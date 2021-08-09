Thursday Aug. 12A-Golden at Boles, TBA
Carlisle at T.K. Gorman, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13Hallsville/Madisonville at Palestine, 6:30 p.m.
S. Hill at W. Point, 6:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Carthage, 6:45 p.m.
Paris at Henderson, TBA
Van at Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.
Athens at Kaufman, 9:30 a.m.
Brownsboro at Gladewater, 6 p.m.
Waskom at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Rusk at Tatum, 7 p.m.
Troup/ E. Fields at Sabine, 6:15 p.m.
White Oak at Canton, 7 p.m.
Arp at Malakoff, 6 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Kemp, 7 p.m.
(at Lindale)
Harmony at Pittsburg, 5 p.m.
Overton at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Mineola at Winona, TBA
Daingerfield at N. Boston, 6 p.m.
H. Springs at Hooks, 6 p.m.
Quitman at Ore City, 6 p.m.
Harleton at Grand Saline, TBA
Winnsboro at N. Diana, 6 p.m.
Beckville at Alto, 5 p.m.
J. Bowie at B. Sandy, 6 p.m.
Grace at Frankston, 6 p.m.
Clarksville/DeKalb at Rains, TBA
Tenaha vs. Kerens, TBA
C-Camden at Huntington, 7 p.m.
Diboll at Jasper, TBA
Elkhart at Centerville, 6 p.m.
Dallas Episcopal at B. Hill, TBA
Fannindel, LC, ETCS at U. Hill, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14L-Kildare at P. Pewitt, 9:30 a.m.