District 11-6A
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Longview
|5-0
|1-0
|Tyler Lee
|4-1
|1-0
|Mesquite Horn
|2-3
|1-0
|North Mesquite
|2-2
|0-0
|Mesquite
|4-1
|0-1
|Rockwall
|3-2
|0-1
|Rockwall-Heath
|3-2
|0-1
Sept. 27 results: Longview 49, Rockwall 3; Mesquite Horn 35, Mesquite 14; North Mesquite (open); Tyler Lee 39, Rockwall-Heath 34
Oct. 4 schedule: Longview (open); Rockwall-Heath at Mesquite; Mesquite Horn at Rockwall; North Mesquite at Tyler Lee
District 7-5A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|John Tyler
|1-4
|1-0
|West Mesquite
|1-4
|1-0
|McKinney North
|4-1
|1-0
|Mesquite Poteet
|1-3
|0-0
|Texas High
|3-2
|0-1
|Sherman
|3-2
|0-1
|Wylie East
|2-3
|0-1
Sept. 27 results: McKinney North 49, Sherman 28; Mesquite Poteet (open); John Tyler 16, Texas High 0; West Mesquite 37, Wylie East 14
Oct. 4 schedule: McKinney North at Texas High; Mesquite Poteet at Sherman; John Tyler at Wylie East; West Mesquite (open)
District 9-5A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Pine Tree
|2-2
|1-0
|Whitehouse
|2-2
|1-0
|Nacogdoches
|1-3
|1-0
|Marshall
|1-3
|1-0
|Jacksonville
|1-3
|0-1
|Mount Pleasant
|2-2
|0-1
|Lindale
|2-2
|0-1
|Hallsville
|2-2
|0-1
Sept. 27 results: Pine Tree 32, Hallsville 7; Nacogdoches 49, Jacksonville 14; Marshall 49, Lindale 35; Whitehouse 40, Mount Pleasant 14
Oct. 4 schedule: Marshall at Hallsville; Whitehouse at Jacksonville; Nacogdoches at Lindale; Pine Tree at Mount Pleasant
District 10-4A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Carthage
|4-0
|0-0
|Henderson
|4-1
|0-0
|Van
|4-1
|0-0
|Kilgore
|3-2
|0-0
|Chapel Hill
|2-3
|0-0
|Palestine
|2-3
|0-0
Sept. 27 results: Carthage (Open); Henderson 38, Rusk 32; Pittsburg 13, Kilgore 12; Crandall 24, Palestine 20; Pleasant Grove 63, Chapel Hill 21; Van 35, Brownsboro 21
Oct. 4 schedule: Carthage at Pleasant Grove; Henderson (open); Kilgore (open); Palestine (open); Chapel Hill (open); Van (open)
District 6-4A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Pleasant Grove
|5-0
|0-0
|Gilmer
|3-2
|0-0
|Spring Hill
|2-3
|0-0
|Pittsburg
|2-3
|0-0
|Liberty-Eylau
|0-5
|0-0
Sept. 27 results: Gilmer 16, Newton 0; Malakoff 19, Spring Hill 9; Pittsburg 13, Kilgore 12; Argyle 63, Liberty-Eylau 42; Pleasant Grove 63, Chapel Hill 21
Oct. 4 schedule: Gilmer at Bullard; Spring Hill at Silsbee; Rusk at Pittsburg; Waco La Vega at Liberty-Eylau; Carthage at Pleasant Grove
District 7-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Jefferson
|5-0
|1-0
|Mount Vernon
|5-0
|1-0
|Atlanta
|3-2
|1-0
|Hooks
|3-1
|0-0
|Hughes Springs
|4-1
|0-1
|Redwater
|1-4
|0-1
|New Boston
|0-5
|0-1
Sept. 27 results: Atlanta 63, Redwater 7; Hooks (open); Mount Vernon 35, Hughes Springs 21; Jefferson 42, New Boston 24
