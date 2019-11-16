SULPHUR SPRINGS — It’s been a year of firsts for the Sabine Cardinals on the gridiron.
There were a couple of more program firsts accomplished on Saturday at Gerald Prim Stadium.
As quarterback Landon McKinney took a knee with less than 30 seconds on the clock to close out a 20-14 bi-district victory over Mount Vernon, the Cardinals knew that not only would they reach the 10-win mark for the first time but also capture the program’s first playoff victory.
“I can’t explain it,” McKinney said. “We’ve been working so hard for this moment.”
The senior carried the ball 32 times for 130 yards and a touchdown and also threw for 67 yards.
While the Sabine offense had trouble scoring at times on Saturday, the Sabine defense made it even more difficult on Mount Vernon to put points on the board.
“Our defense was incredible today,” McKinney said.
“We left some points on the board, but our defense continued to get us back on the field,” Sabine head coach Rex Sharp said. “I told them at halftime that the offense needed to relax, because with the way the defense was playing their tails off, good things were going to happen. We made some great adjustments at halftime, and we moved the ball in the second half and put some points on the board.”
Mount Vernon used deception early on to try to confuse the Sabine defense by rotating Clifton Holloman and Jackson Floyd from quarterback to running back to receiver.
Holloman ran for 62 yards on 28 carries. He was 18 of 31 through the air for 130 yards. He had three receptions for 26 yards. Floyd carried the ball five times for 25 yards. He was 7 of 8 through the air for 67 yards, and he had two receptions for 10 yards.
After Sabine missed on a 39-yard field goal attempt, Mount Vernon had an 18-play drive that started at its own 22. The Tigers lined up for a 32-yard field goal that was made by Adrian Diaz, but a running into the holder penalty extended the drive. Holloman then threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Gunner Fielden to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 1:27 left in the first quarter.
Sabine answered with a 12-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown run by McKinney to tie the score at 7 with 10:21 left in the first half.
In the final minutes of the second quarter, Sabine had the ball at the Mount Vernon 16. Mount Vernon’s Max Rutledge sacked McKinney 29 yards behind the line of scrimmage, force a fumble and recovered the ball the Mount Vernon 45. The Tigers tried to take a lead into halftime but Sabine’s Kile Stripland came up with the interception at the Sabine 13 with nine seconds on the clock.
Mount Vernon faked a punt on the opening possession of the second half and converted, but then fumbled after the 22-yard gain, and the ball was recovered by Sabine’s Cayden Fortson. The Cardinals capitalized as Brannigan Willige scored on a 10-yard run to make the score 14-7.
Sabine added to its lead later in the quarter with a 42-yard field goal from Fernando Jaimes.
After a quick three-and-out for Mount Vernon, Sabine had a long drive that ended at the Mount Vernon 2-yard line. The Cardinals elected to kick the field goal, and Jaimes connected from 19 yards out to make the score 20-7 with 7:34 toplay.
Mount Vernon took to the air to march down the field. The Tigers had a 16-play drive, but Sabine stopped Mount Vernon on fourth down at the Sabine 5.
Three plays later, Sabine lost a fumble at its own 3-yard line, and it was recovered by Mount Vernon’s Daniel Hamburg.
On the next play, Clayton Simmons got the ball back for the Cardinals with a fumble recovery of his own.
“It’s a game of momentum,” Sharp said. “That’s playoff Texas high school football right there. Things like that are going to happen when you play good teams. It’s all about how you respond.”
Sabine punted the ball to Mount Vernon with 2:02 remaining.
The Tigers eventually scored on a 6-yard run by Holloman with 27 seconds on the clock.
The Tigers attempted an onside kick, and Sabine’s Weston Pritchard secured the football to help give the Cardinals their first taste of a postseason victory.
“It’s surreal,” senior Tristan Green said. “Ever since I’ve been on varsity, we’ve dreamed of this moment. A little known fact is that our seniors signed a paper and put it in our fieldhouse years ago that said the Class of 2020 would win a playoff game. Ever since then, we’ve came in and put in the work, trying our hardest to fulfill that dream.”
“Our coaches and kids put in a tremendous amount of work preparing for the Mount Vernon Tigers. Coach (Art) Briles does an awesome job. We knew they were going to throw a lot at us, but our kids handled it quite well.”
This was Briles’ first season at Mount Vernon, and the Tigers finished with an 8-3 record. It was the first season coaching high school football for the former Baylor head coach since leading Stephenville to a state title in 1999.
Sabine (10-1) advances to face No. 7 Pottsboro at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium.