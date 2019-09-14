District 11-6A
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Longview
|3-0
|0-0
|Mesquite
|3-0
|0-0
|Rockwall-Heath
|3-0
|0-0
|Tyler Lee
|2-0
|0-0
|North Mesquite
|2-1
|0-0
|Rockwall
|2-1
|0-0
|Mesquite Horn
|1-2
|0-0
Sept. 12 results: Longview 42, John Tyler 0; North Mesquite 48, Fort Worth Paschal 27
Sept. 13 results: Mesquite 48, Plano West 21; Cedar Hill 49, Mesquite Horn 21; Rockwall 58, Arlington Bowie 33; Rockwall-Heath 47, Fort Worth Richland 18
Sept. 14 results: Nacogdoches at Tyler Lee (n)
Sept. 19 schedule: Mesquite at L.D. Bell; Rockwall-Heath at McKinney North
Sept. 20 schedule: Longview vs. West Monroe, Louisiana (at Independence Stadium, Shreveport); Arlington at Mesquite Horn; North Mesquite at Fort Worth Haltom; Arlington Martin at ockwall; Tyler Lee at Mesquite Poteet
District 7-5A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|McKinney North
|2-1
|0-0
|Texas High
|2-1
|0-0
|Sherman
|2-1
|0-0
|Wylie East
|1-2
|0-0
|John Tyler
|0-3
|0-0
|West Mesquite
|0-3
|0-0
|Mesquite Poteet
|0-3
|0-0
Sept.12 results: Longview 42, John Tyler 0; Sherman 42, Frisco Liberty 14
Sept. 13 results: Frisco Wakeland 63, McKinney North 49; Mansfield Summit 33, Mesquite Poteet 21; Texas High 62, Liberty-Eylau 13; Keller Timber Creek 34, West Mesquite 31; Wylie East 21, Woodrow Wilson 18; Mount Pleasant — Open
Sept. 19 schedule: Rockwall-Heath at McKinney North
Sept. 20 schedule: Tyler Lee at Mesquite Poteet; Justin Northwest at Sherman; Texas High at Kilgore; Euless Trinity at John Tyler; West Mesquite at Denton Ryan; Wylie East at Fort Worth North Side
District 9-5A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Mount Pleasant
|2-0
|0-0
|Lindale
|2-1
|0-0
|Hallsville
|2-1
|0-0
|Pine Tree
|1-2
|0-0
|Whitehouse
|1-2
|0-0
|Jacksonville
|1-2
|0-0
|Nacogdoches
|0-2
|0-0
|Marshall
|0-3
|0-0
Sept. 13 results: Hallsville 16, Bullard 13; Henderson 67, Jacksonville 40; Van 34, Lindale 7; Kilgore 64, Pine Tree 62 (3OT); Carthage 38, Marshall 6; Mount Pleasant (open); Melissa 36, Whitehouse 14
Sept. 14 results: Nacogdoches at Tyler Lee (n)
Sept. 20 schedule: Paris at Mount Pleasant; Hallsville, Jacksonville, Lindale, Pine Tree, Marshall, Nacogdoches and Whitehouse (Open)
District 10-4A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Carthage
|3-0
|0-0
|Kilgore
|3-0
|0-0
|Henderson
|2-1
|0-0
|Van
|2-1
|0-0
|Chapel Hill
|1-2
|0-0
|Palestine
|1-2
|0-0
Sept. 13 results: Carthage 38, Marshall 6; Henderson 67, Jacksonville 40; Kilgore 64, Pine Tree 62 (3OT); Palestine 32, Rusk 14; Argyle 62, Chapel Hill 7; Van 34, Lindale 7
Sept. 20 schedule: Gilmer at Carthage; Center at Henderson; Texas High at Kilgore; Palestine at Fairfield; Bullard at Chapel Hill; Pittsburg at Van
District 6-4A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Pleasant Grove
|3-0
|0-0
|Gilmer
|2-1
|0-0
|Pittsburg
|1-2
|0-0
|Spring Hill
|1-2
|0-0
|Liberty-Eylau
|0-2
|0-0
Sept. 13 results: Paris 37, Gilmer 20; Spring Hill 27, White Oak 0; Tatum 31, Pittsburg 16; Texas High 62, Liberty-Eylau 13; Pleasant Grove 48, Atlanta 17
Sept. 20 schedule: Gilmer at Carthage; Rusk at Spring Hill; Pittsburg at Van; Liberty-Eylau at Atlanta; Pleasant Grove at Gladewater
District 7-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Hughes Springs
|3-0
|0-0
|Jefferson
|3-0
|0-0
|Mount Vernon
|3-0
|0-0
|Hooks
|2-1
|0-0
|Atlanta
|1-2
|0-0
|New Boston
|0-3
|0-0
|Redwater
|0-3
|0-0
Sept. 12 results: Hughes Springs 35, Waskom 21
Sept. 13 results: Pleasant Grove 48, Atlanta 17; Hooks 60, Queen City 22; Jefferson 38, Arp 8; Mount Vernon 57, Canton 0; Daingerfield 26, New Boston 12; Paul Pewitt 46, Redwater 0