Oct. 4 schedule: Atlanta at New Boston; Hooks at Redwater; Jefferson at Hughes Springs; Mount Vernon (open)
District 8-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|West Rusk
|5-0
|1-0
|Gladewater
|3-2
|1-0
|Tatum
|2-3
|1-0
|Sabine
|4-0
|0-0
|Winnsboro
|3-2
|0-1
|Mineola
|2-3
|0-1
|White Oak
|0-5
|0-1
Sept. 27 results: Gladewater 16, Winnsboro 12; Sabine (Open); West Rusk 26, Mineola 21; Tatum 41, White Oak 7
Oct. 4 schedule: Gladewater at West Rusk; Sabine at Tatum; Mineola (open); White Oak at Winnsboro
District 10-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Grand Saline
|3-1
|1-0
|Harmony
|1-3
|1-0
|Arp
|1-3
|1-0
|Frankston
|2-1
|1-0
|Winona
|2-2
|0-1
|Alba-Golden
|1-3
|0-1
|Troup
|1-3
|0-1
|Quitman
|0-4
|0-1
Sept. 27 results: Harmony 56, Alba-Golden 26; Arp 65, Quitman 6; Frankston 17, Winona 13; Grand Saline 29, Troup 26
Oct. 4 schedule: Alba-Golden at Winona; Frankston at Arp; Troup at Harmony; Quitman at Grand Saline
District 11-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Paul Pewitt
|5-0
|2-0
|DeKalb
|5-0
|2-0
|New Diana
|4-1
|2-0
|Elysian Fields
|3-2
|1-1
|Daingerfield
|3-2
|1-1
|Waskom
|1-4
|0-2
|Ore City
|1-4
|0-2
|Queen City
|0-5
|0-2
Sept. 27 results: Daingerfield 70, Elysian Fields 28; DeKalb 38, Queen City 0; New Diana 21, Waskom 14; Paul Pewitt 42, Ore City 14
Oct. 4 schedule: All teams open
District 10-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Alto
|5-0
|0-0
|Union Grove
|3-1
|0-0
|Carlisle
|3-2
|0-0
|Cushing
|1-2
|0-0
|Big Sandy
|1-3
|0-0
|Hawkins
|0-5
|0-0
Sept. 27 results: Alto 40, Corigan-Camden 15; Big Sandy (open); Cushing (Open); Como-Pickton 26, Hawkins 8; Carlisle 45, James Bowie 6
Sept. 28 results: Union Grove at Mount Enterprise (n)
Oct. 4 schedule: Alto (open); Big Sandy at Rivercrest; All Saints at Cushing; Union Grove (open); Hawkins (open); Carlisle (open)
District 11-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Tenaha
|4-1
|1-0
|Joaquin
|4-1
|1-0
|Linden-Kildare
|2-3
|1-0
|Beckville
|1-3
|0-0
|Harleton
|3-2
|0-1
|Timpson
|2-3
|0-1
|Garrison
|1-3
|0-1
Sept. 27 results: Beckville (Open); Joaquin 45, Garrison 23; Linden-Kildare 29, Harleton 21; Tenaha 39, Timpson 6
Oct. 4 schedule: Linden-Kildare at Garrison; Timpson at Harleton; Joaquin (open)
Oct. 5 schedule: Beckville at Tenaha, 6 p.m.
District 10-2A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Mount Enterprise
|3-0
|0-0
|Clarksville
|2-3
|0-0
|Detroit
|2-3
|0-0
|Maud
|1-3
|0-0
|James Bowie
|1-4
|0-0
|Overton
|0-5
|0-0
Sept. 27 results: Honey Grove 76, Clarksville 6; Cumby 64, Detroit 42; Rivercrest 46, Maud 0; Quinlan Boles 15, Overton 14; Carlisle 45, James Bowie 6
Sept. 28 results: Union Grove at Mount Enterprise (n)
Oct. 4 schedule: Clarksville (open); Detroit (open); Maud at Quinlan Boles; Mount Enterprise (open); Overton (open); James Bowie (open)