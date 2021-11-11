SFA (6-3, 4-2) vs. Central Arkansas (5-4, 1-1)Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: Estes Stadium, Conway, Arkansas
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
C. Arkansas: Nathan Brown
Last week: SFA 31, Eastern Kentucky 17; Central Arkansas 63, Texas Wesleyan 3
Up next: SFA at Lamar; Central Arkansas at Tarleton State
Players to Watch
SFA: QB Trae Self (189 of 291, 2,435 yards, 20 TD) ... Miles Reed (105 carries, 432 yards, 3 TD) ... Xavier Gipson (56 catches, 1,003 yards, 11 TD) ... Myles Heard (51 tackles) ... Rayshard Nichold (6.5 sacks) ... TE Keshon Williams (Pine Tree) ... OL Clint Lapic (Hallsville) ... LB Brevin Randle (Marshall)
C. Arkansas: QB Breylin Smith ... RB Darius Hale ... OL Jaden Salley ... DL Caden Brown
Did you know: This is the 13th meeting between the Lumberjacks and Bears, and Central Arkansas leads the overall series 10-3 ... Central Arkansas won the last meeting between the schools, 30-7 ... SFA’s three losses have been by a combined 11 points (28-22 vs. Texas Tech, 21-20 vs. Sam Houston and 28-24 vs. Jacksonville State)