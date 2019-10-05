District 11-6A

Team Overall District
Tyler Lee 5-1 2-0
Longview 5-0 1-0
Mesquite Horn 2-4 1-1
Mesquite 5-1 1-1
Rockwall 4-2 1-1
North Mesquite 2-3 0-1
Rockwall-Heath 3-3 0-2

Oct. 4 results: Longview (open); Mesquite 49, Rockwall-Heath 39; Rockwall 45, Mesquite Horn 7; Tyler Lee 35, North Mesquite 17

Oct. 11 schedule: Longview at Mesquite Horn; Mesquite at North Mesquite; Rockwall at Rockwall-Heath; Tyler Lee (Open)

District 7-5A, DI

Team Overall District
John Tyler 2-4 2-0
McKinney North 5-1 2-0
West Mesquite 1-4 1-0
Mesquite Poteet 2-3 1-0
Texas High 3-3 0-2
Sherman 3-3 0-2
Wylie East 2-4 0-2

Oct. 4 results: McKinney North 62, Texas High 41; Mesquite Poteet 44, Sherman 21; John Tyler 48, Wylie East 7; West Mesquite (open)

Oct. 11 schedule: Wylie East at McKinney North; Texas High at Mesquite Poteet; Sherman (Open); West Mesquite at John Tyler

District 9-5A, DII

Team Overall District
Pine Tree 3-2 2-0
Whitehouse 3-2 2-0
Marshall 2-3 2-0
Nacogdoches 1-4 1-1
Lindale 3-2 1-1
Jacksonville 1-4 0-2
Mount Pleasant 2-3 0-2
Hallsville 2-3 0-2

Oct. 4 results: Marshall 47, Hallsville 15; Whitehouse 25, Jacksonville 13; Lindale 37, Nacogdoches 10; Pine Tree 56, Mount Pleasant 25

Oct. 11 schedule: Hallsville at Lindale; Jacksonville at Pine Tree; Mount Pleasant at Marshall; Nacogdoches at Whitehouse

District 10-4A, DI

Team Overall District
Carthage 5-0 0-0
Henderson 4-1 0-0
Van 4-1 0-0
Kilgore 3-2 0-0
Chapel Hill 2-3 0-0
Palestine 2-3 0-0

Oct. 4 results: Carthage 35, Pleasant Grove 14; Henderson (open); Kilgore (open); Palestine (open); Chapel Hill (open); Van (open)

Oct. 11 schedule: Carthage at Van; Henderson at Palestine; Chapel Hill at Kilgore

District 6-4A, DII

Team Overall District
Pleasant Grove 5-1 0-0
Gilmer 4-2 0-0
Spring Hill 3-3 0-0
Pittsburg 3-3 0-0
Liberty-Eylau 0-6 0-0

Oct. 4 results: Gilmer 43, Bullard 7; Spring Hill 41, Silsbee 27; Pittsburg 20, Rusk 8; Waco La Vega 49, Liberty-Eylau 6; Carthage 35, Pleasant Grove 14

Oct. 11 schedule: Spring Hill at Gilmer; Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg; Liberty-Eylau (Open)

District 7-3A, DI

Team Overall District
Atlanta 4-2 2-0
Mount Vernon 5-0 1-0
Hooks 4-1 1-0
Jefferson 5-1 1-1
Hughes Springs 5-1 1-1
Redwater 1-5 0-2
New Boston 0-6 0-2

Oct. 4 results: Atlanta 54, New Boston 6; Hooks 51, Redwater 0; Hughes Springs 29, Jefferson 28; Mount Vernon (open)

Oct. 11 schedule: Hughes Springs at Atlanta; New Boston at Hooks; Mount Vernon at Jefferson; Redwater (Open)

District 8-3A, DI

Team Overall District
Gladewater 4-2 2-0
Sabine 5-0 1-0
West Rusk 5-1 1-1
Tatum 2-4 1-1
Winnsboro 4-2 1-1
Mineola 2-3 0-1
White Oak 0-6 0-2

Oct. 4 results: Gladewater 22, West Rusk 19; Sabine 52, Tatum 41; Mineola (open); Winnsboro 37, White Oak 20

Oct. 11 schedule: Mineola at Gladewaer; Winnsboro at Sabine; West Rusk at White Oak; Tatum (Open)

District 10-3A, DII

Team Overall District
Grand Saline 4-1 2-0
Harmony 2-3 2-0
Arp 2-3 2-0
Frankston 2-2 1-1
Winona 3-2 1-1
Alba-Golden 1-4 0-2
Troup 1-4 0-2
Quitman 0-5 0-2

Oct. 4 results: Winona 42, Alba-Golden 0; Arp 36, Frankston 28; Harmony 44, Troup 30; Grand Saline 62, Quitman 6

Oct. 11 schedule: Arp at Alba-Golden; Grand Saline at Frankston; Winona at Harmony; Troup at Quitman

District 11-3A, DII

Team Overall District
Paul Pewitt 5-0 2-0
DeKalb 5-0 2-0
New Diana 4-1 2-0
Elysian Fields 3-2 1-1
Daingerfield 3-2 1-1
Waskom 1-4 0-2
Ore City 1-4 0-2
Queen City 0-5 0-2

Oct. 4 results: All teams open

Oct. 11 schedule: Daingerfield at Ore City; Wasko mat DeKalb; Queen City at Elysian Fields; Paul Pewitt at New Diana

District 10-2A, DI

Team Overall District
Alto 5-0 0-0
Union Grove 3-2 0-0
Carlisle 3-2 0-0
Cushing 1-4 0-0
Big Sandy 1-4 0-0
Hawkins 0-5 0-0

Oct. 4 results: Alto (open); Rivercrest 34, Big Sandy 21; All Saints 21, Cushing 6; Union Grove (open); Hawkins (open); Carlisle (open)

Oct. 11 schedule: Alto at Big Sandy; Cushing at Carlisle; Hawkinsat Unin Grove

District 11-2A, DI

Team Overall District
Tenaha 4-1 1-0
Joaquin 4-1 1-0
Linden-Kildare 2-4 1-1
Garrison 2-3 1-1
Harleton 4-2 1-1
Beckville 1-3 0-0
Timpson 2-4 0-2

Oct. 4 results: Garrison 48, Linden-Kildare 14; Harleton 27, Timpson 7; Joaquin (open)

Oct. 5 results: Beckville at Tenaha (n)

Oct. 11 schedule: Harleton at Beckville; Garrison at Timpson; Joaquin at Linden-Kildare; Tenaha (Open)

District 10-2A, DII

Team Overall District
Mount Enterprise 4-0 0-0
Clarksville 2-3 0-0
Detroit 2-3 0-0
Maud 2-3 0-0
James Bowie 1-4 0-0
Overton 0-5 0-0

Oct. 4 schedule: Clarksville (open); Detroit (open); Maud 30, Quinlan Boles 0; Mount Enterprise (open); Overton (open); James Bowie (open)

Oct. 11 schedule: Clarksville at Maud; Detroit at Overton; James Bowie at Mount Enterprise

 