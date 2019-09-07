District 11-6A
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Longview
|2-0
|0-0
|Mesquite
|2-0
|0-0
|Rockwall-Heath
|2-0
|0-0
|Tyler Lee
|2-0
|0-0
|Mesquite Horn
|1-1
|0-0
|North Mesquite
|1-1
|0-0
|Rockwall
|1-1
|0-0
Sept. 6 results: Longview 53, Marshall 0; Mesquite 37, Grand Prairie 9; Highland Park 52, Mesquite Horn 25; North Mesquite 33, Lakeview Centennial 14; Rockwall 50, Garland Rowlett 7; Rockwall-Heath 44, Wylie 41, 2 OT
Sept. 7 results: Tyler Lee 34, John Tyler 7
Sept. 12 schedule: Longview at John Tyler; North Mesquite at Fort Worth Paschal
Sept. 13 schedule: Plano West at Mesquite; Mesquite Horn at Cedar Hill; Arlington Bowie at Rockwall; Rockwall-Heath at Fort Worth Richland
Sept. 14 schedule: Nacogdoches at Tyler Lee
District 7-5A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|McKinney North
|2-0
|0-0
|Texas High
|1-1
|0-0
|Sherman
|1-1
|0-0
|John Tyler
|0-2
|0-0
|Wylie East
|0-2
|0-0
|West Mesquite
|0-2
|0-0
|Mesquite Poteet
|0-2
|0-0
Sept. 6 results: McKinney North 68, Justin Northwest 65; Waxahachie 53, Mesquite Poteet 46; Sherman 28, Fort Worth Brewer 17; Texas High 28, Arkansas High 7; Lancaster 64, West Mesquite 20; North Forney 56, Wylie East 7
Sept. 7 results: Tyler Lee 34, John Tyler 7
Sept.12 schedule: Longview at John Tyler; Sherman at Frisco Liberty
Sept. 13 schedule: Frisco Wakeland at McKinney North; Mansfield Summit at Mesquite Poteet; Liberty-Eylau at Texas High; West Mesquite at Keller Timber Creek; Wylie East at Dallas Wilson
District 9-5A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Lindale
|2-0
|0-0
|Mount Pleasant
|2-0
|0-0
|Pine Tree
|1-1
|0-0
|Hallsville
|1-1
|0-0
|Whitehouse
|1-1
|0-0
|Jacksonville
|1-1
|0-0
|Marshall
|0-2
|0-0
|Nacogdoches
|0-2
|0-0
Sept. 6 results: Kilgore 48, Hallsville 24; Jacksonville 49, Palestine 48; Lindale 40, Forney 0; Pittsburg 42, Pine Tree 30; Longview 53, Marshall 0; Mount Pleasant 45, North Lamar 14; Lufkin 44, Nacogdoches 0; Whitehouse 46, Chapel Hill 39
Sept. 13 schedule: Hallsville at Bullard; Henderson at Jacksonville; Van at Lindale; Pine Tree at Kilgore; Marshall at Carthage; Mount Pleasant (open); Melissa vs. Whitehouse (at Emory Rains)
Sept. 14 schedule: Nacogdoches at Tyler Lee
District 10-4A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Carthage
|2-0
|0-0
|Kilgore
|2-0
|0-0
|Henderson
|1-1
|0-0
|Chapel Hill
|1-1
|0-0
|Van
|1-1
|0-0
|Palestine
|0-2
|0-0
Sept. 6 results: Carthage 49, Liberty-Eylau 7; Pleasant Grove 40, Henderson 7; Kilgore 48, Hallsville 24; Jacksonville 49, Palestine 48; Whitehouse 46, Chapel Hill 39; Gilmer 41, Van 21
Sept. 13 schedule: Marshall at Carthage; Henderson at Jacksonville; Pine Tree at Kilgore; Palestine at Rusk; Chapel Hill at Argyle; Van at Lindale
District 6-4A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Gilmer
|2-0
|0-0
|Pleasant Grove
|2-0
|0-0
|Pittsburg
|1-1
|0-0
|Spring Hill
|0-2
|0-0
|Liberty-Eylau
|0-2
|0-0
Sept. 6 results: Gilmer 41, Van 21; Bullard 36, Spring Hill 28; Pittsburg 42, Pine Tree 30; Carthage 49, Liberty-Eylau 7; Pleasant Grove 40, Henderson 7
Sept. 13 schedule: Paris at Gilmer; Spring Hill at White Oak; Tatum at Pittsburg; Liberty-Eylau at Texas High; Atlanta at Pleasant Grove
District 7-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Hughes Springs
|2-0
|0-0
|Jefferson
|2-0
|0-0
|Mount Vernon
|2-0
|0-0
|Hooks
|1-1
|0-0
|Atlanta
|1-1
|0-0
|New Boston
|0-2
|0-0
|Redwater
|0-2
|0-0
Sept. 6 results: Atlanta 35, Gladewater 28; Paul Pewitt 29, Hooks 14; Hughes Springs 30, Arp 3; Jefferson 51, Center 28; Mount Vernon 50, Farmersville 20; DeKalb 20, New Boston 14; Tyler Grace 70, Redwater 38
Sept. 12 schedule: Hughes Springs at Waskom
