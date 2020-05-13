Don’t expect Jonny Louvier’s replacement to be named for at least another week, according to Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry.
Louvier resigned his position last week after just a year on the job. Weston Griffis, Spring Hill offensive coordinator, was immediately appointed to the interim post.
“We’d all heard Gladewater was open so I wouldn’t say it was a shock. Me and Jonny had a great relationship and we talked through the process. I was let down, but I wouldn’t say shocked,” Guidry said of Louvier’s leaving.
The Gladewater position has not been filled yet, but Louvier — a Gladewater graduate — has applied for that post and is the prime candidate to take over there.
Guidry, who has only been on campus 13 months, now looks to select Spring Hill’s third head football coach and athletic director in three years, while also considering potential hires for both boys and girls basketball.
Spring Hill, in the last five years alone, has cycled through a combined 19 changes at the top in football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball.
“High school coaches have a great three-year vision and it doesn’t go beyond that. In my opinion, there’s a big correlation between the scoreboard on Friday night and your long-term vision as an athletic director,” Guidry explained. “Me and Jonny spent a lot of time this past year implementing an athletic program that starts in sixth grade and goes all the way through 12th grade.”
Guidry likened progress of a successful athletic program to function in a similar manner to that of classroom mathematics.
“We don’t start teaching math in 10th grade and we really shouldn’t start dialing in on athletics in the 10th grade. You gotta work from the bottom up,” continued Guidry. “We did not want Jonny Louvier to leave, but he was able to help us implement a program that’s gonna sustain in the future.”
Guidry said Louvier was able to add quality coaches to the staff and build a strong continuity. He indicated the school would first interview internally before deciding whether or not to go outside in search of a replacement to the vacated posts.
The job was posted Friday, May 8 and has to remain posted two weeks. That means a decision could be forthcoming Friday, May 22.
“We have some phenomenal coaches on our coaching staff. Our number one priority right now is to keep the great coaches we have and not go back to square one,” said Guidry. “We’re asking the question of what’s best for kids and what’s best for programs. A lot of times we don’t ask that question. That’s where we’re starting.”
Guidry said a decision hasn’t been made as to whether or not the football coach and athletic director would be a split role.
“Spring Hill needs to take a look at these great coaches we already have that are involved in our program. We can move forward with that. We’re not going to miss a beat,” said Guidry. “It’s been really neat to watch our crew of coaches come together. As devastating as it is to lose Jonny, our coaches are really stepping up and making sure we move forward and continue what we started last year.”
Louvier led the Panthers to a 6-6 record in his one season at the helm. Spring Hill qualified for the playoffs for the first time since the 2007 and earned a 23-12 bi-district win over Caddo Mills — the program’s first postseason win since the 2004 season.