Tristan Green and Fernando Jaimes were key players during Sabine’s historic 2019 football season. For the next four years, on the football field at least, the former teammates will be rivals.
Green, a standout defensive lineman, recently signed with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, while Jaimes signed a national letter-of-intent to kick at East Texas Baptist University.
Mary Hardin-Baylor and ETBU both compete in the American Southwest Conference with Texas Lutheran, Hardin-Simmons, Howard Payne, Southwestern, Louisiana College, Sul Ross, Belhaven and McMurry.
Ironically, the Cardinals will now have three players from the 2019 team competing in the ASC. Quarterback Landon McKinney inked with Howard Payne back in February.
Green was named Defensive Lineman of the Year in District 8-3A Division I after recording 107 tackles, three sacks, 10 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as a senior.
Jaimes was good on 15 of 22 field goal attempts, with a long of 46 yards, and connected on 41 of 48 extra points as a senior, In his past two seasons, Jaimes was successful on 25 field goals and 72 of 83 extra points.
Sabine went 10-2 in 2019, the program’s first 10-win season, and a 20-14 bi-district win over Mount Vernon was the first postseason victory ever for the Cardinals.
Mary Hardin-Baylor, located in Belton, finished 12-1 overall and 9-0 in the ASC in 2019 and advanced to the NCAA DIII quarterfinals before falling to Wisconsin-Whitewater.
ETBU, located in Marshall, was 6-4 overall and 6-3 in the conference in 2019.