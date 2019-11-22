PARIS – The Sabine Cardinals played their hearts out, but their remarkable season came to a close after coming up short against the Pottsboro Cardinals, 47-35, in a Class 3A Division Ii area playoff game at Wildcat Stadium.
Both teams came out swinging, but Sabine found themselves playing catch up up all night long and just couldn’t keep up with Pottsboro’s high-powered offense.
Pottsboro now (12-0) on the year, will face Malakoff in their third-round matchup.
Sabine senior quarterback Landon McKinney had a fantastic game, going 20-for-35 with 337 passing yards and passing for two touchdowns.
McKinney was also the Cardinals’ leading rusher, carrying the ball 26 times for 96 yards and finding the end zone on two occasions.
Sabine senior wide-receiver A.J. Gresham also had a good night with five catches for 113 yards and one touchdown.
Pottsboro junior quarterback Braden Plyler had a big game and was Pottsboro’s driving force going 16-of-26 and 177 yards passing and one passing touchdown.
He also carried the ball 16 times for 114 yards and two rushing touchdowns with one of those being of 44-yards.
After electing to receive the opening kickoff, Pottsboro jumped on the board first, scoring on their first possession of the game when Jasek Hooker burst through the hole to take it 24 yards for the score.
The extra point was extra exciting thanks Sabine blocking the extra point with Kile Stripland scooping it up and taking it back 91 yards for the two points, giving Pottsboro just a 6-2 lead early in the first.
Sabine found its first points of the game at the 5:39 mark in the first quarter when McKinney found Gresham downfield for a 46-yard catch and score. A successful extra-point attempt by kicker Fernando Jaimes put Sabine on top 9-6.
Pottsboro bounced right back with 29-yard touchdown run by running back Cy Shope. The extra-point was good and Pottsboro was back on top 13-9.
Just before the in of the first frame, Sabine set Jaimes up for 45-yard field goal attempt and he nailed it, shorting Pottsboro’s lead to 13-12.
To get things going for Pottsboro early in the second quarter, Plyler found Titus Lyons wide open for a 29-yard touchdown. They tacked on the extra point to extend their lead.
Sabine, doing their best to keep up the pace, scores at the 6:39 mark with another touchdown pass from McKinney to wide-out Clayton Simmons from eight-yard out but, the 2-pt conversion was unsuccessful, leaving the score with Pottsboro still on top 20-18.
Pottsboro stretched their lead further just before the break, with Shope punching it into the end zone from just a yard out, giving Pottsboro a 27-18 lead at the half.