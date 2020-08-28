Spring Hill and Sabine stuck to their respective game plans of attacking throughout Friday's season opener.
It was going to come down to opportunities.
Behind a gutsy effort from junior quarterback Jace Burns and a bend-but-not-break effort defensively, Sabine escaped from Panther Stadium with a 17-14 win over Spring Hill.
Burns turned in 153 rushing yards on the night, including a 29-yard, fourth-down touchdown run, and the Sabine defense turned away Spring Hill three times inside its own 40-yard line in the win.
Spring Hill, which out-gained the Cardinals overall in total yards, 330-283, pulled to within three, 17-14, with 4:13 left. After a big defensive stop of its own, the Panthers went on the march with just over three minutes left.
But the Cardinals, led by defensive lineman Asher Foster, turned in one final stop.
Sabine totaled 224 yards on the ground and Burns chipped in 59 passing yards. Daylon Branham, also a junior, added 63 yards and an eight-yard touchdown.
Eduardo Jaimes opened the scoring with 40-yard field goal for the Cardinals.
For Spring Hill, sophomore quarterback Jax Stovall finished with 160 passing yards and two touchdowns on a 16-of-27 night in his varsity debut.
Devaunte Powers and Jordan Jones, both underclassmen as well, finished with 86 and 80 yards, respectively, for the Panthers.
Powers found the endzone on a 29-yard hitch-and-pitch late in the first half to get Spring Hill on the board and Eric Morrow had a fourth-quarter touchdown grab from Stovall.
Spring Hill, who had key stops defensively as well led by a host of Panthers such as Cameron Webb, Michael Marrs and Powers, had two big miscues on special teams -- a blocked field goal and a short punt after the Panther defense made a goal-line stand.
The Panthers had drives to the Sabine 27 and 31-yard lines in the first half but turned it over on downs on both instances, a credit to a stingy night from the Cardinal defense.
Sabine opened in attack mode with a healthy dose of Burns and Branham runs -- converting three-straight third downs -- before big plays from Powers and the Panther defense nixed the drive.
The two teams exchanged punts and turnover-on-downs before Jaimes' boot put Sabine on the board with 1:31 left in the first half.
Stovall and company then went on the march, including a key third-down conversion on a pass play. Stovall hit Brody Barnhill, who led with 50 yards receiving, and Eric Morrow on key strikes.
Then the trickery. Stovall hit Morrow, who then pitched to Powers to rumble for the 29-yard score and put Spring Hill ahead at halftime, 7-3.
Burns capped Sabine's opening drive of the second half -- a 14-play, 93-yard march -- with a tackle-shedding 29-yard run on 4th and 7 to put the Cardinals back on top.
The ensuing Panther drive stalled at the 10-yard line and a 27-yard field goal attempt was blocked with a host of Cardinals swarming.
After a goal-line stand after Sabine had 1st and Goal at the 8, a short punt gave the Cardinals a short field. Branham cashed in on an 8-yard run for a 17-7 lead.
Passes of 17 and 16 yards, and runs of 14, 12, 10 and 17 from Powers and Jones, put Spring Hill in position. Stovall rolled out and hit Morrow in the back of the end zone from five yards out.
The Panther defense rose to the occasion but the Cardinal defense had the final say.
Spring Hill visit Gladewater next while West Rusk plays host to Sabine.