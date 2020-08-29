DISTRICT 9-4A DIVISION I
Team Overall District
Athens 1-0 0-0
Henderson 1-0 0-0
Chapel Hill 1-0 0-0
Lindale 1-0 0-0
Mabank 1-0 0-0
Palestine 0-1 0-0
Kilgore 0-1 0-0
Aug. 28 results: Athens 42, Brownsboro 28; Henderson 21, Liberty-Eylau 12; Carthage 27, Kilgore 7; Lindale 32, Kaufman 27; Van 33, Palestine 7; Chapel Hill 65, Splendora 33; Bullard 17, Mabank 12
Sept. 4 schedule: Athens at Waxahachie Life, Gilmer at Henderson, Terrell at Kilgore, Midlothian Heritage at Lindale, Mabank at Kemp, Livingston at Palestine, Kaufman at Chapel Hill
DISTRICT 7-4A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
Bullard 1-0 0-0
Van 1-0 0-0
Brownsboro 0-1 0-0
Canton 0-1 0-0
Mexia 0-1 0-0
Aug. 28 results: Athens 42, Brownsboro 28; Bullard 17, Mabank 12; Mineola 30, Canton 14; Cameron Yoe 21, Mexia 16; Van 33, Palestine 7
Sept. 4 schedule: Brownsboro at Fairfield, Caddo Mills at Bullard, North Lamar at Canton, Mexia at Troy, Van at Malakoff
DISTRICT 8-4A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
Gilmer 1-0 0-0
Pleasant Grove 1-0 0-0
Spring Hill 0-1 0-0
North Lamar 0-1 0-0
Pittsburg 0-1 0-0
Liberty-Eylau 0-1 0-0
Aug. 28 results: Sabine 17, Spring Hill 14; Krum 49, North Lamar 20; Jefferson 28, Pittsburg 22; Henderson 21, Liberty-Eylau 12; Pleasant Grove 55, Nashville, Arkansas 14; Gilmer 55, Gladewater 40
Sept. 4 schedule: Gilmer at Henderson, Spring Hill at Gladewater, North Lamar at Canton, Mount Vernon at Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau (open), Argyle at Pleasant Grove
DISTRICT 10-4A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
Carthage 1-0 0-0
Rusk 1-0 0-0
Center 0-1 0-0
Jasper 0-0 0-0
Madisonville 0-0 0-0
Shepherd 0-0 0-0
Aug. 28 results: Carthage 27, Kilgore 7; Tatum 63, Center 62; Jasper at Lumberton (canceled); Madisonville at Diboll (canceled), Rusk 42, Fairfield 14; Tarkington at Shepherd (n)
Sept. 4 schedule: Carthage (open), Center at Jefferson, Silsbee at Jasper, Liberty at Madisonville, Crockett at Rusk, Kirbyville at Shepherd
DISTRICT 5-3A DIVISION I
Team Overall District
Bonham 1-0 0-0
Mineola 1-0 0-0
Pottsboro 1-0 0-0
Commerce 1-0 0-0
Rains 1-0 0-0
Howe 0-1 0-0
Winnsboro 0-0 0-0
Aug. 28 results: Bonham 57, Quitman 19; Commerce 42, Edgewood 14; Rains 70, Farmersville 20; Callisburg 48, Howe 8; Mineola 30, Canton 14; Mount Vernon 53, Hooks 14; Pottsboro 42, Nevada Community 13; Winnsboro (open)
Sept. 4 schedule: Van Alstyne at Bonham, Leonard at Commerce, Rains at Edgewood, Howe at Bells, Mineola at Wills Point, Mount Vernon at Pittsburg, Gunter at Pottsboro, Winnsboro at Hooks
DISTRICT 6-3A DIVISION I
Team Overall District
Sabine 1-0 0-0
Jefferson 1-0 0-0
New Boston 1-0 0-0
Tatum 1-0 0-0
Atlanta 0-1 0-0
Gladewater 0-1 0-0
White Oak 0-0 0-0
Aug. 28 results: Daingerfield 16, Atlanta 6; Sabine 17, Spring Hill 14; Jefferson 28, Pittsburg 22; New Boston 42, New Diana 7; Tatum 63, Center 62; White Oak (open), Gilmer 55, Gladewater 40
Sept. 4 schedule: Atlanta at Paul Pewitt, Spring Hill at Gladewater, West Rusk at Sabine, Center at Jefferson, New Boston at DeKalb, Tatum at Daingerfield, White Oak (open)
DISTRICT 8-3A DIVISION I
Team Overall District
Groesbeck 1-0 0-0
Eustace 0-1 0-0
Fairfield 0-1 0-0
Kemp 0-1 0-0
Malakoff 0-1 0-0
Teague 0-1 0-0
Aug. 28 results: Blooming Grove 17, Eustace 14; Rusk 42, Fairfield 14; Groesbeck 53, Mildred 6; Palmer 35, Kemp 7; Grandview 31, Malakoff 24, OT; Mart 24, Teague 7
