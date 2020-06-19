After last year’s seminal season on the gridiron, the Sabine Cardinals look for an encore performance in 2020.
Sabine, which has long known for its hardwood success in basketball, turned in an unforgettable run in 2019 on the football field and veteran coach Rex Sharp wants that to become standard moving forward.
“Coming off the greatest year we’ve ever had and with a lot of good kiddos coming back, we’re taking full advantage of what the UIL has blessed us with as well as our other sports.” said Sharp.
“We saw a definite difference in our kids’ faces and their attitudes. They’ve been hemmed up inside, but I was really pleased how they were able to stay active during this period.”
Last year the Cardinals won a record 10 games and earned a share of their first district title in 66 years and only the fourth in program history.
To top things off, the Cards collected a 20-14 Class 3A DI bi-district win over Mount Vernon, marking their first-ever postseason victory.
“We know the senior class that just left us was a talented group of kids. We had four kids going on to play college football out of that group,” Sharp said. “Our kids came in with a high energy level. We got eight starters back on defense, four on the offensive side. The JV was 9-1, too. We got some good young pups ready to compete and carry on.”
Momentum created last fall may have been tempered in the spring when COVID-19 forced schools to close. Sharp, like all football coaches across the state, didn’t get to experience of full offseason.
“What we’re doing right now is extremely important for the Sabine Cardinals. When this whole thing shutdown, even though we’re not a 5A or 6A that gets to have spring ball in pads, we certainly do have a spring ball with football drills and skills,” Sharp explained. “With the UIL allowing us sports specific work, it’s taking the place of what we’ve missed. I knew I didn’t want to take a three or four month break from the mental part.”
Sharp is utilizing his five days during the week to focus on strength and conditioning while improving the skill set of his football players.
“The physical is important, but the mental is extremely important. My kids came in in pretty darn good shape. That tells me they want to keep this thing rolling,” said Sharp. “The Sabine Cardinals are gonna line up and get after it. We’ve got some talented players. We’ll see how it all unwinds, if we get to play and I pray we do.”