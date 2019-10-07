If Spring Hill’s Gage White and Gilmer’s Casey Irons don’t have a face-to-face conversation on Friday, that’s probably a good thing for the Panthers and a bad thing for the Buckeyes.
For now, however, White and Irons share the headlines as the top players from Week 6 of the high school football season.
White, who torched the Silsbee secondary in the Panthers’ 41-27 win, is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week. Irons, who spent most of the night in the Bullard backfield in a Buckeye win over the Panthers, is the Peltier Kia Longview Defensive Player of the Week.
The Panthers (3-3) visit Gilmer (4-2) to open District 6-4A DII play on Friday at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
Against Silsbee, White — a senior — completed 20 of 27 passes for 461 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Included in the big night for White, who has passes for more than 4,200 yards and 41 touchdowns the past three seasons, was a 99-yard pitch and catch to Jay Rockwell — who finished with six catches for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
White has completed 78 of 134 passes for 1,505 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions heading into Friday’s district opener at Gilmer.
Irons, meanwhile, terrorized the Bullard backfield — finishing with 11 tackles, five sacks, five tackles for loss and three quarterback pressures. For the season, he has recorded 38 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 22 QB pressures, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.