Sept. 13 schedule: Atlanta at Pleasant Grove; Hooks at Queen City; Jefferson at Arp; Canton at Mount Vernon; New Boston at Daingerfield; Redwater at Paul Pewitt
District 8-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|West Rusk
|2-0
|0-0
|Sabine
|2-0
|0-0
|Winnsboro
|2-0
|0-0
|Gladewater
|1-1
|0-0
|Tatum
|0-2
|0-0
|Mineola
|0-2
|0-0
|White Oak
|0-2
|0-0
Sept. 6 results: Atlanta 35, Gladewater 28; Sabine 47, Shelbyville 7; Canton 28, Mineola 27; West Rusk 35, Waskom 19; New Diana 34, White Oak 14; Winnsboro 57, Queen City 15
Sept. 7 results: Daingerfield 14, Tatum 0
Sept. 13 schedule: Gladewater at Center; Sabine at Harleton; Farmersville at Mineola; Harmony at West Rusk; Tatum at Pittsburg; Spring Hill at White Oak; Chisum at Winnsboro
District 10-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Alba-Golden
|1-1
|0-0
|Grand Saline
|1-1
|0-0
|Troup
|1-1
|0-0
|Winona
|1-1
|0-0
|Frankston
|0-1
|0-0
|Harmony
|0-2
|0-0
|Arp
|0-2
|0-0
|Quitman
|0-2
|0-0
Sept. 6 results: Big Sandy 60, Alba-Golden 34; Hughes Springs 30, Arp 8; Elkhart 31, Elkhart 28; Elysian Fields 41, Harmony 38; Palmer 55, Grand Saline 14; Scurry-Rosser 28, Quitman 27; Troup 33, Carlisle 23; Winona 37, Eustace 23
Sept. 12 schedule: Hughes Springs at Waskom
Sept. 13 schedule: Honey Grove at Alba-Golden; Jefferson at Arp; Ore City at Frankston; Harmony at West Rusk; Grand Saline at Scurry-Rosser; Union Grove at Quitman; Elkhart at Troup; Winona at Elysian Fields
District 11-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|New Diana
|2-0
|0-0
|Elysian Fields
|2-0
|0-0
|Paul Pewitt
|2-0
|0-0
|DeKalb
|2-0
|0-0
|Waskom
|1-1
|0-0
|Ore City
|1-1
|0-0
|Daingerfield
|1-1
|0-0
|Queen City
|0-2
|0-0
Sept. 6 results: DeKalb 20, New Boston 14; Elysian Fields 41, Harmony 38; New Diana 34, White Oak 14; Joaquin 34, Ore City 13; Paul Pewitt 29, Hooks 14; Winnsboro 57, Queen City 15; West Rusk 35, Waskom 19
Sept. 7 results: Daingerfield 14, Tatum 0
Sept. 13 schedule: New Boston at Daingerfield; Linden-Kildare at DeKalb; Winona at Elysian Fields; New Diana at Alto; Ore City at Frankston; Redwater at Paul Pewitt; Hooks at Queen City
District 10-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Alto
|2-0
|0-0
|Union Grove
|2-0
|0-0
|Big Sandy
|1-1
|0-0
|Cushing
|0-2
|0-0
|Hawkins
|0-2
|0-0
|Carlisle
|0-2
|0-0
Sept. 6 results: Alto 45, Timpson 0; Big Sandy 60, Alba-Golden 34; Mount Enterprise 32, Cushing 16; Union Grove 37, Overton 6; All Saints 38, Hawkins 28; Troup 33, Carlisle 23
Sept. 13 schedule: New Diana at Alto; Big Sandy at Timpson; Cushing at Burkeville; Union Grove at Quitman; Beckville at Hawkins; Overton at Carlisle
District 11-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Harleton
|2-0
|0-0
|Joaquin
|2-0
|0-0
|Tenaha
|2-0
|0-0
|Garrison
|1-0
|0-0
|Beckville
|1-1
|0-0
|Linden-Kildare
|0-2
|0-0
|Timpson
|0-2
|0-0
Sept. 6 results: West Sabine 44, Beckville 41; Garrison 38, Crockett 32; Harleton 40, James Bowie 9; Joaquin 34, Ore City 13; Clarksville 24, Linden-Kildare 14; Tenaha 47, Lovelady 0; Alto 45, Timpson 0
Sept. 13 schedule: Beckville at Hawkins; San Augustine at Garrison; Sabine at Harleton; Shelbyville at Joaquin; Linden-Kildare at DeKalb; T.K. Gorman at Tenaha; Big Sandy at Timpson
District 10-2A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Mount Enterprise
|2-0
|0-0
|Clarksville
|1-1
|0-0
|Detroit
|1-1
|0-0
|Maud
|0-1
|0-0
|Overton
|0-2
|0-0
|James Bowie
|0-2
|0-0
Sept. 6 results: Clarksville 24, Linden-Kildare 14; Detroit 34, Como-Pickton 16; Mount Enterprise 32, Cushing 16; Union Grove 37, Overton 6; Harleton 40, James Bowie 8; Maud (open)
Sept. 13 schedule: Prairiland at Clarksville; Quinlan Boles at Detroit; Maud at Tom Bean; Cayuga at Mount Enterprise; Overton at Carlisle; James Bowie at Rivercrest