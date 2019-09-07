SPRING HILL
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s 36-28 loss to Bullard on Friday:
■ 3: Lead changes in the second half. Spring Hill led 20-15 at the break, fell behind 22-20, stormed back to take a 28-22 lead and then gave up TDs to Bullard in the third and fourth quarter.
■ 37.1: Average points allowed in two games by Spring Hill this season during an 0-2 start.
■ 27: Average points scored in two games by Spring Hill this season.
■ 2: Wins in a row by Bullard against Spring Hill after Spring Hill had won five in a row in the series. Spring Hill still owns a 10-4 advantage all-time against Bullard.