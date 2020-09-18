Even when things were going sideways, and they did at times Friday night, Spring Hill head coach Weston Griffis liked what he saw.
That’s because when their backs were against the wall, the Panthers delivered.
Brennan Ferguson constructed the two-minute offense and Devaunte Powers capped a big night with 27 seconds left as Spring Hill grabbed a 25-19 win over Anna at Panther Stadium.
Spring Hill was their own worst enemy at times, overcoming four turnovers in the win.
“I don’t think we could’ve played any sloppier on offense but the fact that our culture is to a point now where they don’t shut down,” Griffis said. “We didn’t just shut down after they went up late. Our sideline was in it and we still believed.
“It was ugly but it’s just so awesome and so big for us to pull out a win like that.”
Anna reclaimed the lead with 3:10 left, 19-17, after building a 13-7 lead in the first quarter with both touchdowns coming off Spring Hill turnovers.
But the Panthers marched on.
Pinned at their own 13, Powers converted a third down, the Panthers drew the Coyotes offsides on another and, after a holding call, Ferguson laced a bullet over the middle for a 16-yard gain with 45 seasons left.
Two plays later, Powers capped a 125-yard night on the ground with a five-yard touchdown run, capping the game-winning drive and delivering Spring Hill its second-straight win.
The Panthers (2-2) dominated every category, out-gaining Anna, 390-196. Powers accounted for 125 of Spring Hill’s 225 yards on the ground and had two touchdowns. The Panthers started 4-for-4 on third-down conversions and finished 10-of-15.
Ferguson finished 12-of-24 passing for 165 yards with one interceptions. He added 45 rushing yards, including a three-yard score.
Jose De La Cruz rounded out the scoring with a 31-yard field goal for Spring Hill.
Meanwhile the Panther defense fit the bill, holding Anna to 115 rushing yards on 32 carries. The Coyotes had two carries over 10 yards and three passes plays that went for more than 10.
Anna got on the board with a 27-yard pick-six from quarterback and defensive back Zachareus Gentry and then, after a Spring Hill fumble on the next possession at its own 23, cashed in on the short grass.
Blake Barlow led the charge for the Panther defense, recovering two fumbles and picking off a pass. Brody Barnhill and Cameron Webb were also in the mix throughout the night for Spring Hill.
It was a clean start before things got sloppy offensively for Spring Hill. Powers had 44 yards on a 10-play, 75-yard drive to open the night with a 13-yard touchdown.
After a punt from Anna, Gentry picked off a pass and walked 27 yards to the house. Six plays later, after a second Panther turnover, Gentry hit Brandon Adams for six yards to put Anna ahead, 13-7.
An 18-yard run from Powers, an 11-yard run from Michael Marrs and a 20-yard connection from Ferguson to Nic Alexander, who led with six catches for 72 yards, highlighted Spring Hill’s first hurry-up drive to end the second half.
Ferguson put the Panthers up, 14-13, with 53 seconds left in the second on a three-yard run.
De La Cruz extended that lead with 6:01 left in the third in a sloppy half both ways.
That’s until the game was on the line.
After a long pass play, Anna went up on a nine-yard run from Jambres Dubar with 3:10 left.
Then the Panther heroics took over with Ferguson and company marching to victory on the home turf, a never-say-die attitude on their side.
Spring Hill hosts Bullard on Friday.