District 11-6A

Team Overall District
Longview 3-0 0-0
Mesquite 3-0 0-0
Rockwall-Heath 3-0 0-0
Tyler Lee 2-0 0-0
North Mesquite 2-1 0-0
Rockwall 2-1 0-0
Mesquite Horn 1-2 0-0

Sept. 12 results: Longview 42, John Tyler 0; North Mesquite 48, Fort Worth Paschal 27

Sept. 13 results: Mesquite 48, Plano West 21; Cedar Hill 49, Mesquite Horn 21; Rockwall 58, Arlington Bowie 33; Rockwall-Heath 47, Fort Worth Richland 18

Sept. 14 results: Nacogdoches at Tyler Lee (n)

Sept. 19 schedule: Mesquite at L.D. Bell; Rockwall-Heath at McKinney North

Sept. 20 schedule: Longview vs. West Monroe, Louisiana (at Independence Stadium, Shreveport); Arlington at Mesquite Horn; North Mesquite at Fort Worth Haltom; Arlington Martin at ockwall; Tyler Lee at Mesquite Poteet

District 7-5A, DI

Team Overall District
McKinney North 2-1 0-0
Texas High 2-1 0-0
Sherman 2-1 0-0
Wylie East 1-2 0-0
John Tyler 0-3 0-0
West Mesquite 0-3 0-0
Mesquite Poteet 0-3 0-0

Sept.12 results: Longview 42, John Tyler 0; Sherman 42, Frisco Liberty 14

Sept. 13 results: Frisco Wakeland 63, McKinney North 49; Mansfield Summit 33, Mesquite Poteet 21; Texas High 62, Liberty-Eylau 13; Keller Timber Creek 34, West Mesquite 31; Wylie East 21, Woodrow Wilson 18; Mount Pleasant — Open

Sept. 19 schedule: Rockwall-Heath at McKinney North

Sept. 20 schedule: Tyler Lee at Mesquite Poteet; Justin Northwest at Sherman; Texas High at Kilgore; Euless Trinity at John Tyler; West Mesquite at Denton Ryan; Wylie East at Fort Worth North Side

District 9-5A, DII

Team Overall District
Mount Pleasant 2-0 0-0
Lindale 2-1 0-0
Hallsville 2-1 0-0
Pine Tree 1-2 0-0
Whitehouse 1-2 0-0
Jacksonville 1-2 0-0
Nacogdoches 0-2 0-0
Marshall 0-3 0-0

Sept. 13 results: Hallsville 16, Bullard 13; Henderson 67, Jacksonville 40; Van 34, Lindale 7; Kilgore 64, Pine Tree 62 (3OT); Carthage 38, Marshall 6; Mount Pleasant (open); Melissa 36, Whitehouse 14

Sept. 14 results: Nacogdoches at Tyler Lee (n)

Sept. 20 schedule: Paris at Mount Pleasant; Hallsville, Jacksonville, Lindale, Pine Tree, Marshall, Nacogdoches and Whitehouse (Open)

District 10-4A, DI

Team Overall District
Carthage 3-0 0-0
Kilgore 3-0 0-0
Henderson 2-1 0-0
Van 2-1 0-0
Chapel Hill 1-2 0-0
Palestine 1-2 0-0

Sept. 13 results: Carthage 38, Marshall 6; Henderson 67, Jacksonville 40; Kilgore 64, Pine Tree 62 (3OT); Palestine 32, Rusk 14; Argyle 62, Chapel Hill 7; Van 34, Lindale 7

Sept. 20 schedule: Gilmer at Carthage; Center at Henderson; Texas High at Kilgore; Palestine at Fairfield; Bullard at Chapel Hill; Pittsburg at Van

District 6-4A, DII

Team Overall District
Pleasant Grove 3-0 0-0
Gilmer 2-1 0-0
Pittsburg 1-2 0-0
Spring Hill 1-2 0-0
Liberty-Eylau 0-2 0-0

Sept. 13 results: Paris 37, Gilmer 20; Spring Hill 27, White Oak 0; Tatum 31, Pittsburg 16; Texas High 62, Liberty-Eylau 13; Pleasant Grove 48, Atlanta 17

Sept. 20 schedule: Gilmer at Carthage; Rusk at Spring Hill; Pittsburg at Van; Liberty-Eylau at Atlanta; Pleasant Grove at Gladewater

District 7-3A, DI

Team Overall District
Hughes Springs 3-0 0-0
Jefferson 3-0 0-0
Mount Vernon 3-0 0-0
Hooks 2-1 0-0
Atlanta 1-2 0-0
New Boston 0-3 0-0
Redwater 0-3 0-0

Sept. 12 results: Hughes Springs 35, Waskom 21

Sept. 13 results: Pleasant Grove 48, Atlanta 17; Hooks 60, Queen City 22; Jefferson 38, Arp 8; Mount Vernon 57, Canton 0; Daingerfield 26, New Boston 12; Paul Pewitt 46, Redwater 0

