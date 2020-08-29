DISTRICT 9-4A DIVISION I

Team Overall District

Athens 1-0 0-0

Henderson 1-0 0-0

Chapel Hill 1-0 0-0

Lindale 1-0 0-0

Mabank 1-0 0-0

Palestine 0-1 0-0

Kilgore 0-1 0-0

Aug. 28 results: Athens 42, Brownsboro 28; Henderson 21, Liberty-Eylau 12; Carthage 27, Kilgore 7; Lindale 32, Kaufman 27; Van 33, Palestine 7; Chapel Hill 65, Splendora 33; Bullard 17, Mabank 12

Sept. 4 schedule: Athens at Waxahachie Life, Gilmer at Henderson, Terrell at Kilgore, Midlothian Heritage at Lindale, Mabank at Kemp, Livingston at Palestine, Kaufman at Chapel Hill

DISTRICT 7-4A DIVISION II

Team Overall District

Bullard 1-0 0-0

Van 1-0 0-0

Brownsboro 0-1 0-0

Canton 0-1 0-0

Mexia 0-1 0-0

Aug. 28 results: Athens 42, Brownsboro 28; Bullard 17, Mabank 12; Mineola 30, Canton 14; Cameron Yoe 21, Mexia 16; Van 33, Palestine 7

Sept. 4 schedule: Brownsboro at Fairfield, Caddo Mills at Bullard, North Lamar at Canton, Mexia at Troy, Van at Malakoff

DISTRICT 8-4A DIVISION II

Team Overall District

Gilmer 1-0 0-0

Pleasant Grove 1-0 0-0

Spring Hill 0-1 0-0

North Lamar 0-1 0-0

Pittsburg 0-1 0-0

Liberty-Eylau 0-1 0-0

Aug. 28 results: Sabine 17, Spring Hill 14; Krum 49, North Lamar 20; Jefferson 28, Pittsburg 22; Henderson 21, Liberty-Eylau 12; Pleasant Grove 55, Nashville, Arkansas 14; Gilmer 55, Gladewater 40

Sept. 4 schedule: Gilmer at Henderson, Spring Hill at Gladewater, North Lamar at Canton, Mount Vernon at Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau (open), Argyle at Pleasant Grove

DISTRICT 10-4A DIVISION II

Team Overall District

Carthage 1-0 0-0

Rusk 1-0 0-0

Center 0-1 0-0

Jasper 0-0 0-0

Madisonville 0-0 0-0

Shepherd 0-0 0-0

Aug. 28 results: Carthage 27, Kilgore 7; Tatum 63, Center 62; Jasper at Lumberton (canceled); Madisonville at Diboll (canceled), Rusk 42, Fairfield 14; Tarkington at Shepherd (n)

Sept. 4 schedule: Carthage (open), Center at Jefferson, Silsbee at Jasper, Liberty at Madisonville, Crockett at Rusk, Kirbyville at Shepherd

DISTRICT 5-3A DIVISION I

Team Overall District

Bonham 1-0 0-0

Mineola 1-0 0-0

Pottsboro 1-0 0-0

Commerce 1-0 0-0

Rains 1-0 0-0

Howe 0-1 0-0

Winnsboro 0-0 0-0

Aug. 28 results: Bonham 57, Quitman 19; Commerce 42, Edgewood 14; Rains 70, Farmersville 20; Callisburg 48, Howe 8; Mineola 30, Canton 14; Mount Vernon 53, Hooks 14; Pottsboro 42, Nevada Community 13; Winnsboro (open)

Sept. 4 schedule: Van Alstyne at Bonham, Leonard at Commerce, Rains at Edgewood, Howe at Bells, Mineola at Wills Point, Mount Vernon at Pittsburg, Gunter at Pottsboro, Winnsboro at Hooks

DISTRICT 6-3A DIVISION I

Team Overall District

Sabine 1-0 0-0

Jefferson 1-0 0-0

New Boston 1-0 0-0

Tatum 1-0 0-0

Atlanta 0-1 0-0

Gladewater 0-1 0-0

White Oak 0-0 0-0

Aug. 28 results: Daingerfield 16, Atlanta 6; Sabine 17, Spring Hill 14; Jefferson 28, Pittsburg 22; New Boston 42, New Diana 7; Tatum 63, Center 62; White Oak (open), Gilmer 55, Gladewater 40

Sept. 4 schedule: Atlanta at Paul Pewitt, Spring Hill at Gladewater, West Rusk at Sabine, Center at Jefferson, New Boston at DeKalb, Tatum at Daingerfield, White Oak (open)

DISTRICT 8-3A DIVISION I

Team Overall District

Groesbeck 1-0 0-0

Eustace 0-1 0-0

Fairfield 0-1 0-0

Kemp 0-1 0-0

Malakoff 0-1 0-0

Teague 0-1 0-0

Aug. 28 results: Blooming Grove 17, Eustace 14; Rusk 42, Fairfield 14; Groesbeck 53, Mildred 6; Palmer 35, Kemp 7; Grandview 31, Malakoff 24, OT; Mart 24, Teague 7

