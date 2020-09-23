From Staff Reports
Shelbyville quarterback Jakory Standley was one of three players honored on Wednesday as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week.
Now in its fifteenth year, the program celebrates the top players in the state for their accomplishments on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Joining Standley, the Class 2A winner, this week are Andrews quarterback Elijah Lopez in 4A and Buffalo quarterback Brett Hoffman in Class 3A
Standley, a junior, missed practice on Thursday to visit his father who was dying of cancer. Dragons head coach David Benbow told Standley he didn’t have to play in the game on Friday against Groveton, but Standley responded, “I’m playing, that’s the last thing my father told me to do, go play in that game.”
There is no way anyone knew what was next, both on and off the field, as Standley played the game of his life. He completed 15-19 passes for 388-yards and four touchdowns, rushing for 109-yards and two touchdowns and adding four tackles and a pass defended on defense in a 54-27 victory.
When Standley and his teammates walked to the fieldhouse, his mother was waiting for him with the news that Jakory’s father, who was alive when the game started, had passed-away before it ended.
“As you can imagine, Jakory was an emotional wreck and that was such a difficult moment.” Benbow said, “Jakory makes the school, community and team better, he’s a leader and a quality individual and we’re incredibly proud of how he handled such a difficult situation.”
Lopez, a sophomore, completed 21 of 32 passes for 387 yards and seven touchdowns in a 54-13 win over Seminole.
Hoffman, a senior, hit on 21 of 26 passes for 426 yards and six touchdowns in a 45-9 win over Teague. He also rushed for 63 yards.