Sabine’s Bre’den Ford could very well be a renaissance man. The three-year starter at free safety for the Cardinals played a big role in the football program’s rebirth in Liberty City.
Ford now hopes to do the same thing at the collegiate level after deciding to play football at Louisiana College in Pineville.
“It was a culture change that we were shooting far at Sabine and I want to do the same thing at Louisiana College,” said Ford, who becomes the fourth Cardinal off the 2019 bi-district champions to advance to the college level.
Ford wasn’t really sure he wanted to play college football and Louisiana College, in fact, was the only school to extend an offer.
“At first I didn’t really want to go. It didn’t seem like the right thing for me. But their coach kept texting me, and the more I thought about it, I wanted to go,” said Ford. “I look forward to going and playing against my friends. We have some rivalry now.”
Louisiana College is a D3 school and member of the American Southwest Conference. The Wildcats compete against East Texas Baptist, Howard Payne, Mary-Hardin Baylor, Texas Lutheran, Southwestern, Sul Ross, Belhaven and McMurry.
Ford is anxious to get started and looks forward to playing against former Cardinal teammates Landon McKinney (Howard Payne), Tristan Green (Mary-Hardin Baylor) and Fernando Jaimes (ETBU).
Sabine improved from 2-8 to 5-5 and ultimately 10-2 in Ford’s three seasons on varsity. This past season’s Cardinal outfit earned a share of the school’s first district title in 66 years and earned their first playoff win in program history.
Ford, who finished an all-district senior campaign with 104 tackles, picked four passes, had six breakups, two fumble recoveries and three tackles for loss.