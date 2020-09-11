Spring Hill's defense came up with a big play early, and it sparked the Panther offense in a big way on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
After exchanging touchdowns early, the Panther defense stood tall with its backs against the wall and quarterback Brennan Ferguson led the charge from there as Spring Hill grabbed a 48-28 win over Nevada Community.
The win is the first career victory for Panther head coach Weston Griffis.
Ferguson accounted for over 280 yards of total offense -- 221 through the air on 13-of-17 passing with three touchdowns and 60 on the ground with his fourth score for Spring Hill, who posted 34 unanswered points after a 14-all tie late in the opening half.
Spring Hill (1-2) finished with a balanced night -- 261 rushing yards on 36 carries to go with the junior quarterback's big night.
Eric Morrow played a hand in both areas with two carries for 54 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run, and five catches for 44 yards, including a one-yard score for Spring Hill. Brody Barnhill gutted out two long catch-and-runs from Ferguson, breaking numerous tackles on the way to 24-yard and 63-yard touchdowns.
Devaunte Powers rumbled for 80 yards and a score and Jordan Jones tackled on a short touchdown run.
But it was the Panther defense that stood tall.
Community, with a ground-and-pound attack, romped 69 yards to open the game. After a quick Spring Hill answer -- a 24-yard connection from Ferguson to Barnhill -- the Panther defense denied the Braves (0-3) at the one-yard line. Brooks Hill led that charge for Spring Hill.
Community had 138 of its 317 rushing yards in the first quarter.
The Panthers then converted two third downs on a 13-play, 99-yard drive, highlighted by a 26-yard draw from Ferguson and capped with a Powers short touchdown dive for a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Community got tricky with just its fourth completion of the season on a 82-yard touchdown pass to tie things up with 4:25 left in the second.
Jones had runs of 16 and 13 yards before putting Spring Hill on top for good with a two-yard score with 1:19 left.
Community went to the air again and, with heavy pressure from a host of Panthers, Curtis Crowe picked off an errant pass and returned the interception 38 yards to the Community four-yard line. Ferguson dove in from four out for a 27-14 Panther lead.
On the next offensive snap, a host of Panthers swarmed a Brave runner and the Panthers came away with its second turnover in 22 seconds of the clock. A 20-yard pass from Ferguson to Jones set up a one-yard strike to the flat to Morrow for a 34-14 Panther lead at halftime.
Spring Hill's defense pitched a third-quarter shutout and the Panthers pushed its lead to 48-14 on a 23-yard score off a reverse by Morrow and a 63-yard tackle-shedding catch from Barnhill.
Panther two-way standout Aaron Collier, a key piece up front offensively, came away with a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter.
Community's Jonathon Norris added two-fourth quarter scores for the Braves and finished with 169 rushing yards on 12 carries.