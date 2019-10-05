District 11-6A
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Tyler Lee
|5-1
|2-0
|Longview
|5-0
|1-0
|Mesquite Horn
|2-4
|1-1
|Mesquite
|5-1
|1-1
|Rockwall
|4-2
|1-1
|North Mesquite
|2-3
|0-1
|Rockwall-Heath
|3-3
|0-2
Oct. 4 results: Longview (open); Mesquite 49, Rockwall-Heath 39; Rockwall 45, Mesquite Horn 7; Tyler Lee 35, North Mesquite 17
Oct. 11 schedule: Longview at Mesquite Horn; Mesquite at North Mesquite; Rockwall at Rockwall-Heath; Tyler Lee (Open)
District 7-5A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|John Tyler
|2-4
|2-0
|McKinney North
|5-1
|2-0
|West Mesquite
|1-4
|1-0
|Mesquite Poteet
|2-3
|1-0
|Texas High
|3-3
|0-2
|Sherman
|3-3
|0-2
|Wylie East
|2-4
|0-2
Oct. 4 results: McKinney North 62, Texas High 41; Mesquite Poteet 44, Sherman 21; John Tyler 48, Wylie East 7; West Mesquite (open)
Oct. 11 schedule: Wylie East at McKinney North; Texas High at Mesquite Poteet; Sherman (Open); West Mesquite at John Tyler
District 9-5A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Pine Tree
|3-2
|2-0
|Whitehouse
|3-2
|2-0
|Marshall
|2-3
|2-0
|Nacogdoches
|1-4
|1-1
|Lindale
|3-2
|1-1
|Jacksonville
|1-4
|0-2
|Mount Pleasant
|2-3
|0-2
|Hallsville
|2-3
|0-2
Oct. 4 results: Marshall 47, Hallsville 15; Whitehouse 25, Jacksonville 13; Lindale 37, Nacogdoches 10; Pine Tree 56, Mount Pleasant 25
Oct. 11 schedule: Hallsville at Lindale; Jacksonville at Pine Tree; Mount Pleasant at Marshall; Nacogdoches at Whitehouse
District 10-4A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Carthage
|5-0
|0-0
|Henderson
|4-1
|0-0
|Van
|4-1
|0-0
|Kilgore
|3-2
|0-0
|Chapel Hill
|2-3
|0-0
|Palestine
|2-3
|0-0
Oct. 4 results: Carthage 35, Pleasant Grove 14; Henderson (open); Kilgore (open); Palestine (open); Chapel Hill (open); Van (open)
Oct. 11 schedule: Carthage at Van; Henderson at Palestine; Chapel Hill at Kilgore
District 6-4A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Pleasant Grove
|5-1
|0-0
|Gilmer
|4-2
|0-0
|Spring Hill
|3-3
|0-0
|Pittsburg
|3-3
|0-0
|Liberty-Eylau
|0-6
|0-0
Oct. 4 results: Gilmer 43, Bullard 7; Spring Hill 41, Silsbee 27; Pittsburg 20, Rusk 8; Waco La Vega 49, Liberty-Eylau 6; Carthage 35, Pleasant Grove 14
Oct. 11 schedule: Spring Hill at Gilmer; Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg; Liberty-Eylau (Open)
District 7-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Atlanta
|4-2
|2-0
|Mount Vernon
|5-0
|1-0
|Hooks
|4-1
|1-0
|Jefferson
|5-1
|1-1
|Hughes Springs
|5-1
|1-1
|Redwater
|1-5
|0-2
|New Boston
|0-6
|0-2
Oct. 4 results: Atlanta 54, New Boston 6; Hooks 51, Redwater 0; Hughes Springs 29, Jefferson 28; Mount Vernon (open)
Oct. 11 schedule: Hughes Springs at Atlanta; New Boston at Hooks; Mount Vernon at Jefferson; Redwater (Open)
District 8-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Gladewater
|4-2
|2-0
|Sabine
|5-0
|1-0
|West Rusk
|5-1
|1-1
|Tatum
|2-4
|1-1
|Winnsboro
|4-2
|1-1
|Mineola
|2-3
|0-1
|White Oak
|0-6
|0-2
Oct. 4 results: Gladewater 22, West Rusk 19; Sabine 52, Tatum 41; Mineola (open); Winnsboro 37, White Oak 20
Oct. 11 schedule: Mineola at Gladewaer; Winnsboro at Sabine; West Rusk at White Oak; Tatum (Open)
District 10-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Grand Saline
|4-1
|2-0
|Harmony
|2-3
|2-0
|Arp
|2-3
|2-0
|Frankston
|2-2
|1-1
|Winona
|3-2
|1-1
|Alba-Golden
|1-4
|0-2
|Troup
|1-4
|0-2
|Quitman
|0-5
|0-2
Oct. 4 results: Winona 42, Alba-Golden 0; Arp 36, Frankston 28; Harmony 44, Troup 30; Grand Saline 62, Quitman 6
Oct. 11 schedule: Arp at Alba-Golden; Grand Saline at Frankston; Winona at Harmony; Troup at Quitman
District 11-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Paul Pewitt
|5-0
|2-0
|DeKalb
|5-0
|2-0
|New Diana
|4-1
|2-0
|Elysian Fields
|3-2
|1-1
|Daingerfield
|3-2
|1-1
|Waskom
|1-4
|0-2
|Ore City
|1-4
|0-2
|Queen City
|0-5
|0-2
Oct. 4 results: All teams open
Oct. 11 schedule: Daingerfield at Ore City; Wasko mat DeKalb; Queen City at Elysian Fields; Paul Pewitt at New Diana
District 10-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Alto
|5-0
|0-0
|Union Grove
|3-2
|0-0
|Carlisle
|3-2
|0-0
|Cushing
|1-4
|0-0
|Big Sandy
|1-4
|0-0
|Hawkins
|0-5
|0-0
Oct. 4 results: Alto (open); Rivercrest 34, Big Sandy 21; All Saints 21, Cushing 6; Union Grove (open); Hawkins (open); Carlisle (open)
Oct. 11 schedule: Alto at Big Sandy; Cushing at Carlisle; Hawkinsat Unin Grove
District 11-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Tenaha
|4-1
|1-0
|Joaquin
|4-1
|1-0
|Linden-Kildare
|2-4
|1-1
|Garrison
|2-3
|1-1
|Harleton
|4-2
|1-1
|Beckville
|1-3
|0-0
|Timpson
|2-4
|0-2
Oct. 4 results: Garrison 48, Linden-Kildare 14; Harleton 27, Timpson 7; Joaquin (open)
Oct. 5 results: Beckville at Tenaha (n)
Oct. 11 schedule: Harleton at Beckville; Garrison at Timpson; Joaquin at Linden-Kildare; Tenaha (Open)
District 10-2A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Mount Enterprise
|4-0
|0-0
|Clarksville
|2-3
|0-0
|Detroit
|2-3
|0-0
|Maud
|2-3
|0-0
|James Bowie
|1-4
|0-0
|Overton
|0-5
|0-0
Oct. 4 schedule: Clarksville (open); Detroit (open); Maud 30, Quinlan Boles 0; Mount Enterprise (open); Overton (open); James Bowie (open)
Oct. 11 schedule: Clarksville at Maud; Detroit at Overton; James Bowie at Mount Enterprise