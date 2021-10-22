Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Spring Hill’s game against Pleasant Grove on Friday in Texarkana:

7: Total penalties between the two teams — 3 by Spring Hill and four by Pleasant Grove — for a total of 39 yards

331: Rushing yards by Pleasant Grove, including 178 by RB Jaylen Boardley on 13 carries

179: Passing yards by the Panthers’ Jax Stovall

8: Catches by the Panthers Brennan Ferguson, giving him 44 for the season. Ten of his grabs have gone for touchdowns

2: Combined wins by Spring Hill’s final two opponents — Pittsburg and North Lamar — who are both 1-7 this season

