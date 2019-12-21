From Staff Reports
State champion Pleasant Grove earned four of the league’s six superlative honors, with Spring Hill and Pittsburg rounding out the list with the top newcomers as District 6-4A Division II released the all-district football team for 2019.
District Most Valuable Player honors went to Pleasant Grove quarterback Ben Harmon, while teammates Landon Jackson (defense) and Bruce Garrett (offense) and the Hawks’ coaching staff also topped the list.
Spring Hill sophomore Jay Rockwell earned Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors, and Pittsburg sophomore Christian Bates was the top newcomer on the defensive side.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Gage White, Spring Hill; Running back: K.J. Hicks, PleasantGrove; Darrell Bush, Gilmer; Tight end/H-back: Marcus Burris, Pleasant Grove; Fullback: Nick Martin, Pleasant Grove; Malik Williams, Gilmer; Line: Aaron Collier, Spring Hill; Connor Stanfill, Pleasant Grove; Chris Druhan, Pleasant Grove; Blake Olivares, Gilmer; Bladen Collum, Gilmer; Reginald Woodside, Liberty-Eylau; Trace Reynolds, Pittsburg; Receiver: Tyrese Jones, Spring Hill; Sergio Rodriguez, Pleasant Grove; Eddie Ray, Gilmer; Dylan Fluellen, Gilmer; Korbyn White, Liberty-Eylau, Promous Morrision, Pittsburg
DEFENSE
Line: Malik Cooks, Spring Hill; Marcus Burris, Pleasant Grove; Cam Weekly, Pleasant Grove; Jamie Lewis, Pleasant Grove; Issam Toler, Pittsburg; Casey Irons, Gilmer; Matthew Burton, Gilmer; Outside linebacker: Nick Martin, Pleasant Grove; Luke Watson, Gilmer; Ethan Brooks, Liberty-Eylau; Inside linebacker: Vencent Rockwell, Spring Hill; Dylan Hopkins, Pleasant Grove; Back: Curtis Crowe, Spring Hil; Zach Henry, Spring Hill; Marshae Spraglin, Gilmer; Davion Smith, Gilmer; Keyvuntae Featherson, Liberty-Eylau; Cade Busch, Pittsburg; Andrew LeGrand, Pleasant Grove; Sergio Rodriguez, Pleasant Grove
SPECIALITY PLAYERS
OF THE YEAR
Spring Hill: Johnny Clopton; Colby Winn, Gilmer; Triston Jones, Pittsburg; Parker Goodman, Liberty-Eylau; Reese Foster, Pleasant Grove
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Mason Hurt, Gilmer; Running back: Logan Johnson, Pleasant Grove; Damian Henderson, Liberty-Eylau; Braydon Bolton, Pittsburg; Tight end/H-back: Brycen Jimmerson, Gilmer; Line: Tony Natera, Spring Hill; Brandon Krenek, Spring Hill; Devon King, Gilmer; Jarot Ritter, Gilmer; Cam Weekly, Pleasant Grove; Alex Murphy, Pleasant Grove; Receiver: Eric Morrow, Spring Hill; Zach Henry, Spring Hill; Jaydon Griffin, Gilmer; Corbin Shine, Pleasant Grove
DEFENSE
Line: Casey Mudoh, Spring Hill; Torey Phillips, Pleasant Grove; Brycen Jimmerson, Gilmer; Abe Serrano, Gilmer; Darrion Crabtree, Liberty-Eylau, Takylan Hampton, Liberty-Eylau; Outside linebacker: Malik Williams, Gilmer; Ahmajay Carter, Liberty-Eylau; Shayne Nelson, Pleasant Grove; inside linebacker: Kaden Rogers, Spring Hill; Ty Price, Pittsburg; Carson Barber, Gilmer; Back: Jaydon Griffin, Gilmer; D.J. Shead, Gilmer; Semaj Rose, Liberty-Eylau; Keylon Watson, Liberty-Eylau; Jamarian Hill, Pittsburg; Braydon Bolton, Pittsburg; K.J. Hicks, Pleasant Grove
SPECIAL TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Kicker: Anthony Mejia, Pleasant Grove; Punter: Jose Hernandez, Gilmer; Kick returner: Kobryn White, Liberty-Eylau; Punt returner: Cody Guidry, Gilmer
SECOND TEAM
Kicker: Gregoria Aguilar, Liberty-Eylau; Giovanny Rojas, Pittsburg; Kicker returner: K.J. Hicks, Pleasant Grove; Shannon Roy, Liberty-Eylau
UTILITY PLAYERS
Spring Hill: Brody Barnhill; Gilmer: Brandon Tennison; Pittsburg: K.J. Williams; Ian Jones, Liberty-Eylau; Antonio Watkins, Pleasant Grove