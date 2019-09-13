SFA vs.Southern Utah
Records
SFA: 0-2
Southern Utah: 0-2
Time: 7:05 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Eccles Coliseum, Cedar City, Utah
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
So. Utah: Demario Warren
Last week: Tarleton State 37, SFA 26; Northern Iowa 34, Southern Utah 14
Up next: Nicholls State at SFA; Southern Utah at South Dakota State
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self ... RB Da’Leon Ward ... DB Gavin Roland ... PK Storm Ruiz
So. Utah: QB Chris Helbig ... RB James Felila ... WR Lance Lawson ... LB Nela Otukolo
Did you know: Ruiz was named Southland Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in a loss last week against Tarleton State. He booted field goals of 29, 32, 36 and 37 yards to go along wiht a pair of extra pointsSFA features a former Southern Utah player on its coaching staff. Myles Carelock handles defensive quality control for the Lumberjacks. He played at Southern Utah for two seasons before transferring to Central Washington
The series: SFA and Southern Utah met back in 2017 in Nacogdoches, with Southern Utah rolling to a 51-14 win ... The teams have played five times, with SFA holding a 3-2 edge ... SFA’s last win i the series came on Sept. 24, 2005 at home, a 40-17 victory.
Jack Stallard