District 11-6A

Team Overall District
Longview 2-0 0-0
Mesquite 2-0 0-0
Rockwall-Heath 2-0 0-0
Tyler Lee 2-0 0-0
Mesquite Horn 1-1 0-0
North Mesquite 1-1 0-0
Rockwall 1-1 0-0

Sept. 6 results: Longview 53, Marshall 0; Mesquite 37, Grand Prairie 9; Highland Park 52, Mesquite Horn 25; North Mesquite 33, Lakeview Centennial 14; Rockwall 50, Garland Rowlett 7; Rockwall-Heath 44, Wylie 41, 2 OT

Sept. 7 results: Tyler Lee 34, John Tyler 7

Sept. 12 schedule: Longview at John Tyler; North Mesquite at Fort Worth Paschal

Sept. 13 schedule: Plano West at Mesquite; Mesquite Horn at Cedar Hill; Arlington Bowie at Rockwall; Rockwall-Heath at Fort Worth Richland

Sept. 14 schedule: Nacogdoches at Tyler Lee

District 7-5A, DI

Team Overall District
McKinney North 2-0 0-0
Texas High 1-1 0-0
Sherman 1-1 0-0
John Tyler 0-2 0-0
Wylie East 0-2 0-0
West Mesquite 0-2 0-0
Mesquite Poteet 0-2 0-0

Sept. 6 results: McKinney North 68, Justin Northwest 65; Waxahachie 53, Mesquite Poteet 46; Sherman 28, Fort Worth Brewer 17; Texas High 28, Arkansas High 7; Lancaster 64, West Mesquite 20; North Forney 56, Wylie East 7

Sept. 7 results: Tyler Lee 34, John Tyler 7

Sept.12 schedule: Longview at John Tyler; Sherman at Frisco Liberty

Sept. 13 schedule: Frisco Wakeland at McKinney North; Mansfield Summit at Mesquite Poteet; Liberty-Eylau at Texas High; West Mesquite at Keller Timber Creek; Wylie East at Dallas Wilson

District 9-5A, DII

Team Overall District
Lindale 2-0 0-0
Mount Pleasant 2-0 0-0
Pine Tree 1-1 0-0
Hallsville 1-1 0-0
Whitehouse 1-1 0-0
Jacksonville 1-1 0-0
Marshall 0-2 0-0
Nacogdoches 0-2 0-0

Sept. 6 results: Kilgore 48, Hallsville 24; Jacksonville 49, Palestine 48; Lindale 40, Forney 0; Pittsburg 42, Pine Tree 30; Longview 53, Marshall 0; Mount Pleasant 45, North Lamar 14; Lufkin 44, Nacogdoches 0; Whitehouse 46, Chapel Hill 39

Sept. 13 schedule: Hallsville at Bullard; Henderson at Jacksonville; Van at Lindale; Pine Tree at Kilgore; Marshall at Carthage; Mount Pleasant (open); Melissa vs. Whitehouse (at Emory Rains)

Sept. 14 schedule: Nacogdoches at Tyler Lee

District 10-4A, DI

Team Overall District
Carthage 2-0 0-0
Kilgore 2-0 0-0
Henderson 1-1 0-0
Chapel Hill 1-1 0-0
Van 1-1 0-0
Palestine 0-2 0-0

Sept. 6 results: Carthage 49, Liberty-Eylau 7; Pleasant Grove 40, Henderson 7; Kilgore 48, Hallsville 24; Jacksonville 49, Palestine 48; Whitehouse 46, Chapel Hill 39; Gilmer 41, Van 21

Sept. 13 schedule: Marshall at Carthage; Henderson at Jacksonville; Pine Tree at Kilgore; Palestine at Rusk; Chapel Hill at Argyle; Van at Lindale

District 6-4A, DII

Team Overall District
Gilmer 2-0 0-0
Pleasant Grove 2-0 0-0
Pittsburg 1-1 0-0
Spring Hill 0-2 0-0
Liberty-Eylau 0-2 0-0

Sept. 6 results: Gilmer 41, Van 21; Bullard 36, Spring Hill 28; Pittsburg 42, Pine Tree 30; Carthage 49, Liberty-Eylau 7; Pleasant Grove 40, Henderson 7

Sept. 13 schedule: Paris at Gilmer; Spring Hill at White Oak; Tatum at Pittsburg; Liberty-Eylau at Texas High; Atlanta at Pleasant Grove

District 7-3A, DI

Team Overall District
Hughes Springs 2-0 0-0
Jefferson 2-0 0-0
Mount Vernon 2-0 0-0
Hooks 1-1 0-0
Atlanta 1-1 0-0
New Boston 0-2 0-0
Redwater 0-2 0-0

Sept. 6 results: Atlanta 35, Gladewater 28; Paul Pewitt 29, Hooks 14; Hughes Springs 30, Arp 3; Jefferson 51, Center 28; Mount Vernon 50, Farmersville 20; DeKalb 20, New Boston 14; Tyler Grace 70, Redwater 38