Sept. 4 schedule: Lone Oak at Eustace, Brownsboro at Fairfield, Rice at Groesbeck, Mabank at Kemp, Van at Malakoff, Lago Vista at Teague

DISTRICT 9-3A DIVISION II

Team Overall District

Troup 1-0 0-0

West Rusk 0-0 0-0

Arp 0-1 0-0

Harmony 0-1 0-0

Grand Saline 0-1 0-0

Quitman 0-1 0-0

Winona 0-1 0-0

Aug. 28 results: Hughes Springs 42, Arp 0; Elysian Fields 34, Harmony 20; Cooper 54, Grand Saline 0; Bonham 57, Quitman 19; Troup 27, Alto 0; Lone Oak 2, Winona 0

Aug. 29 results: West Rusk vs. Woodville (at Lufkin) (n)

Sept. 3 schedule: Hughes Springs at Harmony

Sept. 4 schedule: Arp at Tenaha, Palmer at Grand Saline, West Rusk at Sabine, Scurry-Rosser at Quitman, Carlisle at Troup, Frankston at Winona

DISTRICT 10-3A DIVISION II

Team Overall District

Daingerfield 1-0 0-0

DeKalb 1-0 0-0

Chisum 1-0 0-0

Prairiland 1-0 0-0

Paul Pewitt 0-0 0-0

Hooks 0-1 0-0

Redwater 0-1 0-0

Aug. 28 results: Daingerfield 16, Atlanta 6; DeKalb 32, Rivercrest 31; Mount Vernon 53, Hooks 14; Chisum 53, Union Grove 16; Prairiland 27, Alba-Golden 26; Paul Pewitt (open), Ore City 21, Redwater 18

Sept. 4 schedule: Tatum at Daingerfield, New Boston at DeKalb, Winnsboro at Hooks, Wolfe City at Chisum, Prairiland at Tom Bean, Paul Pewitt (open), Redwater at New Diana

DISTRICT 11-3A DIVISION II

Team Overall District

Elysian Fields 0-0 0-0

Harleton 0-0 0-0

Hughes Springs 0-0 0-0

New Diana 0-0 0-0

Ore City 0-0 0-0

Queen City 0-0 0-0

Waskom 0-0 0-0

Aug. 28 results: Elysian Fields 34, Harmony 20; Harleton (open); Hughes Springs 42, Arp 0; New Boston 42, New Diana 7; Ore City 21, Redwater 18; Queen City 14, Linden-Kildare 0; Waskom 47, Garrison 6

Sept. 3 schedule: Hughes Springs at Harmony

Sept. 4 schedule: Elysian Fields at Joaquin, Harleton at Beckville, Redwater at New Diana, Ore City (open), Union Grove at Queen City, San Augustine at Waskom

DISTRICT 9-2A DIVISION I

Team Overall District

Hawkins 1-0 0-0

Big Sandy 0-0 0-0

Beckvile 0-1 0-0

Frankston 0-1 0-0

Union Grove 0-1 0-0

Carlisle 0-1 0-0

Aug. 28 results: Joaquin 8, Beckville 6; Big Sandy (open), Timpson 68, Frankston 24; Chisum 53, Union Grove 16; Hawkins 57, Maud 34; Queen City 14, Linden-Kildare 0; Palestine Westwood 40, Carlisle 21

Sept. 4 schedule: Harleton at Beckville, Big Sandy at Alba-Golden, Frankston at Winona, Union Grove at Queen City, Hawkins at James Bowie, Clarksville at Linden-Kildare, Carlisle at Troup

DISTRICT 11-2A DIVISION II

Team Overall District

Alto 0-0 0-0

Centerville 0-0 0-0

Groveton 0-0 0-0

Grapeland 0-0 0-0

Leon 0-0 0-0

Normangee 0-0 0-0

Aug. 28 results: Troup 27, Alto 0; New Waverly 34, Centerville 12; Grapeland 32, Shelbyville 19; Groveton 36, Lovelady 16; Leon 49, Rosebud-Lott 34; Normangee 29, Bremond 14

Sept. 4 schedule: Timpson at Alto, Centerville at Corrigan-Camden, Elkhart at Grapeland, Groveton at Trinity, Leon at Dawson, Iola at Normangee

DISTRICT 11-2A DIVISION II

Team Overall District

West Sabine 0-0 0-0

Colmesneil 0-0 0-0

Cushing 0-0 0-0

Lovelady 0-1 0-0

Mount Enterprise 0-1 0-0

Overton 0-1 0-0

Tenaha 0-1 0-0

Aug. 27 results: Burkeville at Colmesneil (n)

Aug. 28 results: Cushing at High Island (n); Groveton 36, Lovelady 16; Cayuga 38, Mount Enterprise 12; Boles 34, Overton 0; West Sabine at San Augustine (n); Honey Grove 42, Honeygrove 29

Sept. 4 schedule: Colmesneil (open), Deweyville at Cushing, New Waverly at Lovelady, Mount Enterprise (open), West Sabine at High Island, Arp at Tenaha

Sept. 5 schedule: Overton vs. Burkeville

 