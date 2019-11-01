NEW LONDON — Gavin Smith ran for 100 yards and a touchdown while throwing for two scores, and West Rusk inched closer to clinching a playoff berth with a 37-33 win over Winnsboro on Friday.
The Raiders finish the regular season with a 7-3 overall record, including 3-3 in district, and can lock in a playoff berth if Gladewater beats Tatum Friday.
A Tatum win would force a multi-team tiebreaker.
In the win over Winnsboro (5-4, 2-3), Smith completed both passes he attempted. He threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Shelton to get the scoring started then had a 54-yard scoring toss to Talon Winings.
Parker Mizzell sacked the Winnsboro quarterback in the end zone for a safety and 30-21 Raiders lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Winnsboro Raiders trimmed the lead to 30-27, but Smith had a 15-yard touchdown run two plays after the West Rusk forced a turnover on downs deep in Winnsboro territory.
Winnsboro, however, would get one more score to close to within 37-33 with 3:30 to go in the game.
Smith then recovered the ensuing onside kick and had a 20-yard run to convert a third-down attempt and seal the win.
Winings caught three passes for 89 yards and tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Andon Mata, while Jimmie Harper added a 6-yard run for West Rusk’s other score.
Jeremiah Edwards forced one fumble and recovered another for West Rusk. Smith also recovered a fumble.