District 11-6A

Team Overall District
Longview 5-0 1-0
Tyler Lee 4-1 1-0
Mesquite Horn 2-3 1-0
North Mesquite 2-2 0-0
Mesquite 4-1 0-1
Rockwall 3-2 0-1
Rockwall-Heath 3-2 0-1

Sept. 27 results: Longview 49, Rockwall 3; Mesquite Horn 35, Mesquite 14; North Mesquite (open); Tyler Lee 39, Rockwall-Heath 34

Oct. 4 schedule: Longview (open); Rockwall-Heath at Mesquite; Mesquite Horn at Rockwall; North Mesquite at Tyler Lee

District 7-5A, DI

Team Overall District
John Tyler 1-4 1-0
West Mesquite 1-4 1-0
McKinney North 4-1 1-0
Mesquite Poteet 1-3 0-0
Texas High 3-2 0-1
Sherman 3-2 0-1
Wylie East 2-3 0-1

Sept. 27 results: McKinney North 49, Sherman 28; Mesquite Poteet (open); John Tyler 16, Texas High 0; West Mesquite 37, Wylie East 14

Oct. 4 schedule: McKinney North at Texas High; Mesquite Poteet at Sherman; John Tyler at Wylie East; West Mesquite (open)

District 9-5A, DII

Team Overall District
Pine Tree 2-2 1-0
Whitehouse 2-2 1-0
Nacogdoches 1-3 1-0
Marshall 1-3 1-0
Jacksonville 1-3 0-1
Mount Pleasant 2-2 0-1
Lindale 2-2 0-1
Hallsville 2-2 0-1

Sept. 27 results: Pine Tree 32, Hallsville 7; Nacogdoches 49, Jacksonville 14; Marshall 49, Lindale 35; Whitehouse 40, Mount Pleasant 14

Oct. 4 schedule: Marshall at Hallsville; Whitehouse at Jacksonville; Nacogdoches at Lindale; Pine Tree at Mount Pleasant

District 10-4A, DI

Team Overall District
Carthage 4-0 0-0
Henderson 4-1 0-0
Van 4-1 0-0
Kilgore 3-2 0-0
Chapel Hill 2-3 0-0
Palestine 2-3 0-0

Sept. 27 results: Carthage (Open); Henderson 38, Rusk 32; Pittsburg 13, Kilgore 12; Crandall 24, Palestine 20; Pleasant Grove 63, Chapel Hill 21; Van 35, Brownsboro 21

Oct. 4 schedule: Carthage at Pleasant Grove; Henderson (open); Kilgore (open); Palestine (open); Chapel Hill (open); Van (open)

District 6-4A, DII

Team Overall District
Pleasant Grove 5-0 0-0
Gilmer 3-2 0-0
Spring Hill 2-3 0-0
Pittsburg 2-3 0-0
Liberty-Eylau 0-5 0-0

Sept. 27 results: Gilmer 16, Newton 0; Malakoff 19, Spring Hill 9; Pittsburg 13, Kilgore 12; Argyle 63, Liberty-Eylau 42; Pleasant Grove 63, Chapel Hill 21

Oct. 4 schedule: Gilmer at Bullard; Spring Hill at Silsbee; Rusk at Pittsburg; Waco La Vega at Liberty-Eylau; Carthage at Pleasant Grove

District 7-3A, DI

Team Overall District
Jefferson 5-0 1-0
Mount Vernon 5-0 1-0
Atlanta 3-2 1-0
Hooks 3-1 0-0
Hughes Springs 4-1 0-1
Redwater 1-4 0-1
New Boston 0-5 0-1

Sept. 27 results: Atlanta 63, Redwater 7; Hooks (open); Mount Vernon 35, Hughes Springs 21; Jefferson 42, New Boston 24

Oct. 4 schedule: Atlanta at New Boston; Hooks at Redwater; Jefferson at Hughes Springs; Mount Vernon (open)

District 8-3A, DI

Team Overall District
West Rusk 5-0 1-0
Gladewater 3-2 1-0
Tatum 2-3 1-0
Sabine 4-0 0-0
Winnsboro 3-2 0-1
Mineola 2-3 0-1
White Oak 0-5 0-1

Sept. 27 results: Gladewater 16, Winnsboro 12; Sabine (Open); West Rusk 26, Mineola 21; Tatum 41, White Oak 7

Oct. 4 schedule: Gladewater at West Rusk; Sabine at Tatum; Mineola (open); White Oak at Winnsboro

District 10-3A, DII

Team Overall District
Grand Saline 3-1 1-0
Harmony 1-3 1-0
Arp 1-3 1-0
Frankston 2-1 1-0
Winona 2-2 0-1
Alba-Golden 1-3 0-1
Troup 1-3 0-1
Quitman 0-4 0-1

Sept. 27 results: Harmony 56, Alba-Golden 26; Arp 65, Quitman 6; Frankston 17, Winona 13; Grand Saline 29, Troup 26

Oct. 4 schedule: Alba-Golden at Winona; Frankston at Arp; Troup at Harmony; Quitman at Grand Saline

District 11-3A, DII

Team Overall District
Paul Pewitt 5-0 2-0
DeKalb 5-0 2-0
New Diana 4-1 2-0
Elysian Fields 3-2 1-1
Daingerfield 3-2 1-1
Waskom 1-4 0-2
Ore City 1-4 0-2
Queen City 0-5 0-2

Sept. 27 results: Daingerfield 70, Elysian Fields 28; DeKalb 38, Queen City 0; New Diana 21, Waskom 14; Paul Pewitt 42, Ore City 14

Oct. 4 schedule: All teams open

District 10-2A, DI

Team Overall District
Alto 5-0 0-0
Union Grove 3-1 0-0
Carlisle 3-2 0-0
Cushing 1-2 0-0
Big Sandy 1-3 0-0
Hawkins 0-5 0-0

Sept. 27 results: Alto 40, Corigan-Camden 15; Big Sandy (open); Cushing (Open); Como-Pickton 26, Hawkins 8; Carlisle 45, James Bowie 6

Sept. 28 results: Union Grove at Mount Enterprise (n)

Oct. 4 schedule: Alto (open); Big Sandy at Rivercrest; All Saints at Cushing; Union Grove (open); Hawkins (open); Carlisle (open)

District 11-2A, DI

Team Overall District
Tenaha 4-1 1-0
Joaquin 4-1 1-0
Linden-Kildare 2-3 1-0
Beckville 1-3 0-0
Harleton 3-2 0-1
Timpson 2-3 0-1
Garrison 1-3 0-1

Sept. 27 results: Beckville (Open); Joaquin 45, Garrison 23; Linden-Kildare 29, Harleton 21; Tenaha 39, Timpson 6

Oct. 4 schedule: Linden-Kildare at Garrison; Timpson at Harleton; Joaquin (open)

Oct. 5 schedule: Beckville at Tenaha, 6 p.m.

District 10-2A, DII

Team Overall District
Mount Enterprise 3-0 0-0
Clarksville 2-3 0-0
Detroit 2-3 0-0
Maud 1-3 0-0
James Bowie 1-4 0-0
Overton 0-5 0-0

Sept. 27 results: Honey Grove 76, Clarksville 6; Cumby 64, Detroit 42; Rivercrest 46, Maud 0; Quinlan Boles 15, Overton 14; Carlisle 45, James Bowie 6

Sept. 28 results: Union Grove at Mount Enterprise (n)

Oct. 4 schedule: Clarksville (open); Detroit (open); Maud at Quinlan Boles; Mount Enterprise (open); Overton (open); James Bowie (open)

 