Sept. 12 schedule: Hughes Springs at Waskom

Sept. 13 schedule: Atlanta at Pleasant Grove; Hooks at Queen City; Jefferson at Arp; Canton at Mount Vernon; New Boston at Daingerfield; Redwater at Paul Pewitt

District 8-3A, DI

Team Overall District
West Rusk 2-0 0-0
Sabine 2-0 0-0
Winnsboro 2-0 0-0
Gladewater 1-1 0-0
Tatum 0-2 0-0
Mineola 0-2 0-0
White Oak 0-2 0-0

Sept. 6 results: Atlanta 35, Gladewater 28; Sabine 47, Shelbyville 7; Canton 28, Mineola 27; West Rusk 35, Waskom 19; New Diana 34, White Oak 14; Winnsboro 57, Queen City 15

Sept. 7 results: Daingerfield 14, Tatum 0

Sept. 13 schedule: Gladewater at Center; Sabine at Harleton; Farmersville at Mineola; Harmony at West Rusk; Tatum at Pittsburg; Spring Hill at White Oak; Chisum at Winnsboro

District 10-3A, DII

Team Overall District
Alba-Golden 1-1 0-0
Grand Saline 1-1 0-0
Troup 1-1 0-0
Winona 1-1 0-0
Frankston 0-1 0-0
Harmony 0-2 0-0
Arp 0-2 0-0
Quitman 0-2 0-0

Sept. 6 results: Big Sandy 60, Alba-Golden 34; Hughes Springs 30, Arp 8; Elkhart 31, Elkhart 28; Elysian Fields 41, Harmony 38; Palmer 55, Grand Saline 14; Scurry-Rosser 28, Quitman 27; Troup 33, Carlisle 23; Winona 37, Eustace 23

Sept. 12 schedule: Hughes Springs at Waskom

Sept. 13 schedule: Honey Grove at Alba-Golden; Jefferson at Arp; Ore City at Frankston; Harmony at West Rusk; Grand Saline at Scurry-Rosser; Union Grove at Quitman; Elkhart at Troup; Winona at Elysian Fields

District 11-3A, DII

Team Overall District
New Diana 2-0 0-0
Elysian Fields 2-0 0-0
Paul Pewitt 2-0 0-0
DeKalb 2-0 0-0
Waskom 1-1 0-0
Ore City 1-1 0-0
Daingerfield 1-1 0-0
Queen City 0-2 0-0

Sept. 6 results: DeKalb 20, New Boston 14; Elysian Fields 41, Harmony 38; New Diana 34, White Oak 14; Joaquin 34, Ore City 13; Paul Pewitt 29, Hooks 14; Winnsboro 57, Queen City 15; West Rusk 35, Waskom 19

Sept. 7 results: Daingerfield 14, Tatum 0

Sept. 13 schedule: New Boston at Daingerfield; Linden-Kildare at DeKalb; Winona at Elysian Fields; New Diana at Alto; Ore City at Frankston; Redwater at Paul Pewitt; Hooks at Queen City

District 10-2A, DI

Team Overall District
Alto 2-0 0-0
Union Grove 2-0 0-0
Big Sandy 1-1 0-0
Cushing 0-2 0-0
Hawkins 0-2 0-0
Carlisle 0-2 0-0

Sept. 6 results: Alto 45, Timpson 0; Big Sandy 60, Alba-Golden 34; Mount Enterprise 32, Cushing 16; Union Grove 37, Overton 6; All Saints 38, Hawkins 28; Troup 33, Carlisle 23

Sept. 13 schedule: New Diana at Alto; Big Sandy at Timpson; Cushing at Burkeville; Union Grove at Quitman; Beckville at Hawkins; Overton at Carlisle

District 11-2A, DI

Team Overall District
Harleton 2-0 0-0
Joaquin 2-0 0-0
Tenaha 2-0 0-0
Garrison 1-0 0-0
Beckville 1-1 0-0
Linden-Kildare 0-2 0-0
Timpson 0-2 0-0

Sept. 6 results: West Sabine 44, Beckville 41; Garrison 38, Crockett 32; Harleton 40, James Bowie 9; Joaquin 34, Ore City 13; Clarksville 24, Linden-Kildare 14; Tenaha 47, Lovelady 0; Alto 45, Timpson 0

Sept. 13 schedule: Beckville at Hawkins; San Augustine at Garrison; Sabine at Harleton; Shelbyville at Joaquin; Linden-Kildare at DeKalb; T.K. Gorman at Tenaha; Big Sandy at Timpson

District 10-2A, DII

Team Overall District
Mount Enterprise 2-0 0-0
Clarksville 1-1 0-0
Detroit 1-1 0-0
Maud 0-1 0-0
Overton 0-2 0-0
James Bowie 0-2 0-0

Sept. 6 results: Clarksville 24, Linden-Kildare 14; Detroit 34, Como-Pickton 16; Mount Enterprise 32, Cushing 16; Union Grove 37, Overton 6; Harleton 40, James Bowie 8; Maud (open)

Sept. 13 schedule: Prairiland at Clarksville; Quinlan Boles at Detroit; Maud at Tom Bean; Cayuga at Mount Enterprise; Overton at Carlisle; James Bowie at Rivercrest

 