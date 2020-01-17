It was the fourth stop of the day for SFA head football coach Colby Carthel on Friday.
All of them were equally important to the second-year head coach of the Lumberjacks.
“This is the Piney Woods Clinic and we’re right in the middle of the Piney Woods so this is near the top of our list,” Carthel said. “Getting coaches from all of the state to come here to East Texas is fantastic.
“Clinic season is always great to get everyone together to talk ball and share ideas. None of us created the wheel, we all stole it from each other so it’s awesome to be able to share and connect with all of these great coaches.”
Coaches from throughout the Lone Star State — 700 pre-registered for the event — packed out the Holiday Inn on Friday for the start of the annual clinic. Alabama cornerbacks coach Karl Scott kicked off the star-studded list of speakers, followed by Carthel and SFA offensive coordinator Matt Storm.
Baylor’s George Deleone, Highland Park’s Randy Allen and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher rounded out Friday’s speakers.
But for Carthel, the stop in Longview was just one of many on Friday as the recruiting picked back up in the final push to February’s National Signing Day.
“We hit the road hard today and we were out all over the state,” Carthel said. “We’ve got two-and-a-half weeks to get it done and then we can turn our attention to spring football.”
Year 2 is an important one for Carthel and the Lumberjacks, who finished 3-9 in 2019 after the longtime Texas A&M Commerce head coach took over in December 2018. The Lumberjacks won two of the last three games of 2019, including a road win over rival Northwestern State to close out the season.
Carthel didn’t mince words when talking about the past and equally shared optimism for the future.
“It was a dumpster fire and it’s a slow build,” Carthel said. “It’s going to be a little slow but that’s because we’re building it the right way.
“We’re investing in high school kids from Texas that have championships in their future. I considered it a successful year.
“I didn’t know if we would win a game and we finished strong, including bringing ‘Chief Caddo’ back home.”
SFA’s roster includes plenty of East Texas talent currently, including Marshall’s Marje Smith and Brevin Randle as well as Hallsville’s Clint Lapic.
The early signing period brought 13 new Lumberjacks to Nacogdoches, including several from throughout Texas and others from across the country.
“It was a good class and we’re always going to dig right in here in East Texas and across the state,” Carthel said.
“When you look at the transfer market, you’ve got to look coast to coast.
“We were able to fill some immediate needs in some impact positions. We had four big offensive linemen sign in our high school class, which was big.”
Year 2 brings a somewhat sense of normalcy for both Carthel and his coaching staff.
National Signing Day is Feb. 5 and spring practice for the Lumberjacks begins Feb. 11.
“There is a lot of excitement to get out there and get it cranked up,” Carthel said.
“We’ve got around 100 guys on campus. Last year was such an influx of people, who is coming, who is going, changing the locker room and all of that.
“Now, we’ve got a our guys, it’s our team and we’ve got the chance to take some really big steps forward as a program.”
Friday was just another stop along the way in the journey and process in a new era for Lumberjack football.
“I think everyone sees where we’re heading,” Carthel said.
“Everyone wants to get there right now and I do too but great things take time. The steeper the climb, the greater the view and it’s going to be great when we get to the top.
“We’re heading in that direction.”