Sept. 20 schedule: Liberty-Eylau at Atlanta; Cooper at Hooks; Tatum at Hughes Springs; North Lamar at Jefferson; Winnsboro at Mount Vernon; Carlisle at New Boston; Redwater at T.K. Gorman

District 8-3A, DI

Team Overall District
West Rusk 3-0 0-0
Sabine 3-0 0-0
Winnsboro 3-0 0-0
Gladewater 2-1 0-0
Tatum 1-2 0-0
Mineola 1-2 0-0
White Oak 0-3 0-0

Sept. 13 results: Gladewater 48, Center 28; Sabine 48, Harleton 14; Mineola 40, Farmersville 3; West Rusk 48, Harmony 22; Tatum 31, Pittsburg 16; Spring Hill 27, White Oak 0; Winnsboro 44, Chisum 0

Sept. 20 schedule: Pleasant Grove at Gladewater; Sabine at Elkhart; Mineola at Big Sandy; West Rusk at Palestine Westwood; Tatum at Hughes Springs; White Oak at Rains; Winnsboro at Mount Vernon

District 10-3A, DII

Team Overall District
Grand Saline 2-1 0-0
Winona 2-1 0-0
Frankston 1-1 0-0
Alba-Golden 1-2 0-0
Troup 1-2 0-0
Harmony 0-3 0-0
Arp 0-3 0-0
Quitman 0-3 0-0

Sept. 13 results: Honey Grove 36, Alba-Golden 0; Jefferson 38, Arp 8; Frankston 29, Ore City 26; West Rusk 48, Harmony 22; Grand Saline 51, Scurry-Rosser 18; Union Grove 33, Quitman 20; Elkhart 42, Troup 14; Winona 41, Elysian Fields 34

Sept. 20 schedule: All teams open

District 11-3A, DII

Team Overall District
Paul Pewitt 3-0 0-0
DeKalb 3-0 0-0
New Diana 2-1 0-0
Elysian Fields 2-1 0-0
Daingerfield 2-1 0-0
Waskom 1-2 0-0
Ore City 1-2 0-0
Queen City 0-3 0-0

Sept. 12 results: Hughes Springs 35, Waskom 21

Sept. 13 results: Daingerfield 26, New Boston 12; DeKalb 57, Linden-Kildare 14; Winona 41, Elysian Fields 34; Alto 50, New Diana 0; Frankston 29, Ore City 26; Paul Pewitt 46, Redwater 0; Hooks 60, Queen City 22

Sept. 20 schedule: Daingerfield at DeKalb; Ore City at Elysian Fields; Queen City at New Diana; Waskom at Paul Pewitt

District 10-2A, DI

Team Overall District
Alto 3-0 0-0
Union Grove 3-0 0-0
Big Sandy 1-2 0-0
Cushing 1-2 0-0
Carlisle 1-2 0-0
Hawkins 0-3 0-0

Sept. 13 results: Alto 50, New Diana 0; Timpson 43, Big Sandy 31; Cushing 36, Burkeville 14; Union Grove 33, Quitman 20; Beckville 22, Hawkins 12; Carlisle 76, Overton 0

Sept. 19 schedule: Union Grove at Harleton

Sept. 20 schedule: Alto at Garrison; Mineola at Big Sandy; Cushing at Hull-Daisetta; Hawkins at Linden-Kildare; Carlisle at New Boston

District 11-2A, DI

Team Overall District
Tenaha 3-0 0-0
Harleton 2-1 0-0
Joaquin 2-1 0-0
Garrison 1-1 0-0
Beckville 1-2 0-0
Timpson 1-2 0-0
Linden-Kildare 0-3 0-0

Sept. 13 results: Beckville 22, Hawkins 12; San Augustine 36, Garrison 28; Sabine 48, Harleton 14; Shelbyville 22, Joaquin 21; DeKalb 57, Linden-Kildare 14; Tenaha 54, TK Gorman 0; Timpson 43, Big Sandy 31

Sept. 19 schedule: Union Grove at Harleton

Sept. 20 schedule: Hemphill at Beckville; Alto at Garrison; Joaquin at Corrigan-Camden; Hawkins at Linden-Kildare; Tenaha at San Augustine; Timpson at West Sabine

District 10-2A, DII

Team Overall District
Mount Enterprise 3-0 0-0
Clarksville 2-1 0-0
Detroit 2-1 0-0
Maud 1-1 0-0
Overton 0-3 0-0
James Bowie 0-3 0-0

Sept. 13 results: Clarksville 38, Prairiland 22; Detroit 58, Quinlan Boles 12; Maud 34, Tom Bean 26; Mount Enterprise 36, Quinlan Boles 14; Carlisle 76, Overton 0; Rivercrest 47, James Bowie 7

Sept. 20 schedule: Chisum at Clarksville; Detroit at Leonard; Honey Grove at Maud; Mount Enterprise at Burkeville; Como-Pickton at Overton; Quinlan Boles at James Bowie

 