik Brasher for a 26-yard TD pass. Black then raced 77 yards for a score two minutes later, and the Bulldogs enjoyed a 33-0 lead before Mount Vernon finally got on the board.
Jackson Floyd scored from 16 yards out for Mount Vernon (5-1, 1-1), but the Bulldogs answered with a 9-yard TD run by Thomas and a 28-yarder by Black in the third to give Jefferson a commanding 47-8 lead heading into the final stanza.
Joshua Freeman's 1-yard run capped the scoring for Mount Vernon.
Jefferson is open this coming week. Mount Vernon hosts Atlanta.
10-2A I
ALTO 41, BIG SANDY 14: BIG SANDY - Vi'Dareous High rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, Harmon West passed for 151 yards and two scores and the Alto Yellowjackets rolled to a 41-14 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats.
Aaron Skinner added 88 yards and two rushing touchdowns for the Yellowjackets (6-0, 1-0), who held Big Sandy (1-5, 0-1) to 75 total yards.
Big Sandy's touchdowns came on a 5-yard run by Cain Martinez and a 60-yard punt return by Kedron Brown. Brown and Carter Oswalt had interceptions in the loss for the Wildcats.
Skinner scored on runs of 2 and 8 yards. High scored on a 4-yard run and caught a 52-yard TD pass from West, and West also hooked up with Todd Duplichain on an 18-yard scoring strike.
Big Sandy visits Union Grove on Thursday. Alto hosts Carlisle on Friday.
11-2A DI
HARLETON 42, BECKVILLE 14: BECKVILLE - Hunter Wallace found the end zone five times, leading the Harleton Wildcats to a 42-14 win over Beckville on Friday.
The Wildcats move to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in district play with the win, while Beckville drops to 2-4 and 1-1.
Wallace opened the scoring with a 27-yard run at the 7:25 mark of the opening quarter, and the Wildcats took a 6-0 lead into the second stanza before using TD runs of four yards by Cole Ring and 37 and 3 yards by Wallace to build a 27-0 halftime cushion.
Ring's TD was set up by his own 57-yard run the play before. Wallace's 3-yard TD jaunt came after a 35-yard interception return from Blake Weaver.
Beckville got on the board with a 6-yard touchdown run by Ryan Harris after a 38-yard rn from Milo Morrison, but Wallace added scoring runs of 2 and 79 yards to put things away for the Wildcats.
Karter Jones scored on a 61-yard run for Beckville to end the scoring.
Beckville will visit Garrison and Harleton hosts Tenaha on Friday.