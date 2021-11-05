Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s game vs. North Lamar in Paris on Friday:
43: Unanswered points by Spring Hill after North Lamar opened the game with a touchdown
3: Receiving records set by Spring Hill’s Brennan Ferguson in the past to weeks. A week ago, he set school marks for receiving yards (216) and touchdowns (4) in a game. On Friday, he caught 10 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns to give him a school-record 1,143 receiving yards this season
0: Turnovers by Spring Hill on offense
4: Turnovers gathered in by the Spring Hill defense