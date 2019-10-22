TYLER — There was plenty of movement in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll after Week 8 of the high school football season.
The top three of Malakoff, Diboll and San Augustine all remained the same, but every other slot in the top 15 had a new team in place.
Two of the more noteworthy results from Week 8 were Hooks’ 35-19 win over Hughes Springs and Mount Vernon’s 42-7 win over Atlanta.
Hooks went from unranked to now being in a tie for 10th with Hughes Springs, which was previously No. 6.’
Atlanta — once No. 1 in the poll earlier in the season — fell from No. 9 to completely out of the rankings. Mount Vernon jumped from No. 12 to No. 9.
All four losses for Atlanta this season have come to teams ranked in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 polls — Gilmer, Pleasant Grove, Hughes Springs and Mount Vernon.
Another notable result was Sabine taking a 50-29 win over West Rusk. Sabine (7-0) jumped from No. 7 to No. 5, while West Rusk fell to No. 8 to No. 13.
Undefeated Paul Pewitt went from No. 10 to No. 7. The Brahmas are the only team to hold a win over Hooks this season.
Grapeland (7-1) enter d the poll following a 53-16 win over Lovelady.
Gladewater dropped out despite having a bye week.
In the big-school rankings, Longview, Carthage and Lufkin remained the top three.
Pleasant Grove moved up to No. 4 as a unanimous selection. Jasper jumped from No. 7 to round out the top five.
Tyler Lee fell to No. 6 from No. 4 after an 18-14 loss to Mesquite.
Mabank rejoined the poll, while Athens dropped out.
