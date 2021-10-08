SFA (3-2) vs. Jacksonville State (2-3)Time: 3 p.m. Saturday
Stadium: Burgess-Snow Field, Jacksonville, Alabama
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Jacksonville St.: John Grass
Last week: Sam Houston State 21, SFA 20; Kennesaw State 31, Jacksonville State 6
Up next: SFA is open (at Dixie State Oct. 23); Jacksonville State is open (at Sam Houston State Oct. 23)
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self ... RB Miles Reed ... WR Xavier Gipson ... LB Brevin Randle (Marshall) ... DL B.J. Thompson ... PK Chris Campos ... KR Jeremiah Walker ... TE Keshon Williams (Pine Tree) ... OL Clint Lapic (Hallsville)
Jacksonville St.: QB Zerrick Cooper ... RB Josh Samuel ... OL Cam Hill ... WR P.J. Wells ... DL Anthony Nesby ... LB Markail Benton ... DB Malik Feaster
Did you know: This will be the eighth matchup between SFA and Jacksonville State, and SFA is 6-1 in the series — including a four-game winning streak that dates back to the 1999 season ... SFA and Jacksonville State are tied atop the FCS leaderboards for defensive touchdowns as a team with three apiece. SFA has returned three interceptions for touchdowns, while Jacksonville State has a pick six and a pair of fumble returns for scores ... SFA has forced 13 turnovers this season and ranks fourth in the nation among FCS programs