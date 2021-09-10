GILMER 48, ATLANTA 6: GILMER – Brandon Tennison threw for five touchdowns – including a couple to Jay Rockwell – and the Gilmer Buckeyes remained unbeaten on the year with a 48-6 win over the Atlanta Rabbits on Friday at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
Gilmer (3-0) sprinted out to a 20-0 lead after one quarter, led 34-0 at halftime and then blanked the Rabbits in the final stanza.
Atlanta drops to 0-3 with the loss.
Tennison completed 15 of 18 passes for 259 yards. Jay Rockwell had four catches for 48 yards and two scores, and Ashton Haynes, Keith Rockwell and Rohan Fluellen all caught TD passes.
Haynes had three catches for 105 yards and also rushed for 45 yards on eight carries.
La’Randion Dowden carried 11 times for 44 yards in the loss for Atlanta. Justin Pierce completed 3 of 12 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown and was picked off twice.
Fluellen got the Buckeyes on the board 13 seconds into the contest when he returned the game’s opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown.
Tennison then went to work through the air, hitting Fluellen for 58 yards and Haynes for 79 yards in the first period as the Buckeyes built a comfortable 20-0 lead.
Early in the second, Tennision hooked up wit hJay Rockwell on a 7-yard TD strike, and then hit Keith Rockwell from 16 yards out for a 34-0 cushion at halftime.
Pierce connected with Ahmani Jackson on a 61-yard scoring strike to get Atlanta on the board with 1:16 left in the third, but Tennison and Rockwell teamed up again through the air – this time from 11 yards out – and Kendall Jackson capped the scoring for the Buckeyes with an 8-yard run.
Gilmer will visit Lindale and Atlanta hosts Liberty-Eylau next week.
HENDERSON 21, JACKSONVILLE 6: HENDERSON - Henderson scored twice in the second quarter, and the Lions picked up their second win of the season with a 21-6 non-district victory over Jacksonville Friday.
The teams played a scoreless first quarter, but Henderson broke the deadlock with 10:30 to go in the half on a 7-yard touchdown run by Ya'Corus Porter.
Henderson's defense picked off a pass on Jacksonville's next possession, and the Lions cashed in the turnover on a 4-yard run by Tobaius Jackson with 6:14 remaining for a 14-0 lead at the break
Jackson caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jacobe Robinson with 5:29 to go in the game to make it 21-0, and the Indians avoided a shutout with a Ryan McCown to Jermaine Taylor touchdown pass with 1:16 left in the contest.
Cole Seider recovered a fumble, and Kyler Branham picked off a pass for Henderson (2-1). The Lions travel to Spring Hill Friday.
Kalvin Bryant had a fumble recovery for Jacksonville (0-3), which is idle.
TATUM 46, PITTSBURG 21: PITTSBURG - Kendric Malone tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for another score, and the Tatum Eagles improved to 3-0 on the year with a 46-21 win over the Pittsburg Pirates.
Pittsburg drops to 0-3 with the loss.
Malone drove the Eagles 51 yards in seven plays late in the first quarter and capped the drove with a 35-yard TD pass to Kendall Williams.
Less than a minute into the second quarter, Malone hit Quentin Harmon on an 8-yard scoring strike for a 13-0 Eagle lead, but Pittsburg answered with a 50-yard touchdown run by Brayden Bolton to narrow the gap to 13-7.
Tatum scored the next three touchdowns, starting with a 72-yard kickoff return by Jackson Richardson after Bolton's TD. Jaylon Jones added a 1-yard rn late in the second quarter, and Malone hit Jayden Boyd with a 48-yard touchdown pass with 7:06 left in the third to boost the Tatum lead to 34-7.
After a Ja'Koree Simmons short TD run pulled Pittsbur to within 31-14, Malone scored on a 1-yard run, Jose Ventura booted a 27-yard field goal and the Eagles scored on a safety to make it a 46-14 contest.
Bolton later raced 56 yards for a Pittsburg TD to make the final 46-21.
Tatum will host Hughes Springs for homecoming on Friday. Pittsburg will host Van.
JUNIOR VARSITY
KILGORE 38, P. TREE 28: The Pine Tree Pirates dropped a 38-28 decision to Kilgore on Thursday despite a two-touchdown night from Latrell Henderson.
C'Majea Turner caught two touchdown passes for Pine Tree, and Alston Gunter had a pair of receptions. Defensive standouts for the Pirates were Damien Roland, Caleb Duncan and Jose Romero.