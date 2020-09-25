Jose De La Cruz booted a 37-yard field goal in overtime, and Curtis Crowe intercepted a pass in the end zone on Bullard’s OT possession as Spring Hill rallied for a 27-24 win at Panther Stadium.
Spring Hill moves to 3-2 on the year with its third straight victory. Bullard drops to 3-2.
Spring Hill trailed 21-10 at halftime, but used a pair of Devaunte Powers touchdown runs to take the lead late in the third quarter. Bullard got a field goal late to tie things and nearly won it in regulation before another Panther interception forced overtime.
Bullard took a 7-0 lead with 9:53 left in the second quarter on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Blake Blain to Connor Carson.
A 36-yard field goal by De La Cruz two minutes later got the Panthers on the board, but a 14-yard TD run by Blain to cap a short scoring drive kept Bullard on top 14-3.
Spring Hill cut the deficit to 14-10 with 2:33 to play on a 9-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Bayne Brinkman, but Bullard again answered quickly when Blain hit Carson on a 9-yard TD strike to give the visiting Panthers a 21-10 halftime cushion.
Powers scored on a 1-yard run with 5:57 left in the third, and then capped a 63-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard TD run with 5.4 seconds left in the third period to give Spring Hill its first lead at 24-21.
Christian Moore’s 26-yard field goal with 9:58 to play in regulation tied things at 24-24.
With 1:22 left, Bullard threw an interception but the pick was nullified by a penalty. Bullard fumbled on the next play, but Spring Hill went three-and-out to give Bullard one more chance to win it in regulation play.
Tyrese Jones picked off a Blain pass with 8.3 seconds remaining, however, and the game went to extra time — setting up the winning field goal by De La Cruz.
Spring Hill will open District 8-4A Division II play at Gilmer in two weeks. Bullard will battle Van Alstyne at Sulphur Springs next Friday.