LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Cardinals spotted Mineola an early touchdown and then turned on the jets, rolling to a 31-6 win over the Yellowjackets in a District 8-3A Division I blowout at James Bamberg Stadium.
The win moves Sabine to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in district play while dropping Mineola to 4-4 and 2-2.
Mineola scored on the first play of the game, but things turned bad quickly for the visiting Yellowjackets from there.
Trevion Sneed raced 55 yards for a touchdown on Mineola’s first play from scrimmage, but Jace Burns blocked en ensuing extra point for Sabine and returned it the distance for two points to make it a 6-2 contest.
Seven minutes later, the Cardinals got a 39-yard field goal by Fernando Jaimes to cut the deficit to one, 6-5.
The field goals came after a 14-play drove that was keped alive on a fake punt when Landon McKinney took a direct snap up the middle for six yards on fourth-and-4 in Sabine territory.
Eight seconds into the second quarter, the Cardinals took the lead for good on a 50-yard touchdown pass from McKinney to A.J. Gresham to make it an 11-6 contest.
McKinney’s 4-yard touchdown run six minutes later boosted the lead to 18-6. McKinney had raced 32 yards on the previous play to set up the short TD run.
With 6:29 left in the third, Jaimes booted his second field goal of the night. His 38-yarder came capped a 13-play, 52-yard drive to open the second half and made it a 21-6 game.
Jaimes added to the lead in the fourth quarter with a 26-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 24-6 at the 5:31 mark of the fourth period. Sabine had taken over on downs after Tristan Green stuffed Sneed at the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-5. A 19-yard pass from McKinney to Gresham set the Cardinals up at the 7-yard line.
The Sabine defense closed out the scoring when Brent Warren recovered a fumble by Mineola quarterback Thomas Hooten with just 29 seconds remaining in the game. Gresham had pinned Mineola at its own 1-yard line with a punt.
The Cardinals will visit Gladewater next week. Mineola hosts Tatum.