BROWNSBORO – Jaxyn Rogers tossed four touchdown passes, and the Brownsboro Bears moved to 2-2 on the season with a 49-28 win over the Spring Hill Panthers at Bear Stadium.
Spring Hill drops to 1-3 with the loss.
The Panthers opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run by Ryan McClain with 4:06 left in the opening quarter. McClain’s TD on a jet sweep capped a 9-play, 44-yard drive for Spring Hill.
Brownsboro answered quickly when Rogers tossed a 61-yard TD pass to Dylan Downey to end a quick, 3-play, 85-yard drive and tie things at 7-7.
A 33-yard touchdown run by Antrone Campbell with 2:36 left in the opening quarter put the bears in front 14-7, and Rogers hit Gekyle Baker on a 30-yard TD strike to cap a 5-play, 75-yard drive midway through the second quarter as the Bears extended the lead to 21-7.
The Panthers stormed back and cut the deficit to 21-14 on a 1-yard run by Trevor Allen. The TD capped a 14-play drive and was set up by a 17-yard pass from Zane Mason.
Spring Hill tied things at 21-21 early in the third quarter, taking advantage of a Brownsboro fumble on the first play from scrimmage and getting a 51-yard touchdown run by Mason with 11:20 to play in the period.
Rogers then went to work again through the air, hitting Vincent Chancellor for 51 yards to make it 28-21 with 10:17 left in the third and then finding Baker again – this time from 23 yards out – for a 35-21 lead with 40 seconds left in the third.
Campbell’s 9-yard touchdown run with 6:25 to play in the fourth put the Bears on top 42-21, and the Bears added to the lead when the ensuing kickoff was fumbled and returned 15 yards for a touchdown.
Mason’s 18-yard toucdown pass to Dwaylon Richardson capped a 9-play, 67-yard drive for Spring Hill with 2:32 remaining to make the final 49-28.
Spring Hill will visit Grace Community next week while Brownsboro visits Van.