Sept. 4 schedule: Lone Oak at Eustace, Brownsboro at Fairfield, Rice at Groesbeck, Mabank at Kemp, Van at Malakoff, Lago Vista at Teague
DISTRICT 9-3A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
Troup 1-0 0-0
West Rusk 0-0 0-0
Arp 0-1 0-0
Harmony 0-1 0-0
Grand Saline 0-1 0-0
Quitman 0-1 0-0
Winona 0-1 0-0
Aug. 28 results: Hughes Springs 42, Arp 0; Elysian Fields 34, Harmony 20; Cooper 54, Grand Saline 0; Bonham 57, Quitman 19; Troup 27, Alto 0; Lone Oak 2, Winona 0
Aug. 29 results: West Rusk vs. Woodville (at Lufkin) (n)
Sept. 3 schedule: Hughes Springs at Harmony
Sept. 4 schedule: Arp at Tenaha, Palmer at Grand Saline, West Rusk at Sabine, Scurry-Rosser at Quitman, Carlisle at Troup, Frankston at Winona
DISTRICT 10-3A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
Daingerfield 1-0 0-0
DeKalb 1-0 0-0
Chisum 1-0 0-0
Prairiland 1-0 0-0
Paul Pewitt 0-0 0-0
Hooks 0-1 0-0
Redwater 0-1 0-0
Aug. 28 results: Daingerfield 16, Atlanta 6; DeKalb 32, Rivercrest 31; Mount Vernon 53, Hooks 14; Chisum 53, Union Grove 16; Prairiland 27, Alba-Golden 26; Paul Pewitt (open), Ore City 21, Redwater 18
Sept. 4 schedule: Tatum at Daingerfield, New Boston at DeKalb, Winnsboro at Hooks, Wolfe City at Chisum, Prairiland at Tom Bean, Paul Pewitt (open), Redwater at New Diana
DISTRICT 11-3A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
Elysian Fields 0-0 0-0
Harleton 0-0 0-0
Hughes Springs 0-0 0-0
New Diana 0-0 0-0
Ore City 0-0 0-0
Queen City 0-0 0-0
Waskom 0-0 0-0
Aug. 28 results: Elysian Fields 34, Harmony 20; Harleton (open); Hughes Springs 42, Arp 0; New Boston 42, New Diana 7; Ore City 21, Redwater 18; Queen City 14, Linden-Kildare 0; Waskom 47, Garrison 6
Sept. 3 schedule: Hughes Springs at Harmony
Sept. 4 schedule: Elysian Fields at Joaquin, Harleton at Beckville, Redwater at New Diana, Ore City (open), Union Grove at Queen City, San Augustine at Waskom
DISTRICT 9-2A DIVISION I
Team Overall District
Hawkins 1-0 0-0
Big Sandy 0-0 0-0
Beckvile 0-1 0-0
Frankston 0-1 0-0
Union Grove 0-1 0-0
Carlisle 0-1 0-0
Aug. 28 results: Joaquin 8, Beckville 6; Big Sandy (open), Timpson 68, Frankston 24; Chisum 53, Union Grove 16; Hawkins 57, Maud 34; Queen City 14, Linden-Kildare 0; Palestine Westwood 40, Carlisle 21
Sept. 4 schedule: Harleton at Beckville, Big Sandy at Alba-Golden, Frankston at Winona, Union Grove at Queen City, Hawkins at James Bowie, Clarksville at Linden-Kildare, Carlisle at Troup
DISTRICT 11-2A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
Alto 0-0 0-0
Centerville 0-0 0-0
Groveton 0-0 0-0
Grapeland 0-0 0-0
Leon 0-0 0-0
Normangee 0-0 0-0
Aug. 28 results: Troup 27, Alto 0; New Waverly 34, Centerville 12; Grapeland 32, Shelbyville 19; Groveton 36, Lovelady 16; Leon 49, Rosebud-Lott 34; Normangee 29, Bremond 14
Sept. 4 schedule: Timpson at Alto, Centerville at Corrigan-Camden, Elkhart at Grapeland, Groveton at Trinity, Leon at Dawson, Iola at Normangee
DISTRICT 11-2A DIVISION II
Team Overall District
West Sabine 0-0 0-0
Colmesneil 0-0 0-0
Cushing 0-0 0-0
Lovelady 0-1 0-0
Mount Enterprise 0-1 0-0
Overton 0-1 0-0
Tenaha 0-1 0-0
Aug. 27 results: Burkeville at Colmesneil (n)
Aug. 28 results: Cushing at High Island (n); Groveton 36, Lovelady 16; Cayuga 38, Mount Enterprise 12; Boles 34, Overton 0; West Sabine at San Augustine (n); Honey Grove 42, Honeygrove 29
Sept. 4 schedule: Colmesneil (open), Deweyville at Cushing, New Waverly at Lovelady, Mount Enterprise (open), West Sabine at High Island, Arp at Tenaha
Sept. 5 schedule: Overton vs. Burkeville