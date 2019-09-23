Spring Hill’s defense has stepped up big the past two weeks, and one of the leading forces of havoc for the Panthers has been senior linebacker Vencent Rockwell.
Elysian Fields, thanks in part to dual threat Christavian Smith, continues to pile up big numbers on offense.
For their efforts in big wins this past week, Rockwell and Smith have earned top honors for Week 4 of the high school football season. Rockwell is the Peltia Kia Longview Defensive Player of the Week, and Smith is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week.
Rockwell recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in the Panthers’ 34-6 win over Rusk on Friday. He also blocked two punts for Spring Hill, which allowed 37.5 points per game in losses to Gladewater and Bullard to open the season but has given up a total of six points in wins over White Oak (34-0) and Rusk the past two weeks.
For the year, Rockwell has racked up 21 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup, an interception and 11 quarterback pressures.
The Panthers host Malakoff on Friday.
Smith carried 16 times for 178 yards and five touchdowns and also caught eight passes for 106 yards on Friday in a 63-34 win over Ore City.
In four games, the Yellowjackets are averaging 43 points per contest, and Smith has been a threat running (36 carries, 292 yards, 7 touchdowns) and receiving (14 catches, 180 yards, 1 TD).
The 3-1 Yellowjackets will visit Daingerfield on Friday.