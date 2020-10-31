SFA (3-3) vs. Western Colorado (0-0)

Time: 2 p.m. today

Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches

Coaches

SFA: Colby Carthel

Western Colorado: Jas Bains

Last week: SFA 35, Abilene Christian 32 (OT); This is Western Colorado’s first game

Up next: SFA at Eastern Kentucky; Western Colorado at Colorado Mesa University

Players to watch

SFA: QB Trae Self (100 of 168, 1,341 yards, 9 TD) ... RE Da’Leon Ward (56 carries, 265 yards, 3 TD) ... WR Xavier Gipson (31 catches, 556 yards, 5 TD) ... LB Brevin Randle (46 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries) ... Amad Murray (18 tackles, 6 TFl) ... Chris Campos (7-11 FG, 16-16 PAT)

Did you know: SFA will play just one more home game this season after today’s meeting. The Lumberjacks will host Pittsburg State on Nov. 14, and then close out the season at Memphis on Nov. 21 ... Self passed for a career-high 352 yards and three touchdowns last week against Abilene Christian

The series: This is the first meeting between the two schools

JACK STALLARD

