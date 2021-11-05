From Staff Reports
PARIS — On a record-setting night by senior Brennan Ferguson, the Spring Hill Panthers ended the 2021 season on a winning note, rolling to a 50-14 win over North Lamar in District 8-4A Division I action at R.L. Maddox Stadium.
Ferguson, who entered the contest needing 180 receiving yards to set the school record in that category, caught 10 passes for 189 yards and three touchdown to give him an unofficial total of 60 catches for 1,143 yards and 17 touchdowns on the year.
His yardage total broke the old mark of 1,134 yards, set by Chad Mackey back in 1990.
Jax Stovall completed 17 of 23 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns on the night. Zane Mason led the Panther rushing attack with 97 yards on seven carries. Devaunte Powers rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, and Jordan Jones and Corey Cagle added rushing touchdowns.
North Lamar (1-9, 0-5) took the early lead when Dawson Dority scored on a 1-yard run with 8:04 left in the first period, but Spring Hill (4-6, 1-4) quickly took control.
Stovall hit Ferguson on scoring strikes of 46 and 4 yards in the span of three minutes to move Spring Hill on top 14-6, and then Powers scored from 11 yards out as time expired in the opening frame to make it a 22-6 contest.
Stovall’s 6-yard TD pass to Ferguson and a 1-yard run by Powers in the second quarter boosted the Spring Hill lead to 36-6 at halftime, and Jordan Jones scored on a10-yard run with 8:53 left in the third for a 43-6 cushion.
Blayce Walton had a 5-yard run for North Lamar late in the third, but Cagle’s 1-yard run with 8:19 left in the game made the final 50-14.