Sept. 20 schedule: Liberty-Eylau at Atlanta; Cooper at Hooks; Tatum at Hughes Springs; North Lamar at Jefferson; Winnsboro at Mount Vernon; Carlisle at New Boston; Redwater at T.K. Gorman
District 8-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|West Rusk
|3-0
|0-0
|Sabine
|3-0
|0-0
|Winnsboro
|3-0
|0-0
|Gladewater
|2-1
|0-0
|Tatum
|1-2
|0-0
|Mineola
|1-2
|0-0
|White Oak
|0-3
|0-0
Sept. 13 results: Gladewater 48, Center 28; Sabine 48, Harleton 14; Mineola 40, Farmersville 3; West Rusk 48, Harmony 22; Tatum 31, Pittsburg 16; Spring Hill 27, White Oak 0; Winnsboro 44, Chisum 0
Sept. 20 schedule: Pleasant Grove at Gladewater; Sabine at Elkhart; Mineola at Big Sandy; West Rusk at Palestine Westwood; Tatum at Hughes Springs; White Oak at Rains; Winnsboro at Mount Vernon
District 10-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Grand Saline
|2-1
|0-0
|Winona
|2-1
|0-0
|Frankston
|1-1
|0-0
|Alba-Golden
|1-2
|0-0
|Troup
|1-2
|0-0
|Harmony
|0-3
|0-0
|Arp
|0-3
|0-0
|Quitman
|0-3
|0-0
Sept. 13 results: Honey Grove 36, Alba-Golden 0; Jefferson 38, Arp 8; Frankston 29, Ore City 26; West Rusk 48, Harmony 22; Grand Saline 51, Scurry-Rosser 18; Union Grove 33, Quitman 20; Elkhart 42, Troup 14; Winona 41, Elysian Fields 34
Sept. 20 schedule: All teams open
District 11-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Paul Pewitt
|3-0
|0-0
|DeKalb
|3-0
|0-0
|New Diana
|2-1
|0-0
|Elysian Fields
|2-1
|0-0
|Daingerfield
|2-1
|0-0
|Waskom
|1-2
|0-0
|Ore City
|1-2
|0-0
|Queen City
|0-3
|0-0
Sept. 12 results: Hughes Springs 35, Waskom 21
Sept. 13 results: Daingerfield 26, New Boston 12; DeKalb 57, Linden-Kildare 14; Winona 41, Elysian Fields 34; Alto 50, New Diana 0; Frankston 29, Ore City 26; Paul Pewitt 46, Redwater 0; Hooks 60, Queen City 22
Sept. 20 schedule: Daingerfield at DeKalb; Ore City at Elysian Fields; Queen City at New Diana; Waskom at Paul Pewitt
District 10-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Alto
|3-0
|0-0
|Union Grove
|3-0
|0-0
|Big Sandy
|1-2
|0-0
|Cushing
|1-2
|0-0
|Carlisle
|1-2
|0-0
|Hawkins
|0-3
|0-0
Sept. 13 results: Alto 50, New Diana 0; Timpson 43, Big Sandy 31; Cushing 36, Burkeville 14; Union Grove 33, Quitman 20; Beckville 22, Hawkins 12; Carlisle 76, Overton 0
Sept. 19 schedule: Union Grove at Harleton
Sept. 20 schedule: Alto at Garrison; Mineola at Big Sandy; Cushing at Hull-Daisetta; Hawkins at Linden-Kildare; Carlisle at New Boston
District 11-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Tenaha
|3-0
|0-0
|Harleton
|2-1
|0-0
|Joaquin
|2-1
|0-0
|Garrison
|1-1
|0-0
|Beckville
|1-2
|0-0
|Timpson
|1-2
|0-0
|Linden-Kildare
|0-3
|0-0
Sept. 13 results: Beckville 22, Hawkins 12; San Augustine 36, Garrison 28; Sabine 48, Harleton 14; Shelbyville 22, Joaquin 21; DeKalb 57, Linden-Kildare 14; Tenaha 54, TK Gorman 0; Timpson 43, Big Sandy 31
Sept. 19 schedule: Union Grove at Harleton
Sept. 20 schedule: Hemphill at Beckville; Alto at Garrison; Joaquin at Corrigan-Camden; Hawkins at Linden-Kildare; Tenaha at San Augustine; Timpson at West Sabine
District 10-2A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Mount Enterprise
|3-0
|0-0
|Clarksville
|2-1
|0-0
|Detroit
|2-1
|0-0
|Maud
|1-1
|0-0
|Overton
|0-3
|0-0
|James Bowie
|0-3
|0-0
Sept. 13 results: Clarksville 38, Prairiland 22; Detroit 58, Quinlan Boles 12; Maud 34, Tom Bean 26; Mount Enterprise 36, Quinlan Boles 14; Carlisle 76, Overton 0; Rivercrest 47, James Bowie 7
Sept. 20 schedule: Chisum at Clarksville; Detroit at Leonard; Honey Grove at Maud; Mount Enterprise at Burkeville; Como-Pickton at Overton; Quinlan Boles at James Bowie